Global Adult Diaper Market Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence Amongst Geriatric Population Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adult Diaper Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global adult diaper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Abena A/S
- Attends Healthcare Group Ltd
- Daio Paper Corporation
- DSG International
- Essity
- First Quality Enterprises
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation,
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
- Unicharm Corporation
- Unique Wellness
- Vora Global
This report on global adult diaper market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global adult diaper market by segmenting the market based on type, product type, material, end user, distribution channel and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the adult diaper market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence Amongst Geriatric Population
- Rising Hygiene Consciousness
Challenges
- Use of Harmful Chemicals in Diapers
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Pad Type
- Pant/Pull-up Type
- Tape on Diapers
- Others
by Product Type
- Reusable Diapers
- Disposable Diapers
- Swim Diapers
- Others
by Material
- Fluff Pulp
- Cotton
- Micro fiber
- Non-woven fabric
by End User
- Men
- Women
- Unisex
by Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets/Supermarket
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Drug Stores/Pharmacies
- Other Distribution Channels
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gi0yv4
