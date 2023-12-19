Global Advanced Batteries Market Report 2024-2034 - Accelerating Progress towards Sustainable and Smart Solutions to Current Energy Problems

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Advanced Batteries 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced, rechargeable batteries with very efficiency are a key technology enabling improved energy generation and storage for a wide range of applications. Their use will accelerate progress towards sustainable and smart solutions to current energy problems.

The Global Market for Advanced Batteries 2024-2034 covers the whole range of advanced battery technologies utilized in markets including Electric Vehicles and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Grid Storage and Stationary Battery markets.

This 580 page market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced battery market to 2034. It covers all advanced battery technologies including lithium-ion, lithium-metal, lithium-sulfur, sodium-ion, aluminum-ion, redox flow, zinc-based, solid-state, flexible, transparent, printed, and more.

The report analyzes the global market by battery type, end-use market, key technologies, materials, major players, product developments, SWOT analyses, and more. It includes historical data from 2018-2022 and market forecasts to 2034 segmented by battery types and end use markets.

Battery technologies covered in depth:

Lithium-ion

Lithium-metal

Lithium-sulfur

Sodium-ion

Aluminum-ion

Redox flow

Zinc-based

Solid-state

Flexible

Transparent

Printed

End-use markets analyzed include:

Electric vehicles and transportation (e.g. trains, trucks, boats)

Grid storage

Consumer electronics

Stationary batteries

The report includes 300 company profiles of all the key manufacturers, developers, and suppliers of advanced battery materials, components, technologies, and recycling.

Profiles include overviews, products/technologies, manufacturing capabilities, partnerships, etc. Companies profiled include Atlas Materials, CMBlu Energy AG, Enerpoly, ESS Tech, Factorial, Flow Aluminum, Inc., Gotion High Tech, Graphene Manufacturing Group, High Performace Battery Holding AG, Inobat, Inx, Lyten, Our Next Energy (ONE), Sicona Battery Technologies, Sila, Solid Power, Stabl Energy, TasmanIon and VFlowTech.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Introduction

2.1 The global market for advanced batteries

2.1.1 Electric vehicles

2.1.2 Grid storage

2.1.3 Consumer electronics

2.1.4 Stationary batteries

2.2 Market drivers

2.3 Battery market megatrends

2.4 Advanced materials for batteries

2.5 Motivation for battery development beyond lithium

3 Types of Batteries

3.1 Battery chemistries

3.2 LI-ION Batteries

3.3 Lithium-Metal Batteries

3.4 Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

3.5 Lithium-Titanate and Niobate Batteries

3.6 Sodium-Ion (NA-ION) Batteries

3.7 Aluminium-Ion Batteries

3.8 All-Solid State Batteries(ASSBs)

3.9 Flexible Batteries

3.10 Transparent Batteries

3.11 Degradable Batteries

3.12 Printed Batteries

3.13 Redox Flow Batteries

3.14 ZN-Based Batteries

4 Global Market to 2034

4.1 By battery types

4.2 By end market

Select Company Profiles Include:

24M

2D Paper

3D Custom Format

3D Printed

40 Ah Battery

AC Biode

All Polymer Battery

All-Ceramic Dense

All-Polymer

Ampcera

Amprius

Ateios

Atlas Materials

Blue Solution

CATL

CHAM

Chasm

CMBlu Energy AG

Cymbet

E-magy

Enerpoly

ESS Tech

Exide Batteries

Factorial

Faradion

FDK Corp

Flow Aluminum Inc.

Fuji

Gelion

Gotion High Tech

Graphene Manufacturing Group

Grepow

High Performace Battery Holding AG

HiNa Battery

Hirose

Hitachi Zosen

Ilika

Inobat

Inx

Ion Storage Systems

Ionic Materials

ITEN

J. Flex

JAC

Kite Rise

Li-FUN

LiBEST

LiNa Energy

Lyten

Natrium Energy

Our Next Energy (ONE)

Resin Current Collector

Roll-to-Roll

Rongke Power

Sicona Battery Technologies

Sila

SoftBattery

Solid Power

Stabl Energy

TAeTTOOz

TasmanIon

TempTraq

Umicore

VFlowTech

ZincPoly

