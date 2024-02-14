Global Advanced Chemical Recycling Report 2024: Focus on Pyrolysis, Gasification, Dissolution, Depolymerisation and Emerging Technologies

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Advanced Chemical Recycling 2024-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced recycling technologies that utilize heat or chemical solvents to recycle plastics into new plastics, fuels or chemicals are a key strategy for solving the global plastic problem, and are priority areas in government green initiatives. Advanced chemical recycling technologies are now being developed by more than 150 companies worldwide, and capacities are increasing.

Companies including ExxonMobil, New Hope Energy, Nexus Circular, Eastman, Encina are planning to build large plastics recycling plants. As well as complementing traditional mechanical recycling, advanced recycling offers benefits such as widening the range of recyclable plastic options, producing high value plastics (e.g. for flexible food packaging) and improving sustainability (using waste rather than fossil fuels for plastics production).

The Global Market for Advanced Chemical Recycling 2024-2040 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced chemical recycling technologies market. The report covers market drivers, trends, industry developments, capacities, polymer demand forecasts segmented by recycling technology, regional demand forecasts, product examples, value chain analysis, life cycle assessments, yields, pricing, and challenges. 160 companies active in advanced recycling technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, dissolution, depolymerization, and more are profiled. Detailed technology overviews, SWOT analyses, and company capacity details are also provided.

Regional market demand forecasts are broken down by recycling technology for Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. Polymer-specific demand forecasts are provided globally and by region for PE, PP, PET, PS, nylon and other polymers. The report analyses how virgin plastic production, mechanical recycling, pyrolysis, monomer recycling and other technologies will shape polymer demand.

The report provides unique insights into the market future, current capacities, life cycle assessments, products, and opportunities in advanced chemical recycling. It is designed for companies in the plastics value chain seeking detailed analysis on growth opportunities, partnerships, investment, positioning, and challenges.

Report contents include:

Overview of the global plastics and bioplastics markets

Market drivers and trends

Advanced chemical recycling industry news, funding and developments 2020-2023

Capacities by technology

Market maps and value chain

In-depth analysis of advanced chemical recycling technologies

Global polymer demand 2018-2040, segmented by technology, types and regions, million metric tons

Global demand by recycling process, 2018-2040, million metric tons

Advanced chemical recycling technologies covered include: Pyrolysis Gasification Dissolution Depolymerisation Emerging technologies

Profiles of 161 companies. Companies profiled include Agilyx, APK AG, Aquafil, Carbios, Eastman, Extracthive, Fych Technologies, Garbo, gr3n SA, Hyundai Chemical Ioniqa, Itero, Licella, Mura Technology, revalyu Resources GmbH, Plastogaz SA, Plastic Energy, Polystyvert, Pyrowave, RePEaT Co., Ltd., Synova and SABIC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 CLASSIFICATION OF RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.4.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

3.4.2 Novel bio-based plastics

3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.5.1 Biodegradability

3.5.2 Compostability

3.6 Plastic pollution

3.7 Policy and regulations

3.8 The circular economy

3.9 Plastic recycling

3.9.1 Mechanical recycling

3.9.2 Advanced recycling (molecular recycling, chemical recycling)

3.10 Life cycle assessment

4 THE ADVANCED CHEMICAL RECYCLING MARKET

4.1 Market drivers and trends

4.2 Industry news, funding and developments 2020-2023

4.3 Capacities

4.4 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology

4.5 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology, by region

4.6 Chemically recycled plastic products

4.7 Market map

4.8 Value chain

4.9 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of advanced plastics recycling processes

4.10 Recycled plastic yield and cost

4.11 Market challenges

5 ADVANCED CHEMICAL RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

5.1 Applications

5.2 Pyrolysis

5.2.1 Non-catalytic

5.2.2 Catalytic

5.2.3 SWOT analysis

5.2.4 Companies and capacities

5.3 Gasification

5.4 Dissolution

5.5 Depolymerisation

5.5.1 Hydrolysis

5.5.2 Enzymolysis

5.5.3 Methanolysis

5.5.4 Glycolysis

5.5.5 Aminolysis

5.5.6 Companies and capacities (current and planned)

5.6 Other advanced chemical recycling technologies

5.6.1 Hydrothermal cracking

5.6.2 Pyrolysis with in-line reforming

5.6.3 Microwave-assisted pyrolysis

5.6.4 Plasma pyrolysis

5.6.5 Plasma gasification

5.6.6 Supercritical fluids

5.6.7 Carbon fiber recycling

6 COMPANY PROFILES

Aduro Clean Technologies

Agilyx

Alpha Recyclage Composites

Alterra Energy

Ambercycle

Anellotech

Anhui Oursun Resource Technology

APChemi

APK

Aquafil

ARCUS Greencycling

Arkema

Axens

BASF

Bcircular

BioBTX

Biofabrik Technologies

Blest

Blue Cycle

BlueAlp Technology

Borealis

Boston Materials

Braven Environmental

Brightmark

Cadel Deinking

Carbios

Carboliq

Carbon Fiber Recycling

Cassandra Oil

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Chian Tianying

CIRC

Clariter

Clean Planet Energy

Corsair Group

Covestro

CreaCycle

CuRe Technology

Cyclic Materials

DePoly

Dow Chemical

DyeRecycle

Eastman Chemical

Eco Fuel Technology

Ecopek

Eeden

Emery Oleochemicals

Encina Development Group

Enerkem

Enval

Environmental Solutions

Epoch Biodesign

Equipolymers

Evonik Industries

Evrnu

Extracthive

ExxonMobil

Fairmat

Fulcrum BioEnergy

Futerro

Fych Technologies

Garbo

Gr3n

GreenMantra Technologies

Handerek Technologies

Hanwha Solutions

Honeywell

Hyundai Chemical

Indaver

InEnTec

INEOS Styrolution

Infinited Fiber Company

Ioncell

Ioniqa Technologies

Itero Technologies

Jeplan

JFE Chemical

Kaneka

Khepra

Klean Industries

Lanzatech

Loop Industries

LOTTE Chemical

Lummus Technology

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

Metaspectral

Microwave Chemical

Mint Innovation

Mitsubishi Chemical

MolyWorks Materials

Mote

Mura Technology

Nanya Plastics

NatureWorks

Neste

New Hope Energy

Next Generation Group

Nexus Circular

Novoloop

Olefy Technologies

Orlen Unipetrol Rpa S.r.o

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad

Plastic Back

Plastic Energy Limited

Plastic2Oil, Inc

Plastogaz SA

Poliloop

Polycycl

Polynate

PolyStyreneLoop

Polystyvert

Poseidon Plastics

Premirr Plastics

Protein Evolution

Pryme BV

PureCycle Technologies

Pyrowave

Qairos Energies

QuantaFuel

Re:newcell

Recenso

Recyc'ELIT

ReNew ELP

Renew One

RePEaT

Repsol

Resiclo

revalyu Resources

ReVital Polymers

Rittec Umwelttechnik

Sabic

Samsara Eco

Saperatec

SCG Chemicals

Scindo

Sekisui Chemical

Shell

Showa Denko K.K

Shuye Environmental Technology

Sierra Energy

SK Global Chemical

Sulzer Chemtech

Sumitomo Chemical

Sweet Gazoil

Synova

Synpet Technologies

Technisoil Industrial

Teijin Frontier

TotalEnergies

Toyo Styrene

Trinseo

Triple Helix

Uflex

Valoren

Vartega

Velocys

Versalis SpA

Wastefront

Worn Again Technologies

Xycle

Osterreichische Mineralolverwaltung (OMV)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rlb18

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets