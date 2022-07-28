Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market Report 2022-2032: Focus on Electronics, Energy Storage, Catalysis, Filtration and Sensing

DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced Carbon Materials such as carbon fiber, carbon foams, graphene, carbon nanotubes, etc., possess unique mechanical, electrical, biological and chemical properties that have led to a variety of applications in electronics, energy storage, catalysis, filtration and sensing.

Report contents include:

Market drivers and trends.

Properties and synthesis methods.

Market segment analysis. Markets covered include composites, electrochemical energy storage devices (batteries and supercapacitors), sensors, thermal management, adsorption, electromagnetic shielding, catalyst support, sensors and more.

Price and price drivers.

Market consumption of advanced carbon materials, by type.

More than 600 company profiles. Companies profiled include Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., Carbitex, LLC, Teijin, UMATEX, Ibiden Co., Ltd., Mersen, Nippon Techno-Carbon Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Graphenea, Haydale Graphene Industries, Nanocyl SA, OCSiAl and many more.

Advanced Carbon Materials covered include:

Carbon fibers.

Iso-graphite.

Graphene.

Carbon nanotubes and carbon nanofibers.

Carbon spheres.

Carbon cloth.

2D materials.

Fullerenes.

Nanodiamonds.

Carbon quantum dots.

Graphene quantum dots.

Carbon Foam.

Diamond-like carbon (DLC) coatings.

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Advanced Carbon Materials Market



2 Carbon Fibers

2.1 Market Drivers And Trends

2.2 Markets For Carbon Fibers

2.2.1 Composites

2.2.1.1 Aerospace

2.2.1.2 Wind Energy

2.2.1.3 Sports

2.2.1.4 Automotive

2.2.1.5 Pressure Vessels

2.3 Carbon Fiber Producers

2.3.1 Production Capacities

2.4 Global Demand 2018-2032, Metric Tonnes

2.5 Company Profiles (18 Company Profiles)

3 Isostatic/Isotropic Graphite (Iso-Graphite)

3.1 Properties

3.2 Applications

3.3 Production Capacities

3.4 Global Demand 2018-2032, Metric Tonnes

3.5 Company Profiles (16 Company Profiles)

4 Graphene

4.1 Types Of Graphene

4.2 Properties

4.3 Graphene Market Challenges

4.4 Graphene Producers

4.4.1 Production Capacities

4.5 Price And Price Drivers

4.5.1 Pristine Graphene Flakes Pricing/Cvd Graphene

4.5.2 Few-Layer Graphene Pricing

4.5.3 Graphene Nanoplatelets Pricing

4.5.4 Graphene Oxide (Go) And Reduced Graphene Oxide (Rgo) Pricing

4.5.5 Multilayer Graphene (Mlg) Pricing

4.5.6 Graphene Ink

4.6 Global Demand 2018-2032, Tons

4.7 Company Profiles (336 Company Profiles)

5 Carbon Nanotubes

5.1 Properties

5.1.1 Comparative Properties Of Cnts

5.2 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (Mwcnts)

5.2.1 Applications And Trl

5.2.2 Producers

5.2.2.1 Production Capacities

5.2.3 Price And Price Drivers

5.2.4 Global Demand 2018-2032, Tons

5.2.5 Company Profiles (131 Company Profiles)

5.3 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (Swcnts)

5.3.1 Properties

5.3.2 Applications

5.3.3 Production Capacities

5.3.4 Company Profiles (16 Company Profiles)

5.4 Other Types

5.4.1 Double-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (Dwnts)

5.4.2 Vertically Aligned Cnts (Vacnts)

5.4.3 Few-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (Fwnts)

5.4.4 Carbon Nanohorns (Cnhs)

5.4.5 Carbon Onions

5.4.6 Boron Nitride Nanotubes (Bnnts)

6 Carbon Nanofibers

6.1 Properties

6.2 Synthesis

6.2.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition

6.2.2 Electrospinning

6.2.3 Template-Based

6.2.4 From Biomass

6.3 Markets

6.3.1 Batteries

6.3.2 Supercapacitors

6.3.3 Fuel Cells

6.3.4 Co2 Capture

6.4 Companies



7 Other 2D Materials

7.1 2D Materials Production Methods

7.1.1 Top-Down Exfoliation

7.1.2 Bottom-Up Synthesis

7.2 Hexagonal Boron-Nitride (H-Bn)

7.2.1 Properties

7.2.2 Applications And Markets

7.2.2.1 Electronics

7.2.2.2 Fuel Cells

7.2.2.3 Adsorbents

7.2.2.4 Photodetectors

7.2.2.5 Textiles

7.2.2.6 Biomedical

7.3 Mxenes

7.3.1 Properties

7.3.2 Applications

7.3.2.1 Catalysts

7.3.2.2 Hydrogels

7.3.2.3 Energy Storage Devices

7.3.2.4 Gas Separation

7.3.2.5 Liquid Separation

7.3.2.6 Antibacterials

7.4 Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (Tmdc)

