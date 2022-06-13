Global Advanced Biofuel Market Report 2022: A $41.23 Billion market in 2021 - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Biofuel Market - Analysis By Types (Advanced Diesel, Advanced Gasoline, Biodiesel, Biocrude, Others), Applications, Technology, Raw Materials, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Advanced Biofuel Market was valued at USD41.23 Billion in the year 2021

With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as the United States, Canada, Indonesia, United Kingdom, the adoption of advanced biofuel in transportation is high. The advancements in Advanced Biofuel and its increased usage drive the Advanced Biofuel market.

Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Advanced Biofuel in energy generation, and transportation and increasing demand for advanced diesel and biodiesel will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including types and raw materials in the Americas region will significantly drive Advanced Biofuel market growth in subsequent years.



The transportation sector of advanced biofuel in the Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of Advanced Biofuel manufacturing companies and increasing production of public transport. During 2022-2027, Advanced Biofuel Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate on the back of intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world.



The advanced diesel in the advanced biofuel market is expected to grow at a robust rate and gain a fair amount of market share in the Advanced Biofuel Market than the other types of biofuel in the market. Moreover, increasing demand for efficient and more affordable advanced biofuel among customers all over the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand for Advanced Biofuel in the future.



The lignocellulose biomass-based advanced biofuel is on a high trend as they can be obtained easily and do not require much care also they are a very efficient type of raw material which are used to produce advanced biofuel.



The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new type development. The companies analyzed in the report include: Blue Marble Energy, DuPont Danisco, Targray, Gevo, Bangchak, Clariant, INEOS, POET-DSM, Sundrop Fuels, Fujian Zhongde Energy Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Advanced Biofuel Market: Product Overview



4. Global Advanced Biofuel Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Advanced Biofuel Market

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2021

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Advanced Biofuel Market



5. Global Advanced Biofuel Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Advanced Biofuel Market Segmentation, By Applications (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Advanced Biofuel Market: By Applications (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Transportation- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Energy Generation- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.5 By Charging Electronics- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



6. Global Advanced Biofuel Market Segmentation, By Types (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Advanced Biofuel Market: By Types (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Advanced Diesel- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Advanced Gasoline- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.4 By Biodiesel- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.5 By Biocrude- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



7. Global Advanced Biofuel Market Segmentation, By Technology (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Advanced Biofuel Market: By Technology (2021 & 2027)

7.2 By Thermochemical Routes- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.3 By Biochemical Routes- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



8. Global Advanced Biofuel Market Segmentation, By Raw Materials (Value)

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Advanced Biofuel Market: By Raw Materials (2021 & 2027)

8.2 By Lignocellulose- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.3 By Jatropha- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.4 By Camelina- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.5 By Algae- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



9. Global Advanced Biofuel Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Advanced Biofuel Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)



10. Americas Advanced Biofuel Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10.1 Americas Advanced Biofuel Market

10.2 Americas Advanced Biofuel Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

10.3 Americas Advanced Biofuel Market: Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Applications (Transportation, Energy Generation, Charging Electronics, Others)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Types (Advanced Diesel, Advanced Gasoline, Biodiesel, Biocrude, Others)

10.6 Market Segmentation By Technology (Thermochemical Routes, Biochemical Routes)

10.7 Market Segmentation By Raw Materials (Lignocellulose, Jatropha, Camelina, Algae, Others)

10.8 Americas Advanced Biofuel Market: Country Analysis

10.9 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Advanced Biofuel Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2027)

10.10 Competitive Scenario of Americas Advanced Biofuel Market - By Country (2021 & 2027)

10.11 United States Advanced Biofuel Market

10.12 United States Advanced Biofuel Market- By Value (2017-2027)

10.13 United States Advanced Biofuel Market Segmentation By Applications, By Types, By Technology, By Raw Materials (2017-2027)

10.14 Canada Advanced Biofuel Market

10.15 Canada Advanced Biofuel Market- By Value (2017-2027)

10.16 Canada Advanced Biofuel Market Segmentation By Applications, By Types, By Technology, By Raw Materials (2017-2027)

10.17 Brazil Advanced Biofuel Market

10.18 Brazil Advanced Biofuel Market- By Value (2017-2027)

10.19 Brazil Advanced Biofuel Market Segmentation By Applications, By Types, By Technology, By Raw Materials (2017-2027)



11. Europe Advanced Biofuel Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



12. Asia Pacific Advanced Biofuel Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



13. Global Advanced Biofuel Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Advanced Biofuel Market Drivers

13.2 Global Advanced Biofuel Market Restraints

13.3 Global Advanced Biofuel Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Advanced Biofuel Market - By Applications (Year 2027)

14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Advanced Biofuel Market - By Types (Year 2027)

14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Advanced Biofuel Market - By Technology (Year 2027)

14.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Advanced Biofuel Market - By Raw Materials (Year 2027)

14.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Advanced Biofuel Market - By Region (Year 2027)



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Share of Global leading companies

15.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis- Global Advanced Biofuel Market



16. Company Profiles

