Global Adult Incontinence Products Market (2021 to 2027) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adult Incontinence Products Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global adult incontinence products market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global adult incontinence products market to grow with a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on adult incontinence products market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on adult incontinence products market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global adult incontinence products market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global adult incontinence products market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

The growing prevalence of incontinence across the globe

2) Restraints

The presence of reusable incontinence products

3) Opportunities

Increasing awareness and the inclination towards the usage of these products

Segments Covered

The global adult incontinence products market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and distribution channel.

The Global Adult Incontinence Products Market by Product Type

Diaper

Guards & Shields For Men

Pads & Liners

Wipes

Disposal Bags & Pails

Skin Care Products

Mattress Protectors

The Global Adult Incontinence Products Market by End User

Women

The Global Adult Incontinence Products Market by Distribution Channel

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Supermarkets

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the adult incontinence products market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the adult incontinence products market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global adult incontinence products market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Adult Incontinence Products Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Adult Incontinence Products Market



4. Adult Incontinence Products Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market by Product Type

5.1. Diaper

5.2. Guards & Shields for Men

5.3. Pads & Liners

5.4. Wipes

5.5. Disposal Bags & Pails

5.6. Skin Care Products

5.7. Mattress Protectors



6. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market by End User

6.1. Women



7. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Pharmacy & Drug Stores

7.2. Supermarkets



8. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Adult Incontinence Products Market by Product Type

8.1.2. North America Adult Incontinence Products Market by End User

8.1.3. North America Adult Incontinence Products Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.4. North America Adult Incontinence Products Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Adult Incontinence Products Market by Product Type

8.2.2. Europe Adult Incontinence Products Market by End User

8.2.3. Europe Adult Incontinence Products Market by Distribution Channel

8.2.4. Europe Adult Incontinence Products Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Adult Incontinence Products Market by Product Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Adult Incontinence Products Market by End User

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Adult Incontinence Products Market by Distribution Channel

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Adult Incontinence Products Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Adult Incontinence Products Market by Product Type

8.4.2. RoW Adult Incontinence Products Market by End User

8.4.3. RoW Adult Incontinence Products Market by Distribution Channel

8.4.4. RoW Adult Incontinence Products Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Adult Incontinence Products Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. DSG International Ltd.

9.2.2. First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

9.2.3. Procter & Gamble Co

9.2.4. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

9.2.5. Abena Holding A / S

9.2.6. Unicharm Corporation

9.2.7. Hollister Incorporated

9.2.8. Covidien plc,

9.2.9. Hengan

9.2.10. Kao Corporation

