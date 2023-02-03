Global Advanced Combat Helmets Strategic Business Report 2023: Technology Advancements in ACH Bode Well for the Market

Feb 03, 2023, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Combat Helmets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Advanced Combat Helmets estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ballistic Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $722.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Advanced Combat Helmets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$722.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$658.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- ArmorSource LLC
- ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC
- BAE Systems PLC
- Eagle Industries
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
- Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.
- Survitec Group Limited
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Advanced Combat Helmet - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) Market - Prelude
- North America Leads Global ACH Market
- Defense Sector Dominates ACH Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Focus of Defense Sector on Soldier Safety Favors Market Growth
- Sustained Increase in Defense Spending: Opportunity for ACH Market
- Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2000 through 2017
- Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018
- Persistent Threats due to Cross-Border Disputes and Counter Terrorism Measures Drive Military Agencies to Procure Advanced Armor
- Safety Helmets: A Requirement for Insurgencies
- New Polymeric Materials for Future Combat Helmets
- High Cost: A Major Impediment to Adoption of Advanced Combat Helmets
- Technology Advancements in ACH Bode Well for the Market
- ACH Gen II Combat Helmet: U.S. Army's Move towards Advanced Armored Protection
- NSRDEC Develops Lighter and Stronger Combat Helmet for Soldiers
- Product Overview
- Combat Helmet - An Introduction
- Evolution of Combat Helmets: A Glance through History
- Advanced Combat Helmet: Definition
- Enhanced Combat Helmet: A Variant of Advanced Combat Helmet
- Recent Industry Activity
- 3M Launches New Combat Helmet
- Revision Military Wins U.S. Army Contract for Advanced Combat Helmet Generation II
- Gentex Wins Contract from U.S. Marine Corps for Enhanced Combat Helmets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/va1elc-combat?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article