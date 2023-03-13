Global Advanced Energy Storage Market to Reach 20.1 Thousand Megawatts by 2030
Mar 13, 2023, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772345/?utm_source=PRN
Global Advanced Energy Storage Market to Reach 20.1 Thousand Megawatts by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Advanced Energy Storage estimated at 11.7 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 20.1 Thousand Megawatts by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7% over the period 2022-2030. Thermal Energy Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach 10.2 Thousand Megawatts by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrochemical Energy Storage segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 3.5 Thousand Megawatts, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Advanced Energy Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at 3.5 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 3.4 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Active Power, Inc.
- AES Energy Storage, LLC
- Alevo Group S.A.
- Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc.
- Amber Kinetics, Inc.
- Areva
- Ashlawn Energy, LLC
- Axion Power International, Inc.
- Beacon Power, LLC
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Calnetix Technologies, LLC
- Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.
- ECOULT
- Electrochaea GmbH
- Encell Technology, Inc.
- EnSync Energy Systems, Inc.
- Exide Technologies
- General Electric Company
- Gridflex Energy, LLC
- Highview Enterprises Ltd.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Hyper Tech Research, Inc.
- IMS group AS
- ITM Power Plc
- Kokam Co., Ltd
- Leclanché SA
- LG Chem
- LightSail Energy
- Maxwell Technologies, Inc.
- McPhy Energy S.A.
- NEC Energy Solutions
- NGK Insulators, Ltd.
- Proton OnSite
- Redflow Limited
- Saft Groupe S.A.
- Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Temporal Power
- Tesla, Inc.
- Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd.
- Toshiba International Corporation
- ViZn Energy Systems, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772345/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Rising Share of Intermittent Sources of Energy in Utility
Energy Generation Portfolio: The Cornerstone for the Growth of
Utility Grade Advanced Energy Storage Technologies
Recent Market Activity
Review of Renewable Energy Projects Undertaken Worldwide and
Regulations Supporting Renewable Electricity-to-Grid
Integration
Declining Cost of Wind and Solar Power Make Renewables an
Important Part of Utility Energy Portfolio
Escalating Climate Change Adds Urgency to the Renewable Energy
Revolution Underway in the Global Economy
How the Renewable Energy Boom Benefits Advanced Energy Storage
Technologies
Despite Declines in Renewable Investments, Outlook for Advanced
Energy Storage Remains Bright
Prolonged Softness in Oil Prices: What It Means for Renewable-
to-Grid Integration
Market Outlook
Advanced Energy Storage - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (India)
Active Power, Inc. (USA)
AES Energy Storage, LLC (USA)
Alevo Group S.A. (Switzerland)
Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc. (Canada)
Amber Kinetics, Inc. (USA)
Areva (France)
Ashlawn Energy, LLC (USA)
Axion Power International, Inc. (USA)
Beacon Power, LLC (USA)
BYD Co. Ltd. (China)
Calnetix Technologies, LLC (USA)
ECOULT (Australia)
Electrochaea GmbH (Germany)
Encell Technology, Inc. (USA)
EnSync Energy Systems, Inc. (USA)
Exide Technologies (USA)
General Electric Company (USA)
Gridflex Energy, LLC (USA)
Highview Enterprises Ltd. (UK)
Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)
Hyper Tech Research, Inc. (USA)
IMS group AS (Norway)
ITM Power Plc (UK)
Kokam co., Ltd (Korea)
Leclanché SA (Switzerland)
LG Chem (Korea)
LightSail Energy (USA)
Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (USA)
McPhy Energy S.A. (France)
NEC Energy Solutions (Japan)
NGK Insulators, Ltd. (Japan)
Proton OnSite (USA)
Redflow Limited (Australia)
Saft Groupe S.A. (France)
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Dresser-Rand Group, Inc. (USA)
Temporal Power (Canada)
Tesla, Inc. (USA)
Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd. (China)
Toshiba International Corporation (USA)
ViZn Energy Systems, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Major Market Trends and Drivers
Rising Investments in Energy Storage Projects Bodes Well for
the Growth of Advanced Energy Storage Technologies
Aging Energy Infrastructure Drives Opportunities for Energy
Storage as a Method of Modernizing Energy Grids
Are Batteries Ready for Mass Commercialization in Grid-Level
Energy Storage?
?Value Stacking?: A Vital Product Development & Design Strategy
to Counter the High CAPEX of Battery Energy Storage
Technologies
Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale
Applications
Robust Surge in Solar and Wind Farms Throws the Focus Squarely
on Grid Stability
Energy Storage Assets Remain Vital Towards Enhancing the
Operation of Smart Grids
Flywheel Systems Emerge as a Reasonable Alternative to
Batteries Uniquely Suited to Utility-Scale Applications
Large Capacity Sodium Sulfur Battery Grow in Prominence as a
Promising Clean Energy Technology
CAES Systems to Offer Utility Grids Cost-Effective Bulk Storage
LAES Promises Environmentally Neutral Grid Scale Energy Storage
without Geographical Constraints
SMES: A Promising Advanced Energy Storage Technology
Hydrogen Storage Offers Seamless Integration of Wind and Solar
Energy into the Grid
Continuous Innovations Push a Bevy of Exciting Storage
Technologies Closer to Commercialization
Although Lower Than Pre-Recession Levels, World Demand for
Energy Will Remain a Key Driver of Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrochemical Energy Storage by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Electrochemical Energy
Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Grid
Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Grid Storage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Advanced Energy Storage Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Advanced Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Technology - Thermal Energy Storage,
Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Energy Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Application - Transportation and
Grid Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Megawatts for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation and Grid Storage for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Technology - Thermal Energy Storage,
Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Energy Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Application - Transportation and
Grid Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Megawatts for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation and Grid Storage for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Advanced Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Technology - Thermal Energy Storage,
Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Energy Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Application - Transportation and
Grid Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Megawatts for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation and Grid Storage for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Advanced Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Technology - Thermal Energy Storage,
Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: China 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Energy Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Application - Transportation and
Grid Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Megawatts for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation and Grid Storage for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Advanced Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 31: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Technology - Thermal Energy Storage,
Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Energy Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Application - Transportation and
Grid Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Megawatts for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation and Grid Storage for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Advanced Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Technology - Thermal Energy Storage,
Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: France 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Energy Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Application - Transportation and
Grid Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Megawatts for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation and Grid Storage for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Advanced Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Technology - Thermal Energy Storage,
Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy
Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermal Energy Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Application - Transportation and
Grid Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Megawatts for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy
Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transportation and Grid Storage for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Technology - Thermal Energy Storage,
Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Energy Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Application - Transportation and
Grid Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Megawatts for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation and Grid Storage for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Advanced Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Technology - Thermal Energy Storage,
Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Energy Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Energy Storage by Application - Transportation and
Grid Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Megawatts for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy Storage by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation and Grid Storage for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Energy Storage by Technology - Thermal Energy
Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy
Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermal Energy Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Energy Storage by Application - Transportation and
Grid Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Megawatts for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy
Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transportation and Grid Storage for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Advanced Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Energy Storage by Technology - Thermal Energy
Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy
Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermal Energy Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Energy Storage by Application - Transportation and
Grid Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Megawatts for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy
Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transportation and Grid Storage for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 60: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Energy Storage by Technology - Thermal Energy
Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy
Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermal Energy Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Energy Storage by Application - Transportation and
Grid Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Megawatts for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Energy
Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transportation and Grid Storage for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772345/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article