7.4.1 Properties

7.4.1.1 Molybdenum Disulphide (Mos2)

7.4.1.2 Tungsten Ditelluride (Wte2)

7.4.2 Applications

7.4.2.1 Electronics

7.4.2.2 Biomedical

7.4.2.3 Photovoltaics

7.4.2.4 Piezoelectrics

7.4.2.5 Sensors

7.4.2.6 Filtration

7.4.2.7 Batteries And Supercapacitors

7.4.2.8 Fiber Lasers

7.5 Borophene

7.5.1 Properties

7.5.2 Applications

7.5.2.1 Energy Storage

7.5.2.2 Hydrogen Storage

7.5.2.3 Sensors

7.5.2.4 Electronics

7.6 Phosphorene

7.6.1 Properties

7.6.1.1 Fabrication Methods

7.6.1.2 Challenges For The Use Of Phosphorene In Devices

7.6.2 Applications

7.6.2.1 Electronics

7.6.2.2 Field Effect Transistors

7.6.2.3 Thermoelectrics

7.6.2.4 Batteries

7.6.2.5 Supercapacitors

7.6.2.6 Photodetectors

7.6.2.7 Sensors

7.7 Graphitic Carbon Nitride (G-C3N4)

7.7.1 Properties

7.7.2 Synthesis

7.7.3 C2N

7.7.4 Applications

7.7.4.1 Electronics

7.7.4.2 Filtration Membranes

7.7.4.3 Photocatalysts

7.7.4.4 Batteries

7.7.4.5 Sensors

7.8 Germanene

7.8.1 Properties

7.8.2 Applications

7.8.2.1 Electronics

7.8.2.2 Batteries

7.9 Graphdiyne

7.9.1 Properties

7.9.2 Applications

7.9.2.1 Electronics

7.9.2.2 Batteries

7.9.2.3 Separation Membranes

7.9.2.4 Water Filtration

7.9.2.5 Photocatalysts

7.9.2.6 Photovoltaics

7.10 Graphane

7.10.1 Properties

7.10.2 Applications

7.10.2.1 Electronics

7.10.2.2 Hydrogen Storag

7.11 Rhenium Disulfide (Res2) And Diselenide (Rese2)

7.11.1 Properties

7.11.2 Applications

7.11.2.1 Electronics

7.12 Silicene

7.12.1 Properties

7.12.2 Applications

7.12.2.1 Electronics

7.12.2.2 Photovoltaics

7.12.2.3 Thermoelectrics

7.12.2.4 Batteries

7.12.2.5 Sensors

7.13 Stanene/Tinen

7.13.1 Properties

7.13.2 Applications

7.13.2.1 Electronics

7.14 Antimonen

7.14.1 Properties

7.14.2 Applications

7.15 Indium Selenid

7.15.1 Properties

7.15.2 Applications

7.15.2.1 Electronics

7.16 Layered Double Hydroxides (Ldh)

7.16.1 Properties

7.16.2 Applications

7.16.2.1 Adsorbent

7.16.2.2 Catalyst

7.16.2.3 Sensors

7.16.2.4 Electrodes

7.16.2.5 Flame Retardant

7.16.2.6 Biosensors

7.16.2.7 Tissue Engineering

7.16.2.8 Anti-Microbials

7.16.2.9 Drug Delivery

7.17 2D Materials Producer And Supplier Profiles (7 Company Profiles)



8 Fullerenes

8.1 Properties

8.2 Products

8.3 Markets And Applications

8.4 Technology Readiness Level (Trl)

8.5 Global Consumption In Metric Tonnes, 2010-2032

8.6 Prices

8.7 Producers (20 Company Profiles)



9 Nanodiamonds

9.1 Types

9.1.1 Fluorescent Nanodiamonds (Fnds)

9.2 Applications

9.3 Price And Price Drivers

9.4 Global Demand 2018-2032, Tonnes

9.5 Company Profiles (30 Company Profiles)



10 Graphene Quantum Dots

10.1 Comparison To Quantum Dots

10.2 Properties

10.3 Synthesis

10.4 Applications

10.5 Graphene Quantum Dots Pricing

10.6 Graphene Quantum Dot Producers (9 Company Profiles)



11 Carbon Foam

11.1 Types

11.2 Properties

11.3 Applications

11.4 Company Profiles (9 Company Profiles)



12 Diamond-Like Carbon (Dlc) Coatings

12.1 Properties

12.2 Applications And Markets

12.3 Global Market Size

12.4 Company Profiles (9 Company Profiles)

