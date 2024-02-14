Global Advanced Chemical Recycling Report 2024: Focus on Pyrolysis, Gasification, Dissolution, Depolymerisation and Emerging Technologies

14 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Advanced Chemical Recycling 2024-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advanced recycling technologies that utilize heat or chemical solvents to recycle plastics into new plastics, fuels or chemicals are a key strategy for solving the global plastic problem, and are priority areas in government green initiatives. Advanced chemical recycling technologies are now being developed by more than 150 companies worldwide, and capacities are increasing.
Companies including ExxonMobil, New Hope Energy, Nexus Circular, Eastman, Encina are planning to build large plastics recycling plants. As well as complementing traditional mechanical recycling, advanced recycling offers benefits such as widening the range of recyclable plastic options, producing high value plastics (e.g. for flexible food packaging) and improving sustainability (using waste rather than fossil fuels for plastics production).
The Global Market for Advanced Chemical Recycling 2024-2040 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced chemical recycling technologies market. The report covers market drivers, trends, industry developments, capacities, polymer demand forecasts segmented by recycling technology, regional demand forecasts, product examples, value chain analysis, life cycle assessments, yields, pricing, and challenges. 160 companies active in advanced recycling technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, dissolution, depolymerization, and more are profiled. Detailed technology overviews, SWOT analyses, and company capacity details are also provided.
Regional market demand forecasts are broken down by recycling technology for Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. Polymer-specific demand forecasts are provided globally and by region for PE, PP, PET, PS, nylon and other polymers. The report analyses how virgin plastic production, mechanical recycling, pyrolysis, monomer recycling and other technologies will shape polymer demand.
The report provides unique insights into the market future, current capacities, life cycle assessments, products, and opportunities in advanced chemical recycling. It is designed for companies in the plastics value chain seeking detailed analysis on growth opportunities, partnerships, investment, positioning, and challenges.
Report contents include:
- Overview of the global plastics and bioplastics markets
- Market drivers and trends
- Advanced chemical recycling industry news, funding and developments 2020-2023
- Capacities by technology
- Market maps and value chain
- In-depth analysis of advanced chemical recycling technologies
- Global polymer demand 2018-2040, segmented by technology, types and regions, million metric tons
- Global demand by recycling process, 2018-2040, million metric tons
- Advanced chemical recycling technologies covered include:
- Pyrolysis
- Gasification
- Dissolution
- Depolymerisation
- Emerging technologies
- Profiles of 161 companies. Companies profiled include Agilyx, APK AG, Aquafil, Carbios, Eastman, Extracthive, Fych Technologies, Garbo, gr3n SA, Hyundai Chemical Ioniqa, Itero, Licella, Mura Technology, revalyu Resources GmbH, Plastogaz SA, Plastic Energy, Polystyvert, Pyrowave, RePEaT Co., Ltd., Synova and SABIC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 CLASSIFICATION OF RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 Global production of plastics
3.2 The importance of plastic
3.3 Issues with plastics use
3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics
3.4.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics
3.4.2 Novel bio-based plastics
3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics
3.5.1 Biodegradability
3.5.2 Compostability
3.6 Plastic pollution
3.7 Policy and regulations
3.8 The circular economy
3.9 Plastic recycling
3.9.1 Mechanical recycling
