Global Advanced Energy Storage & Harvesting Market Technologies 2024-2034, Featuring AMSL Aero, Atlas Materials, Cactos, Enerpoly, Gelion, Inobat, Inx, Sila, Solid Power, Tiamat, Verkor & VFlowTech

Batteries, Supercapacitors, Hydrogen Energy Storage, Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES), Thermal Energy Storage, Mechanical Energy Storage, Fuel Cells, Photovoltaics, and Other Energy Harvesting & Batteryless Devices.

The global transition toward renewable electricity faces challenges around intermittency and grid stability. Solutions for advancing affordable storage with faster response times, longer duration capacity, greater energy density and location flexibility are essential.

This extensive report provides global market forecasts for advanced battery technologies, supercapacitors, alternative chemical energy storage, thermal and mechanical concepts from 2018 to 2034. It assesses lithium-ion, solid-state, metal-air, sodium-ion, printed and flexible batteries among other chemistries across transportation, grid infrastructure, consumer electronics and stationary storage.

Regional demand analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World markets. The report profiles over 650 companies involved in areas like battery materials, management systems, fuel cell development and thermal storage. Multiple alternative storage concepts like power-to-gas, pumped hydro, compressed air and cryogenic storage are examined as well.

Technologies covered include:

Batteries (Li-ion, Lithium-Metal, Lithium-Sulfur, Lithium Titanate & Niobate, Sodium-ion, Aluminium-ion, All-solid state batteries (ASSBs), Flexible, Transparent, Degradable, Printed, Redox Flow, and Zinc, Iron-air, High Temperature)

Supercapacitors

Hydrogen Energy Storage

Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES)

Thermal Energy Storage

Mechanical Energy Storage

Fuel Cells

Photovoltaics

Other Energy Harvesting & Batteryless Devices.

Latest developments in battery recycling processes, manufacturing equipment innovation, sharing economy business models, second-life utilization and environmental impact reduction are reviewed. Long duration storage requirements associated with stabilizing renewable energy penetration are evaluated.

Report contents include:

Global market analysis and forecasts for lithium-ion, sodium-ion, metal-air, solid-state, printed, flexible, transparent and other advanced battery technologies

Assessment of supercapacitors, hydrogen storage, synthetic fuels, thermal and mechanical storage, fuel Cells, photovoltaics, and energy Harvesting & batteryless devices.

Regional demand analysis - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World

Renewable energy storage requirements and cost evolution projections

Emerging storage techniques - redox flow batteries, cryogenic, gravity concepts etc

Technology review of battery materials, manufacturing processes, recycling

Strategic metal availability concerns affecting battery value chains

Grid infrastructure technology analysis from decentralized to scaled centralized

Behind-the-meter residential and commercial storage demands

Transport electrification requirements for cars, buses, trucks, marine vessels

Stationary storage needs across data centers, communications infrastructure

Space utilization trade-offs: density vs power vs discharge duration vs cost

Integration issues - smart grids, EV charging, hydrogen infrastructure

Player ecosystem across established battery firms, startups, industrial groups

Standards evolution for second life utilization, environmental reporting tools

Start-up activity heat map across advanced storage technology categories

600+ company profiles across Li-ion value chain, capacitors, fuel cells etc. Companies profiled include AMSL Aero, Atlas Materials, Ambri, Battolyser Systems, Brilliant Matters, Cactos, CMBlu Energy, Energy Vault, Enerpoly, Enervenue, Ensol, ESS Tech, e-Zinc, Factorial, Fourth Power, Flow Aluminum, Gelion, GKN Hydrogen, Gotion High Tech, Graphene Manufacturing Group, H2MOF, High Performace Battery Holding, Inobat, Inx, Jolt Electrodes, Kraftblock, LIND, Lyten, MFA Thermal, Northvolt, Our Next Energy, Oxford Photovoltaics, Rondo Energy, Salient Energy, SaltX, Sicona Battery Technologies, Sila, Skeleton Technologies, Soleolico, Solid Power, Stabl Energy, TasmanIon, Tiamat, Verkor and VFlowTech.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Classification of energy storage technologies

