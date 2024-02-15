Global Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market Report 2024: Review of Patents and Patent Applications Filed on Drug Delivery Release Mechanisms and Novel Applications

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for advanced drug delivery systems was valued at $248.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from $262.6 billion in 2023 to reach $359.1 billion through 2028.

Advances in therapeutics, the high prevalence of chronic diseases and rising innovations in material science will drive growth in this market. However, the advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) market's growth will be hampered by a low acceptance of nanoparticles due to their potential risks and environmental concerns.

Based on technology, the advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) market is segmented into immediate-release drug delivery, extended-release drug delivery, targeted-release drug delivery, delayed-release drug delivery, pulsatile-release drug delivery. Extended-release drug delivery dominates the market due to its usage in managing complex chronic diseases. The extended-release formulations offer enhanced patient adherence, more effective life-cycle management of pharmaceuticals and more long-term relief of symptoms by minimizing fluctuations in drug levels.

Based on the route of administration, the advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) market is segmented into oral, parenteral/injectable, transmucosal, implant, transdermal, topical. The oral segment dominates the market. This can be attributed to the widespread use of the oral route in drug delivery due to the benefits associated with oral administration, including cost-effectiveness, minimal sterility constraints, flexibility in dosage form design and ease of production.

Based on drug vehicles/carriers, the ADDS market is segmented into nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, liposomes, polymer therapeutics, prodrugs, microparticles, other. The monoclonal antibodies segment will witness the highest CAGR due to the increasing incidence of cancers.

ADDS market has been segmented into oncology, respiratory, inflammatory and allergies, cardiovascular, ophthalmic, central nervous system, hormone replacement therapy and gynecology, viral and bacterial diseases, diabetes, urology, gastrointestinal disorders, dermatology, other based on application. The diabetes segment is poised to experience the highest CAGR due to the increasing incidence of diabetes and the introduction of smart insulin delivery devices in the market.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) and processes, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help people and companies develop business/growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their position in the current marketplace and make informed business decisions about drug deliveries.

This in-depth analysis of the global ADDS market includes historical data and market projections on sales by technology, route of administration, drug vehicles/carriers and application. The analysis describes the different types of ADDS technology (immediate-release drug delivery, extended-release drug delivery, targeted-release drug delivery, delayed-release drug delivery, and pulsatile-release drug delivery) and their current and historical market revenues.

It also covers the route of administration of a drug delivery system and the source of a carrier mechanism for drug delivery. In addition, the report examines applications of ADDS (oncology, respiratory, inflammatory and allergies, cardiovascular, ophthalmic, central nervous system, hormone replacement therapy and gynecology, viral and bacterial diseases, diabetes, urology, gastrointestinal disorders, dermatology, other).

The Report Includes

  • 27 data tables and 93 additional tables
  • An overview of the global markets and technologies for advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS)
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the global ADDS market, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology, application (therapeutic area), route of administration, vehicle/carrier of drugs mechanism and geographic region
  • Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies and regulatory landscape
  • Discussion of the importance of ESG in the ADDS market, including consumer attitudes, impact of ESG factors on company performance and ESG practices of leading companies
  • Review of patents and patent applications filed on drug delivery release mechanisms and novel applications
  • Insight into the emerging technologies and developments in the ADDS market and clinical trial landscape
  • An analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and the segmental revenues of leading vendors
  • Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Medtronic, and Abbott.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Evolution of Advanced Drug Delivery Systems

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Opportunities
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the ADDS Market

Chapter 5 Evaluation of the Market Based on Technology

  • Market Share and Forecast
  • Immediate-Release Drug Delivery
  • Extended-Release Drug Delivery
  • Targeted-Release Drug Delivery
  • Delayed-Release Drug Delivery
  • Pulsatile-Release Drug Delivery

Chapter 6 Evaluation of the Market Based on Route of Administration

  • Market Share and Forecast
  • Oral
  • Parenteral/Injectable
  • Transmucosal
    • Transmucosal Nasal and Pulmonary
    • Transmucosal Ocular
    • Transmucosal Rectal
    • Transmucosal Oral Buccal
    • Transmucosal Vaginal
  • Implant
  • Transdermal
  • Topical

Chapter 7 Evaluation of the Market Based on Vehicle/Carrier

  • Market Share and Forecast
  • Nanoparticles
  • Monoclonal Antibodies
  • Liposomes
  • Polymeric Therapeutics
  • Dendrimers
  • Polymeric Drug
  • Polymeric Micelles
  • Prodrugs
  • Microparticles
  • Others

Chapter 8 Evaluation of the Market Based on Application

  • Market Share and Forecast
  • Oncology
  • Inflammatory Diseases and Allergies
  • Cardiovascular
  • Ophthalmic
  • Central Nervous System
  • Hormone Replacement Therapy and Gynecology
  • Viral and Bacterial Diseases
  • Diabetes
  • Urology
  • Gastrointestinal (GI) Disorders
  • Dermatology
  • Respiratory
  • Other Therapeutic

Chapter 9 Evaluation of the Market Based on Geographic Region

Chapter 10 ESG Development

  • Sustainability in the Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) Industry: An ESG Perspective
  • Key ESG Issues
  • ESG Risk Rankings
  • Consumer Attitudes toward ESG in the ADDS Market
  • Case Study

Chapter 11 Emerging Technologies in the Market

  • Emerging Technology, ADDS Market
  • 3D Printing Technology in Drug Delivery
  • Biologics Drug Delivery
  • AI in Drug Delivery
  • Smart Drug Delivery System

Chapter 12 Clinical Trials and Patent Analysis

  • Clinical Trials Analysis
    • Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study
    • Clinical Trials Analysis by Status
    • Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase
    • Clinical Trials Analysis by Region
  • Patent Analysis
    • Patents by Year
    • Patents by Top Applicant
    • Patents by Top Owner
    • Patents by Jurisdiction

Chapter 13 Competitive Intelligence

  • Market Share Analysis
  • Recent Developments of Key Market Players

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

  • Abbott
  • Abbvie Inc.
  • Astrazeneca
  • Bd
  • Boston Scientific Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • Kindeva Drug Delivery
  • Medtronic
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Novartis Ag
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Terumo Corp.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

