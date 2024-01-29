Global Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions Market Forecast to 2032: Increasing Use of Robotics-Assisted Dental Surgery

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced dental digital and robotics solutions market was valued at $3.82 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $8.99 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.15% between 2023 and 2032. The growing awareness of the significance of oral health and an increased demand for cosmetic dentistry and minimally invasive procedures are propelling the adoption of advanced dental solutions.

The global advanced dental digital and robotics solutions market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector within the healthcare industry. It encompasses a wide range of technological innovations and applications aimed at enhancing the field of dentistry. This market includes cutting-edge digital tools, equipment, and robotic systems designed to improve dental diagnosis, treatment, and patient care.

The advanced dental digital and robotics solutions market has made an impact in the following ways:

Improved Patient Care: Digital solutions, such as 3D scanning and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology, have enhanced the precision and accuracy of dental procedures, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Robotics can assist in delicate and repetitive tasks, reducing the margin of error and the risk of complications during surgeries.

Efficiency and Productivity: Digital technologies have streamlined the workflow in dental practices, reducing the time required for procedures such as crowns and bridges. Robotics can work in conjunction with dental professionals to automate tasks such as tooth preparation, further increasing efficiency.

Enhanced Diagnostics: Digital imaging and diagnostic tools allow for early detection of dental issues, helping to prevent more serious problems. Robotics can be used to precisely analyze and measure dental structures for diagnostics.

Personalized Treatment: Digital solutions enable the creation of custom prosthetics and restorations that are tailored to the patient's unique anatomy. Robotics can assist in the fabrication of patient-specific dental components.

Patient Experience: Advanced technologies can make dental procedures less invasive, reducing patient discomfort and anxiety. Automation through robotics can lead to quicker and more comfortable treatments.

Data and Records Management: Digital dental records and management systems help dentists track patient histories and treatment plans efficiently. Robotics can assist in organizing and retrieving patient data.

Training and Education: Digital and robotic technologies have opened up new avenues for dental education and training, allowing students to practice on realistic models and simulations.



Market Segmentation:

Digital Solutions to Dominate the Global Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions Market (by Product)



Digital Solutions is dominating the market as they involve using digital technology to enhance and improve different aspects of dental care. These solutions include a variety of tools and technologies that assist in tasks such as diagnosis, treatment planning, keeping records, and managing dental services. Such digital solutions include digital imaging systems, CAD/CAM technology, 3D printers, and robotic surgical systems, among others, which are revolutionizing dental care.



Segmentation by End User

Hospitals are dominating the market as they represent a crucial end user. Dental departments within hospitals employ advanced technologies and robotic solutions to provide a comprehensive array of dental services to patients.



Segmentation by Region

Based on region, North America dominated the global advanced dental digital and robotics solutions market in terms of market size in FY2022. However, the Asia-Pacific region, encompassing numerous emerging economies, is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.04% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

3M

3Shape

Acteon

Align Technology

Beijing Baihui Weikang Technology

Cefla s.c.

Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings

Image Navigation

Midmark

Neocis

PLANMECA

Straumann

VATECH

VideaHealth

