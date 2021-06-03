Global Advanced Ceramics Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Use in Aerospace and Defense Industries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina, Zirconia, Titanate, Silicon Carbide), Application, End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Medical, Defense & Security, Environmental, Chemical) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced ceramics market size is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2026 from USD 10.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.



This growth is attributed to rise in demand in areas such as 5G connectivity, AI, IoT, and 3D printing technology backed by the superior properties of ceramics to withstand corrosive, high-temperature, and hazardous chemical environments. The advanced ceramics market is also expected to benefit from the growing demand in the medical industry owing to their high strength and toughness with bio-inert properties and low wear rates.



Alumina accounted for the largest share amongst other materials in the advanced ceramics market



Alumina ceramics possess various properties such as extreme hardness, high density, wear resistance, thermal conductivity, high stiffness, chemical resistance, and compressive strength which make them suitable for wide variety of applications such as in nozzles, circuits, piston engines, and others. It offers up to twenty times the thermal conductivity amongst of other oxides. High purity alumina is usable in both oxidizing and reducing atmospheres.



Monolithic ceramics accounted for the largest market share amongst other applications in the advanced ceramics market



Monolithic ceramics offer high durability, reliability, and protection against higher temperature that help increase the component's life. These ceramics are used in industries that require high-temperature operations. These ceramics are widely used in end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, power generation, military & defense, transportation, electrical & electronics, and medical. They are widely used in manufacturing medical devices, implants, and industrial components.



Electrical & electronics is expected to be the largest advanced ceramics consumer in 2021 amongst other end-use industries



Ceramic components are essential in products such as smartphones, computers, televisions, and automotive electronics. Advanced ceramics are used in manufacturing various electronics component, including capacitors, insulators, integrated circuit packages, piezoelectric components, and others. These ceramic components possess excellent properties including good insulation, piezoelectric & dielectric properties, and superconductivity, which makes them highly preferred in the electronics industry.



APAC is the largest and fastest growing amongst other regions in the advanced ceramics market



APAC was the largest market for advanced ceramics in 2019. Growth in APAC is primarily attributed to the fast-paced expansion of electrical & electronics industry in economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. Rollout of 5G technology and innovations in medical electronics are expected to drive the consumption of advanced ceramics in the region. Various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defence, and medical in APAC are growing due to the change in reforms, ecosystem partnership across the value-chain, increasing R&D, and digitalization initiatives.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Advanced Ceramics Market

4.2 Advanced Ceramics Market, by Material

4.3 Advanced Ceramics Market, by Application

4.4 Advanced Ceramics Market, by End-Use Industry

4.5 Advanced Ceramics Market, by Major Countries

4.6 APAC Advanced Ceramics Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2020



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Growth of End-Use Industries and High-Performance Properties of Advanced Ceramics

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand from Medical and Electronics Sectors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Cost Than Their Metal and Alloy Counterparts

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in Nanotechnology

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use in Aerospace and Defense Industries

5.2.3.3 Evolution of IoT, Ai, and 3D Printing Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lesser Acceptance in Newer Applications

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Raw Material Suppliers

5.5 R&D of Products

5.5.1 Manufacturers/Formulators

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Threat of New Entrants

5.8 Threat of Substitutes

5.9 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.12 Case Study Analysis

5.13 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.14 Tariffs & Regulations

5.15 Trade Analysis

5.16 Average Selling Price

5.17 Ecosystem

5.18 Impact of COVID-19 on Advanced Ceramics Market

5.19 Impact on End-Use Industries



6 Advanced Ceramics Market, by Material



7 Advanced Ceramics Market, by Application



8 Advanced Ceramics Market, by End-Use Industry



9 Advanced Ceramics Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kyocera Corporation

11.2 CeramTec GmbH

11.3 CoorsTek Inc.

11.4 Saint Gobain Performance Ceramic& Refractories

11.5 Morgan Advanced Materials

11.6 3M

11.7 Materion

11.8 Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc.

11.9 Ferrotec

11.10 Rauschert Steinbach GmbH

11.11 Other Key Players

11.11.1 Oerlikon

11.11.2 Nishimura Advanced Ceramics

11.11.3 COI Ceramics, Inc.

11.11.4 Technocera Industries

11.11.5 BCE Special Ceramics

11.11.6 Superior Technical Ceramics

11.11.7 Momentive

11.11.8 Dyson

11.11.9 Ortech

11.11.10 International Sylon

11.11.11 Elan Technology

11.11.12 Bakony Technical Ceramic

11.11.13 Advanced Ceramic Materials

11.11.14 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

11.11.15 Advanced Ceramic Manufacturing



12 Adjacent/Related Markets



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxmq0q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

