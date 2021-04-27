Global Advanced And Predictive Analytics Tools Market to Grow by USD 9.35 Billion During 2021-2025|Technavio

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the advanced and predictive analytics tools market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the use of advanced and predictive analytics in fraud detection, and the increased adoption of advanced analytics by SMEs owing to the rise in cloud computing.

The advanced and predictive analytics tools market analysis includes deployment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising demand for predictive analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced and predictive analytics tools market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The advanced and predictive analytics tools market covers the following areas:

Advanced And Predictive Analytics Tools Market Sizing

Advanced And Predictive Analytics Tools Market Forecast

Advanced And Predictive Analytics Tools Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alteryx Inc.

CGI Inc.

Fair Isaac Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

The MathWorks Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Supply Chain Management Software Market- The supply chain management software market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud), application (SCP, procurement, WMS, and TMS), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market- The software as a service (SaaS) market is segmented by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alteryx Inc.

CGI Inc.

Fair Isaac Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

The MathWorks Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/advanced-and-predictive-analytics-tools-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