3.9.2 Advanced recycling (molecular recycling, chemical recycling)
3.10 Life cycle assessment
4 THE ADVANCED CHEMICAL RECYCLING MARKET
4.1 Market drivers and trends
4.2 Industry news, funding and developments 2020-2023
4.3 Capacities
4.4 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology
4.5 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology, by region
4.6 Chemically recycled plastic products
4.7 Market map
4.8 Value chain
4.9 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of advanced plastics recycling processes
4.10 Recycled plastic yield and cost
4.11 Market challenges
5 ADVANCED CHEMICAL RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES
5.1 Applications
5.2 Pyrolysis
5.2.1 Non-catalytic
5.2.2 Catalytic
5.2.3 SWOT analysis
5.2.4 Companies and capacities
5.3 Gasification
5.4 Dissolution
5.5 Depolymerisation
5.5.1 Hydrolysis
5.5.2 Enzymolysis
5.5.3 Methanolysis
5.5.4 Glycolysis
5.5.5 Aminolysis
5.5.6 Companies and capacities (current and planned)
5.6 Other advanced chemical recycling technologies
5.6.1 Hydrothermal cracking
5.6.2 Pyrolysis with in-line reforming
5.6.3 Microwave-assisted pyrolysis
5.6.4 Plasma pyrolysis
5.6.5 Plasma gasification
5.6.6 Supercritical fluids
5.6.7 Carbon fiber recycling
6 COMPANY PROFILES
- Aduro Clean Technologies
- Agilyx
- Alpha Recyclage Composites
- Alterra Energy
- Ambercycle
- Anellotech
- Anhui Oursun Resource Technology
- APChemi
- APK
- Aquafil
- ARCUS Greencycling
- Arkema
- Axens
- BASF
- Bcircular
- BioBTX
- Biofabrik Technologies
- Blest
- Blue Cycle
- BlueAlp Technology
- Borealis
- Boston Materials
- Braven Environmental
- Brightmark
- Cadel Deinking
- Carbios
- Carboliq
- Carbon Fiber Recycling
- Cassandra Oil
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Chian Tianying
- CIRC
- Clariter
- Clean Planet Energy
- Corsair Group
- Covestro
- CreaCycle
- CuRe Technology
- Cyclic Materials
- DePoly
- Dow Chemical
- DyeRecycle
- Eastman Chemical
- Eco Fuel Technology
- Ecopek
- Eeden
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Encina Development Group
- Enerkem
- Enval
- Environmental Solutions
- Epoch Biodesign
- Equipolymers
- Evonik Industries
- Evrnu
- Extracthive
- ExxonMobil
- Fairmat
- Fulcrum BioEnergy
- Futerro
- Fych Technologies
- Garbo
- Gr3n
- GreenMantra Technologies
- Handerek Technologies
- Hanwha Solutions
- Honeywell
- Hyundai Chemical
- Indaver
- InEnTec
- INEOS Styrolution
- Infinited Fiber Company
- Ioncell
- Ioniqa Technologies
- Itero Technologies
- Jeplan
- JFE Chemical
- Kaneka
- Khepra
- Klean Industries
- Lanzatech
- Loop Industries
- LOTTE Chemical
- Lummus Technology
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
- Metaspectral
- Microwave Chemical
- Mint Innovation
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- MolyWorks Materials
- Mote
- Mura Technology
- Nanya Plastics
- NatureWorks
- Neste
- New Hope Energy
- Next Generation Group
- Nexus Circular
- Novoloop
- Olefy Technologies
- Orlen Unipetrol Rpa S.r.o
- PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad
- Plastic Back
- Plastic Energy Limited
- Plastic2Oil, Inc
- Plastogaz SA
- Poliloop
- Polycycl
- Polynate
- PolyStyreneLoop
- Polystyvert
- Poseidon Plastics
- Premirr Plastics
- Protein Evolution
- Pryme BV
- PureCycle Technologies
- Pyrowave
- Qairos Energies
- QuantaFuel
- Re:newcell
- Recenso
- Recyc'ELIT
- ReNew ELP
- Renew One
- RePEaT
- Repsol
- Resiclo
- revalyu Resources
- ReVital Polymers
- Rittec Umwelttechnik
- Sabic
- Samsara Eco
- Saperatec
- SCG Chemicals
- Scindo
- Sekisui Chemical
- Shell
- Showa Denko K.K
- Shuye Environmental Technology
- Sierra Energy
- SK Global Chemical
- Sulzer Chemtech
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Sweet Gazoil
- Synova
- Synpet Technologies
- Technisoil Industrial
- Teijin Frontier
- TotalEnergies
- Toyo Styrene
- Trinseo
- Triple Helix
- Uflex
- Valoren
- Vartega
- Velocys
- Versalis SpA
- Wastefront
- Worn Again Technologies
- Xycle
- Osterreichische Mineralolverwaltung (OMV)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rlb18
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article