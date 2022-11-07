Global Advanced Ceramics Market (2022 Edition) - Trends and Forecast Analysis Till 2028 (By Material Type, Class Type, End-User, By Region, By Country)

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



According to a research report published by Azoth Analytics in October 2022, the Global Advanced Ceramics Market was valued at USD 69.75 Billion in the year 2021. The majority of companies responded that end customers are continuously growing in the Electronics and Automotive sector. Demand will be driven by new applications as well as increasing adoption in already established applications due to Advanced Ceramicsâ€™ superior material and performance properties.







Based on the Material Type, Alumina accounts for the largest share in the year 2022E. The most commonly used type of Advanced or Technical Ceramics is Alumina, Zirconia, Titanate and Silicon Nitride. The widespread use in Alumina, Zirconia and Titanate segments are expected to remain the most opportunistic categories by present material types. Hence the companies are focusing on material type and end-use industries.



Asia Pacific has lucrative growth in the Advanced Ceramics industry, accounting for over 46% of the worldwide market share. Growing demand for electroceramics, increasing use of ceramic coatings, and rising sales of high-performance ceramics driving the market growth. The rise of major end-use sectors such as building and infrastructure in China is expected to drive market growth. Because of the easy availability of low-cost raw materials and labor, the electronics sector of China is predicted to grow significantly.



Leading Advanced Ceramics manufacturers are working diligently to develop cutting-edge technology for unusual applications. To meet the growing demand, the major players in the market for Advanced Ceramics are making huge investments in their product lines and production capabilities.



â€¢ The report presents the analysis of the Advanced Ceramics market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year of 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



â€¢ The report analyses the Advanced Ceramics Market by Value (USD Billion).



â€¢ The report analyses the Advanced Ceramics Market by Material Type (Alumina, Zirconia, Titanate, Silicon Carbide, Silicon Nitride, Others)



â€¢ The report analyses the Advanced Ceramics Market by Class Type (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Ceramic Coatings)



â€¢ The report analyses the Advanced Ceramics Market by End-User (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Chemical, Energy, Others -Medical, Defense & Security, Aerospace).



â€¢ The Global Advanced Ceramics Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC).



â€¢ The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Material Type, Class Type and End-User.



â€¢ Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



â€¢ The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include â€" KYOCERA Corporation, 3M, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., CeramTec, CoorsTek Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Corning Inc., Saint-Gobain, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD., Materion Corp.



