Global Advanced And Predictive Analytics Tools Market to Grow by USD 9.35 Billion During 2021-2025|Technavio

The advanced and predictive analytics tools market is poised to grow by USD 9.35 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.
The report on the advanced and predictive analytics tools market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the use of advanced and predictive analytics in fraud detection, and the increased adoption of advanced analytics by SMEs owing to the rise in cloud computing.
The advanced and predictive analytics tools market analysis includes deployment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising demand for predictive analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced and predictive analytics tools market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The advanced and predictive analytics tools market covers the following areas:
Advanced And Predictive Analytics Tools Market Sizing
Advanced And Predictive Analytics Tools Market Forecast
Advanced And Predictive Analytics Tools Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alteryx Inc.
- CGI Inc.
- Fair Isaac Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- The MathWorks Inc.
- TIBCO Software Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
