Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors Market 2018-2022 with Amphenol, AirTest Technologies, Honeywell, Johnson Controls & Senseair Dominating

The global advanced carbon dioxide sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 53.96% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rapid urbanization. Rapid urbanization is leading to a rise in the demand for infrastructure development which includes smart homes, transit systems, and megacities. This growth in construction activities will subsequently drive the need for advanced CO2 sensors, fueling market growth.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of the global construction market. Owing to fast-paced urbanization and economic growth, there is an increase in the construction of high-rise buildings in several large and medium-sized cities around the world. Ultra-high-rise buildings in big cities act as local landmarks and allure popular domestic and foreign companies.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complex operations of advanced CO2 sensors. Advanced CO2 sensors are highly complex in their functionality, and end-users are finding it difficult to understand their operations. As a result, end-users are not able to examine the performance of advanced CO2 sensors when they are deployed.

Key vendors

Amphenol

AirTest Technologies

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

SENSEAIR

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FITTING

Segmentation by fitting

Comparison by fitting

Wall-mount - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

NDIR - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Chemical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Rapid urbanization

Increase in institutional use of advanced CO2 sensors

Increased demand for location-specific advanced CO2 sensors

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

