Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors Market 2018-2022 with Amphenol, AirTest Technologies, Honeywell, Johnson Controls & Senseair Dominating

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced carbon dioxide sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 53.96% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rapid urbanization. Rapid urbanization is leading to a rise in the demand for infrastructure development which includes smart homes, transit systems, and megacities. This growth in construction activities will subsequently drive the need for advanced CO2 sensors, fueling market growth.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of the global construction market. Owing to fast-paced urbanization and economic growth, there is an increase in the construction of high-rise buildings in several large and medium-sized cities around the world. Ultra-high-rise buildings in big cities act as local landmarks and allure popular domestic and foreign companies.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complex operations of advanced CO2 sensors. Advanced CO2 sensors are highly complex in their functionality, and end-users are finding it difficult to understand their operations. As a result, end-users are not able to examine the performance of advanced CO2 sensors when they are deployed.
Key vendors
- Amphenol
- AirTest Technologies
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- SENSEAIR
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FITTING
- Segmentation by fitting
- Comparison by fitting
- Wall-mount - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- NDIR - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Chemical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Rapid urbanization
- Increase in institutional use of advanced CO2 sensors
- Increased demand for location-specific advanced CO2 sensors
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q6q5tf/global_advanced?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-advanced-carbon-dioxide-sensors-market-2018-2022-with-amphenol-airtest-technologies-honeywell-johnson-controls--senseair-dominating-300653515.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article