2.2 Global Market for Advanced Energy Storage and Energy Harvesting Technologies

2.3 Technologies

2.4 Global revenues

3 BATTERIES

3.1 The global market for advanced batteries

3.2 Market drivers

3.3 Battery market megatrends

3.4 Advanced materials for batteries

3.5 Motivation for battery development beyond lithium

3.6 Battery chemistries

3.7 Lithium-ion batteries

3.8 Lithium metal batteries

3.9 Lithium sulfur batteries

3.10 Lithium titanate and niobate batteries

3.11 Sodium-ion batteries

3.11.1 Technology description

3.12 Sodium-sulfur batteries

3.13 Aluminium-ion batteries

3.14 All-solid state batteries

3.15 Flexible batteries

3.16 Transparent batteries

3.17 Degradable batteries

3.18 Printed batteries

3.19 Redox Flow Batteries

3.20 Rechargeable Zinc batteries

3.21 Iron-air batteries

3.22 High-temperature / molten-salt

3.23 Companies

4 SUPERCAPACITORS

4.1 Technology description

4.2 Electrolytes

4.3 Conductive hydrogels

4.4 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

4.5 Printed supercapacitors

4.6 Markets for supercapacitors

4.7 Companies

5 CHEMICAL ENERGY STORAGE

5.1 Market overview

5.2 Power-to-gas

5.3 Power-to-liquid

5.4 Hydrogen

5.5 Feedstocks

5.6 Production

5.7 Electrolysers

5.8 Direct Air Capture

5.9 Costs

5.10 Market challenges

5.11 Companies

6 THERMAL ENERGY STORAGE

6.1 Overview

6.2 Types of thermal storage systems

6.3 Sensible heat storage

6.4 Latent heat storage

6.5 Reversible thermochemical reactions

6.6 Phase change materials

6.7 Electro-thermal energy storage

6.8 Companies

7 MECHANICAL ENERGY STORAGE

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Compressed air energy storage

7.3 Liquid-air energy storage

7.4 Liquid CO2 Energy Storage

7.5 SENS

7.6 Gravitational energy storage

7.7 Companies

8 FUEL CELLS

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fuel cell technologies

8.3 Markets and applications

8.4 Companies

9 PHOTOVOLTAICS

9.1 Global Solar PV market

9.2 Thin film and Flexible Solar Cells

9.3 Market players

9.4 Concentrated solar power

9.5 Agrivoltaics

9.6 Building Integrated Photovoltaics

9.7 Floating photovoltaics

9.8 Global market for PV solar cells to 2033, by technology

9.9 Company profiles

10 OTHER ENERGY HARVESTING AND BATTERYLESS TECHNOLOGIES

10.1 Passive Devices

10.2 Active Backscatter Devices

10.3 Wireless Power Transfer

10.4 Radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting

10.5 Piezoelectric materials

10.6 Thermoelectric materials

10.7 Electromagnetics

10.8 Electrochemical

10.9 Triboelectric Harvesting

10.10 Acoustic Harvesting

10.11 Battery-free electronics

10.12 Metamaterials

10.13 Powering E-textiles

10.14 Wireless sensor networks

10.15 Supply chain/Logistics item tagging

10.16 Smart city deployments

10.17 Electronic shelf labels, retail tech

10.18 Marine energy harvesting

10.19 Company profiles

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AMSL Aero

Atlas Materials

Ambri

Battolyser Systems

Brilliant Matters

Cactos

CMBlu Energy

Energy Vault

Enerpoly

Enervenue

Ensol

ESS Tech

e-Zinc

Factorial

Fourth Power

Flow Aluminum

Gelion

GKN Hydrogen

Gotion High Tech

Graphene Manufacturing Group

H2MOF

High Performace Battery Holding

Inobat

Jolt Electrodes

Kraftblock

LIND

Lyten

MFA Thermal

Northvolt

Our Next Energy

Oxford Photovoltaics

Rondo Energy

Salient Energy

SaltX

Sicona Battery Technologies

Sila

Skeleton Technologies

Soleolico

Solid Power

Stabl Energy

TasmanIon

Tiamat

Verkor

VFlowTech

