Global Advanced Ceramics Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Advanced Ceramics in US$ Million by the following Product Segments and End-Use Sectors: Product Segments - Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Coatings, and Ceramic Matrix Composites; End-Use Sectors - Chemical, Electrical and Electronics, Machinery, Transportation, and Others.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 110 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Applied Ceramics, Inc.

- Ceradyne, Inc.

- CeramTec AG

- COI Ceramics, Inc.

- CoorsTek, Inc.

- Materion Corporation



ADVANCED CERAMICS MCP-1001 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Advanced Ceramics - Redefining Ceramics World

Current & Future Analysis

Traditional Revenue Contributors

Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Monolithic Ceramics - The Dominant Segment

Ceramic Coatings to Draw Growth from Aerospace and Automobile Sector

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) - The Fastest Growing Segment

Electrical & Electronics - A Major End-use market

Competition



2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Industry Focus Grows on Innovative Material Manufacturing and Processing

Material Technology Advancements Drive Adoption of Electronic Ceramics

Microelectronics Creates Significant Opportunities

Wearables - A Promising Market with Strong Potential

Advanced Ceramics in Sensor technology

Consumer Electronic Devices Continue to Drive Demand

Table 1: Global Shipments of Mobile Devices (in Million Units) by Device Type for the Years 2015 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Electronic Components Market & Semiconductor CAPEX (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Piezo Ceramic Components Drive Opportunities

Energy Sector Furthers Demand for Advanced Ceramics

Fuel Cells and Batteries Promise a Huge Potential

Superconductors Drive New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics

Advanced Ceramics Find Increased Usage in Wireless Infrastructure Applications

Ceramic Matrix Composites - A Growing Area of R&D

Applications on Rise in Aerospace Industry

Medical Applications Emerge as a Major End-Use Area for Advanced Ceramics

Table 3: Global Medical Ceramics Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Frontiers in Neuromodulation

Silicon Nitride Ceramics in Orthopedic Surgery

Aging Population - An Indirect Growth Driver

Table 4: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of the Total Population: 2012 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Advanced Ceramics Gain Increased Space in Dentistry

Stringent Fuel Efficiency and Emission Control Norms Spur Applications in Automobiles

Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles across the World

Table 6: Global GPF Substrate Volume (2015-2022) (in Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automotive Electronics - A Market Laden with Immense Potential for Ceramic Components



3. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

A Reviving Economy and Growth Prospects

Table 7: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cautious Optimism Prevails Amid PMI Recovery

Table 8: Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): Breakdown of Monthly PMI Data for Select Countries for the Period March 2016 to March 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in the Industrial Sector (March 2016-March 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/ DEVELOPMENTS

Materion Adds DuroxÂ® 98 to its Alumina Ceramic Material Range

Greenleaf Corporation Introduces XSYTIN-1-Toughened Ceramic Insert Grade

Corning Unveils CorningÂ® FLORAâ„¢ 600/3 substrates aimed at Reducing Cold Start Vehicle Emissions



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

NGK Insulators to Set up Production Site for Ceramics

Oerlikon to Acquire Scoperta

Kyocera Expands Industrial Ceramic Manufacturing Operations in the US

NGK Insulators Commence Operations at the Ishikawa Plant

CeramTec to Acquire UK Electro-Ceramics from Morgan Advanced Materials

Advanced Ceramic Coatings to Set up New Operations in Spartanburg County

NGK Expands Production Facilities for HONEYCERAM Catalyst Carriers for Gasoline Particulate Filters

CoorsTek Acquires Philips Ceramics Operation

CoorsTek Sets up New Center for Development of Advanced Materials

Elite Advanced Technologies Set up New Subsidiary in Europe

NGK Insulators Commences Production Line for Substrates for Automobile Catalytic Converters

Superior Graphite Rebrands Advanced Ceramic Powders under the Sinter-Pur Product Line

CeramTec Acquires DAI Ceramics

NGK INSULATORS Expands Production System for Ceramic Products in Thailand

NGK INSULATORS to Construct New Plant in Poland for demand for Ceramic Products



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Applied Ceramics, Inc. (USA)

Ceradyne, Inc. (USA)

CeramTec AG (Germany)

COI Ceramics, Inc. (USA)

CoorsTek, Inc. (USA)

Materion Corporation (USA)

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (USA)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

NGK Insulators Ltd. (Japan)

Rauschert Steinbach GmbH (Germany)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Advanced Ceramics Market by Product Segment

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Matrix Composites by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Matrix Composites by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Matrix Composites by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coatings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic Ceramics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Monolithic Ceramics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Monolithic Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Advanced Ceramics Market by End-use Sector

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemical End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Chemical End-use Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electrical & Electronics End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Electrical & Electronics End-use Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Machinery End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Machinery End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Machinery End-use Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Transportation End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Transportation End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Transportation End-use Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Others End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Others End-use Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Others End-use Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Transportation Sector to Drive Gains

Bioceramics Set to Witness Strong Growth

Demand for Ceramic Proppants

Table 37: US Oil and Gas Production (2015-2018) (In Million barrels per day) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Leading Players in US Ceramics Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Ceramic Capacity by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Medical Market - A High Potential End-Use Segment

Key Statistical Findings

Table 39: Advanced Ceramics Market in the US (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand by Raw Material Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Market for Ferrite Ceramics (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales by End-Use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: US Zirconate Ceramics Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Demand by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Advanced Ceramics in the Industrial Machinery Market in the US (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition

Table 43: US Advanced Ceramics Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Recent Industry Activity

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Product Segment

Table 44: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: US Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: US 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-use Sector

Table 47: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: US Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: US 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Product Segment

Table 50: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Canadian Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-use Sector

Table 53: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Canadian Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Geographic Region

Table 56: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by Product Segment

Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-use Sector

Table 62: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Product Segment

Table 65: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: French Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: French 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-use Sector

Table 68: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: French Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: French 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Product Segment

Table 71: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: German Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: German 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-use Sector

Table 74: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: German Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: German 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Product Segment

Table 77: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Italian Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-use Sector

Table 80: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Italian Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Product Segment

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: UK 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-use Sector

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: UK 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Product Segment

Table 89: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Spanish Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-use Sector

Table 92: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Spanish Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Product Segment

Table 95: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Russian Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-use Sector

Table 98: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Russian Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Recent Industry Activity

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Product Segment

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-use Sector

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

China

India

High Potential Ahead

Japan

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Product Segment

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-use Sector

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Analytics by Product Segment

Table 113: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-use Sector

Table 116: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 119: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Latin American Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Matrix Composites, Coatings and Monolithic Ceramics Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-use Sector

Table 122: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Latin American Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 110 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 126) The United States (65) Canada (2) Japan (11) Europe (40) - France (4) - Germany (16) - The United Kingdom (11) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

