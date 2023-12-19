Global Advanced Batteries Market Report 2024-2034 - Accelerating Progress towards Sustainable and Smart Solutions to Current Energy Problems

19 Dec, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Advanced Batteries 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advanced, rechargeable batteries with very efficiency are a key technology enabling improved energy generation and storage for a wide range of applications. Their use will accelerate progress towards sustainable and smart solutions to current energy problems.
The Global Market for Advanced Batteries 2024-2034 covers the whole range of advanced battery technologies utilized in markets including Electric Vehicles and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Grid Storage and Stationary Battery markets.
This 580 page market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced battery market to 2034. It covers all advanced battery technologies including lithium-ion, lithium-metal, lithium-sulfur, sodium-ion, aluminum-ion, redox flow, zinc-based, solid-state, flexible, transparent, printed, and more.
The report analyzes the global market by battery type, end-use market, key technologies, materials, major players, product developments, SWOT analyses, and more. It includes historical data from 2018-2022 and market forecasts to 2034 segmented by battery types and end use markets.
Battery technologies covered in depth:
- Lithium-ion
- Lithium-metal
- Lithium-sulfur
- Sodium-ion
- Aluminum-ion
- Redox flow
- Zinc-based
- Solid-state
- Flexible
- Transparent
- Printed
End-use markets analyzed include:
- Electric vehicles and transportation (e.g. trains, trucks, boats)
- Grid storage
- Consumer electronics
- Stationary batteries
The report includes 300 company profiles of all the key manufacturers, developers, and suppliers of advanced battery materials, components, technologies, and recycling.
Profiles include overviews, products/technologies, manufacturing capabilities, partnerships, etc. Companies profiled include Atlas Materials, CMBlu Energy AG, Enerpoly, ESS Tech, Factorial, Flow Aluminum, Inc., Gotion High Tech, Graphene Manufacturing Group, High Performace Battery Holding AG, Inobat, Inx, Lyten, Our Next Energy (ONE), Sicona Battery Technologies, Sila, Solid Power, Stabl Energy, TasmanIon and VFlowTech.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Introduction
2.1 The global market for advanced batteries
2.1.1 Electric vehicles
2.1.2 Grid storage
2.1.3 Consumer electronics
2.1.4 Stationary batteries
2.2 Market drivers
2.3 Battery market megatrends
2.4 Advanced materials for batteries
2.5 Motivation for battery development beyond lithium
3 Types of Batteries
3.1 Battery chemistries
3.2 LI-ION Batteries
3.3 Lithium-Metal Batteries
3.4 Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
3.5 Lithium-Titanate and Niobate Batteries
3.6 Sodium-Ion (NA-ION) Batteries
3.7 Aluminium-Ion Batteries
3.8 All-Solid State Batteries(ASSBs)
3.9 Flexible Batteries
3.10 Transparent Batteries
3.11 Degradable Batteries
3.12 Printed Batteries
3.13 Redox Flow Batteries
3.14 ZN-Based Batteries
4 Global Market to 2034
4.1 By battery types
4.2 By end market
Select Company Profiles Include:
