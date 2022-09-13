Global Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market Report 2022: Developments in Analytical Technologies and Assay Methods Fueling Sector

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for laboratory automation systems and processes, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help develop business/growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze position in the current marketplace and make informed business decisions regarding laboratory automation systems and processes.

An in-depth analysis of the global laboratory automation system and process market includes historical data and market projections on sales by product type, application, end user and region. The analysis describes the different types of laboratory automation products (equipment and consumables) and current and historical market revenues. This report examines end users of laboratory automation (clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes, food and agriculture industry, environmental testing laboratories and other laboratories) and applications of laboratory automation systems and processes (pre-analytics/sample preparation, analytics/ high-throughput screening, post-analytics/sample management and laboratory information management systems).

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors and recent strategic activities. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

Report Includes

An updated review and analysis of the global markets for laboratory automation systems and processes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for laboratory automation systems and processes, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, end-user, and geographic region

Highlights of the current state of the market for laboratory automation systems and processes, recent technologies and platforms, ongoing research activities and clinical trials

Discussion of the COVID-19 impact on demand and supply of supporting technologies and end-users of laboratory automation systems and processes

Information about patents and patent applications for laboratory automation systems and processes across each major category

Insight into the recent industry structure, government regulations and policies, development issues, and the vendor landscape

Updated information on the key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within the industry

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Current Healthcare Challenges

Increasing Healthcare Spending

Rising Demand for Clinical Diagnostic Tests

Growing Applications in OMICS (Genomics, Proteomics and Epigenomics) Sciences and Cell Biology

Developments in Analytical Technologies and Assay Methods

Broadening of Laboratory Automation into New Market Sectors

Shift Towards Spending Up the Value Chain

Laboratory Staff Constraints

Challenges

High Upfront Cost of Automation

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background



Chapter 4 Market Dynamics



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region



Chapter 9 Government Regulations



Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments



Chapter 11 Impact of Covid-19



Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix: List of Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hamilton Co.

Highres Biosolutions

Hudson Robotics Inc.

Opentrons

Perkinelmer Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Spt Labtech Ltd.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

