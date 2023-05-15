Global Adult Diaper Market Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence Amongst Geriatric Population Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adult Diaper Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adult diaper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Abena A/S

Attends Healthcare Group Ltd

Daio Paper Corporation

DSG International

Essity

First Quality Enterprises

Kimberly-Clark Corporation,

Paul Hartmann AG

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Unicharm Corporation

Unique Wellness

Vora Global

This report on global adult diaper market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global adult diaper market by segmenting the market based on type, product type, material, end user, distribution channel and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the adult diaper market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence Amongst Geriatric Population

Rising Hygiene Consciousness

Challenges

Use of Harmful Chemicals in Diapers

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Pad Type

Pant/Pull-up Type

Tape on Diapers

Others

by Product Type

Reusable Diapers

Disposable Diapers

Swim Diapers

Others

by Material

Fluff Pulp

Cotton

Micro fiber

Non-woven fabric

by End User

Men

Women

Unisex

by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gi0yv4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets