Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report 2023-2030 - Reducing the Costs of Implementing ADAS to Remain a Major Challenge for Market Players

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Jan, 2024, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ADAS Market by Type, Automation, Component, Vehicle, End Use, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ADAS market is projected to reach $106.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the ADAS market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, size, and share, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030. 

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is a set of technologies that help drivers to avoid accidents. ADAS systems use sensors, cameras, and radar to detect objects and events around the vehicle.  The growth of the ADAS market is driven by stringent vehicle safety regulations, the rising demand for luxury cars, and the increasing integration of safety and comfort features in high-end vehicles.

However, the lack of supporting infrastructure in developing countries restrains the growth of this market. Moreover, the emergence of autonomous vehicles, increasing developments in the autonomous shared mobility space, and the rising adoption of electric vehicles are expected to generate market growth opportunities. However, environmental and data security risks and the high costs of implementing ADAS are major challenges for the players operating in this market.

The blind spot detection systems segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the expanding e-commerce and logistics sector, the increasing adoption of BSD systems in vehicles, and the rising use of complementary metal oxide semiconductors (CMOS) image sensors.

The level 3 segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for self-driving vehicles and the increasing initiatives by major market players aimed at launching advanced Level 3 autonomous cars.

The sensors segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the increasing demand for sensors in hybrid powertrains.

The electric vehicles segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The supportive government policies and regulations, increasing investments by leading automotive OEMs, rising environmental concerns, decreasing prices of batteries, and advancements in charging technologies are the key factors driving the growth of electric vehicles in the ADAS market.

The commercial vehicles segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increase in fuel prices and stringent emission norms set by governments, the growing adoption of autonomous delivery vehicles, and the increasing adoption of electric buses and trucks.

Europe is expected to command the highest CAGR of the global ADAS market. The market growth in the region is attributed to the huge presence of component manufacturers, the growth of the overall automotive sector, and the high demand for sensors for automated vehicle prototypes.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of system type, level of automation, component, vehicle type, end use, and geography?
  • What is the historical market size for the ADAS market across the globe?
  • What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?
  • What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global ADAS market?
  • Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?
  • How is the competitive landscape for the global ADAS market?
  • What are the recent developments in the global ADAS market?
  • What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?
  • What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?
  • Who are the local emerging players in the global ADAS market, and how do they compete with other players?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth (2023-2030)

  • Increasing Integration of Safety and Comfort Features in High-end Vehicles Driving the Adoption of ADAS
  • Increasing Developments in the Autonomous Shared Mobility Space Generating Growth Opportunities for Market Stakeholders
  • Lack of Supporting Infrastructure in Developing Countries Limiting the Potential of ADAS
  • Reducing the Costs of Implementing ADAS to Remain a Major Challenge for Market Players

Case Studies

Value Chain Analysis

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

  • Continental AG (Germany)
  • Valeo SA (France)
  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
  • Aptiv PLC (Ireland)
  • Autoliv Inc. (Sweden)
  • Denso Corporation (Japan)
  • Garmin Ltd. (U.S.)
  • Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
  • Magna International Inc. (Canada)
  • Mobileye B.V. (Israel)
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
  • Microsoft (U.S.)
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Scope:

ADAS Market - by System Type

  • Blind Spot Detection Systems
  • Parking Assistance Systems
  • Lane Departure Warning Systems
  • Adaptive Front-Lighting Systems
  • Forward Collision Warning Systems
  • Driver Monitoring Systems
  • Night Vision Systems
  • Adaptive Cruise Control Systems
  • Automatic Emergency Braking Systems
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
  • Traffic Sign Recognition Systems
  • Pedestrian Detection Systems
  • Traffic Jam Assistance Systems

ADAS Market - by Level of Automation

  • Level 1
  • Level 2
  • Level 3

ADAS Market - by Component

  • Vision Camera Systems
  • Sensors
  • LiDAR
  • Radar
  • Ultrasonic Sensors
  • GPS/GNSS Sensors
  • ECU
  • Software
  • Actuators

ADAS Market - by Vehicle Type

  • ICE Vehicles
  • Petrol Vehicles
  • Diesel Vehicles
  • CNG Vehicles
  • Other Vehicles
  • Hybrid Vehicles
  • Pure Hybrid Vehicles
  • Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles
  • Electric Vehicles

ADAS Market - by End Use

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

ADAS Market - by Geography

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • India
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Russia
  • Sweden
  • Netherlands
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Denmark
  • Rest of Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrul0z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Newborn Screening Market Report 2023-2030: Government Programs Fuel Growth, Tandem Mass Spectrometry Leads

Global Newborn Screening Market Report 2023-2030: Government Programs Fuel Growth, Tandem Mass Spectrometry Leads

The "Newborn Screening Market by Product Technology Application End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's ...
Global Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) Markets, 2019-2023 and 2024-2029: AI and Automation Transform Customer Service with CCaaS, The Key to Meeting Customer Expectations

Global Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) Markets, 2019-2023 and 2024-2029: AI and Automation Transform Customer Service with CCaaS, The Key to Meeting Customer Expectations

The "Global Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) Market (2023 Edition): Analysis by Offering (Solutions, Services), Enterprise Size, End-User...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.