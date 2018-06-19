Global Advanced Ceramics Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Advanced Ceramics in US$ Million by the following Product Segments and End-Use Sectors: Product Segments - Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Coatings, and Ceramic Matrix Composites; End-Use Sectors - Chemical, Electrical and Electronics, Machinery, Transportation, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 110 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Applied Ceramics, Inc.
- Ceradyne, Inc.
- CeramTec AG
- COI Ceramics, Inc.
- CoorsTek, Inc.
- Materion Corporation
ADVANCED CERAMICS MCP-1001 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Advanced Ceramics - Redefining Ceramics World
Current & Future Analysis
Traditional Revenue Contributors
Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities
Monolithic Ceramics - The Dominant Segment
Ceramic Coatings to Draw Growth from Aerospace and Automobile Sector
Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) - The Fastest Growing Segment
Electrical & Electronics - A Major End-use market
Competition
2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Industry Focus Grows on Innovative Material Manufacturing and Processing
Material Technology Advancements Drive Adoption of Electronic Ceramics
Microelectronics Creates Significant Opportunities
Wearables - A Promising Market with Strong Potential
Advanced Ceramics in Sensor technology
Consumer Electronic Devices Continue to Drive Demand
Table 1: Global Shipments of Mobile Devices (in Million Units) by Device Type for the Years 2015 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World Electronic Components Market & Semiconductor CAPEX (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Piezo Ceramic Components Drive Opportunities
Energy Sector Furthers Demand for Advanced Ceramics
Fuel Cells and Batteries Promise a Huge Potential
Superconductors Drive New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics
Advanced Ceramics Find Increased Usage in Wireless Infrastructure Applications
Ceramic Matrix Composites - A Growing Area of R&D
Applications on Rise in Aerospace Industry
Medical Applications Emerge as a Major End-Use Area for Advanced Ceramics
Table 3: Global Medical Ceramics Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
New Frontiers in Neuromodulation
Silicon Nitride Ceramics in Orthopedic Surgery
Aging Population - An Indirect Growth Driver
Table 4: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of the Total Population: 2012 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Advanced Ceramics Gain Increased Space in Dentistry
Stringent Fuel Efficiency and Emission Control Norms Spur Applications in Automobiles
Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles across the World
Table 6: Global GPF Substrate Volume (2015-2022) (in Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Automotive Electronics - A Market Laden with Immense Potential for Ceramic Components
3. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
A Reviving Economy and Growth Prospects
Table 7: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cautious Optimism Prevails Amid PMI Recovery
Table 8: Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): Breakdown of Monthly PMI Data for Select Countries for the Period March 2016 to March 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in the Industrial Sector (March 2016-March 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/ DEVELOPMENTS
Materion Adds DuroxÂ® 98 to its Alumina Ceramic Material Range
Greenleaf Corporation Introduces XSYTIN-1-Toughened Ceramic Insert Grade
Corning Unveils CorningÂ® FLORAâ„¢ 600/3 substrates aimed at Reducing Cold Start Vehicle Emissions
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
NGK Insulators to Set up Production Site for Ceramics
Oerlikon to Acquire Scoperta
Kyocera Expands Industrial Ceramic Manufacturing Operations in the US
NGK Insulators Commence Operations at the Ishikawa Plant
CeramTec to Acquire UK Electro-Ceramics from Morgan Advanced Materials
Advanced Ceramic Coatings to Set up New Operations in Spartanburg County
NGK Expands Production Facilities for HONEYCERAM Catalyst Carriers for Gasoline Particulate Filters
CoorsTek Acquires Philips Ceramics Operation
CoorsTek Sets up New Center for Development of Advanced Materials
Elite Advanced Technologies Set up New Subsidiary in Europe
NGK Insulators Commences Production Line for Substrates for Automobile Catalytic Converters
Superior Graphite Rebrands Advanced Ceramic Powders under the Sinter-Pur Product Line
CeramTec Acquires DAI Ceramics
NGK INSULATORS Expands Production System for Ceramic Products in Thailand
NGK INSULATORS to Construct New Plant in Poland for demand for Ceramic Products
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Applied Ceramics, Inc. (USA)
Ceradyne, Inc. (USA)
CeramTec AG (Germany)
COI Ceramics, Inc. (USA)
CoorsTek, Inc. (USA)
Materion Corporation (USA)
Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (USA)
Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)
NGK Insulators Ltd. (Japan)
Rauschert Steinbach GmbH (Germany)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Advanced Ceramics Market by Product Segment
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Matrix Composites by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Matrix Composites by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Matrix Composites by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coatings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic Ceramics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Monolithic Ceramics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Monolithic Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Advanced Ceramics Market by End-use Sector
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemical End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Chemical End-use Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electrical & Electronics End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Electrical & Electronics End-use Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machinery End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Historic Review for Machinery End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Machinery End-use Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Transportation End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Historic Review for Transportation End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Transportation End-use Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Others End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Historic Review for Others End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Others End-use Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Transportation Sector to Drive Gains
Bioceramics Set to Witness Strong Growth
Demand for Ceramic Proppants
Table 37: US Oil and Gas Production (2015-2018) (In Million barrels per day) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Leading Players in US Ceramics Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Ceramic Capacity by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Medical Market - A High Potential End-Use Segment
Key Statistical Findings
Table 39: Advanced Ceramics Market in the US (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand by Raw Material Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: US Market for Ferrite Ceramics (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales by End-Use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: US Zirconate Ceramics Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Demand by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Advanced Ceramics in the Industrial Machinery Market in the US (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition
Table 43: US Advanced Ceramics Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Recent Industry Activity
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Product Segment
Table 44: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: US Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: US 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by End-use Sector
Table 47: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: US Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: US 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Product Segment
Table 50: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Canadian Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by End-use Sector
Table 53: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Canadian Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Geographic Region
Table 56: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: European Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: European 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Product Segment
Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: European Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by End-use Sector
Table 62: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: European Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: European 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Product Segment
Table 65: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: French Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: French 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by End-use Sector
Table 68: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: French Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: French 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Product Segment
Table 71: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: German Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: German 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by End-use Sector
Table 74: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: German Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: German 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Product Segment
Table 77: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Italian Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by End-use Sector
Table 80: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Italian Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Product Segment
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: UK 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by End-use Sector
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: UK 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Product Segment
Table 89: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Spanish Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by End-use Sector
Table 92: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Spanish Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Product Segment
Table 95: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Russian Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by End-use Sector
Table 98: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Russian Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Recent Industry Activity
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Product Segment
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by End-use Sector
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
China
India
High Potential Ahead
Japan
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Product Segment
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by End-use Sector
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Analytics by Product Segment
Table 113: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by End-use Sector
Table 116: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 119: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Latin American Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by End-use Sector
Table 122: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 123: Latin American Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 110 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 126) The United States (65) Canada (2) Japan (11) Europe (40) - France (4) - Germany (16) - The United Kingdom (11) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/92441
