Global Advanced Fibers Market Research Report 2022 with Profiles of 400+ Companies

Natural fibers possess advantages over synthetic fibres including widespread availability, low cost, low density, acceptable modulus-weight ratio, high acoustic damping, low manufacturing energy consumption, low carbon footprint and biodegradability.

Advanced fiber materials are increasingly used in:

Composites (including automobile, aerospace industry, and sporting goods)

Environmental (pollution control and purification for water, air and earth)

Energy storage and generation (solar cells, lithium batteries, supercapacitor, etc.)

Biomedical applications (regenerative medicine, drug delivery, tumour therapy, etc)

Their use will increase greatly in these and other markets in the next 10-15 years. Carbon fibers, polymer nanofibers, cellulose nanofibers and carbon fibers will play a significant role in technology advancement across these markers.

The use of natural fibers for advanced technology applications will also play a major role in the development of renewable solutions in polymer composites, construction and building materials, packaging, and replacement for plastics in consumer products.

The Global Market for Advanced Fibers 2022-2032 includes:

Global production capacities, by producers, current and planned

Production volumes by region

Commercialized products

Market and technical developments in advanced fibers 2020-2022.

Advanced Fiber applications by industry

Figures for current carbon fiber and CFRP demand, production capacities and projected future demand to 2031, by metric tonnes, end-user markets and regions.

Assessment of developments in plant-based carbon fibers, low cost production, alternative precursors and processes, and 3D printing

Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2032.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets

Competitive landscape of advanced fibers by market, volumes, key trends and growth. Potential for advanced fibres to gain market share by market volume across all end-user markets.

In-depth profiles of 95 carbon fiber companies including CF manufacturers, CFRP manufacturers and CF recyclers.

In-depth profiles of 65 polymer nanofiber companies, including products commercial activities.

In-depth profiles of 10 carbon nanofiber companies, including products commercial activities.

In-depth profiles of 93 cellulose nanofiber companies, including products, current capacities and plans for new capacities, production processes, prices per kg and commercial activities.

In-depth profiles of 143 natural fiber companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 CARBON FIBER AND CARBON FIBER REINFORCED POLYMERS (CFRP) MARKET

1.1 Key players

1.2 Market drivers and trends

1.3 Market challenges

1.4 Future trends

1.5 Technology analysis

1.5.1 Properties of carbon fibers

1.5.2 Types by modulus

1.5.3 Types by the secondary processing

1.5.4 Precursor material types

1.5.5 Carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP)

1.5.6 Bio-based and alternative precursors

1.5.7 Recycled carbon fibers (r-CF)

1.5.8 Carbon Fiber 3D Printing

1.5.9 Plasma oxidation

1.6 Carbon fiber production capacities

1.6.1 Annual capacity, by producer

1.6.2 Market share, by capacity

1.7 Markets for carbon fibers

1.7.1 Carbon fiber industry developments 2020-2022

1.7.2 Aerospace

1.7.3 Wind energy

1.7.4 Sports & leisure

1.7.5 Automotive

1.7.6 Pressure vessels

1.7.7 Oil and gas

1.7.8 Other markets

1.7.8.1 Construction & infrastructure

1.7.8.2 Medical

1.8 Global demand

1.8.1 Demand by market 2018-2032

1.9 Company profiles

1.9.1 Carbon fiber producers

1.9.2 Carbon Fiber composite producers

1.9.3 Carbon fiber recyclers

2 NATURAL FIBERS

2.1 What are natural fibers?

2.2 Benefits of natural fibers over synthetic

2.3 Markets and applications for natural fibers

2.4 Market drivers for natural fibers

2.5 Challenges

2.6 Covid-19 impact

2.7 Natural fiber types

2.7.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

2.7.2 Advantages of natural fibers

2.7.3 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

2.7.4 Animal (fibrous protein)

2.8 Markets for natural fibers

2.8.1 Composites

2.8.2 Aerospace

2.8.3 Automotive

2.8.4 Building/construction

2.8.5 Sports and leisure

2.8.6 Textiles

2.8.7 Packaging

2.9 Global natural fibers market

2.9.1 Overall global fibers market

2.9.2 Plant-based fiber production

2.9.3 Animal-based natural fiber production

2.10 Natural fiber producer and producer developer profiles

3 NANOFIBERS

3.1 Market landscape

3.2 Polymer, alumina and carbon nanofibers

3.3 Applications

3.4 Commercial electrospun nanofiber products

3.5 Market drivers

3.6 Market and technical challenges

3.7 Global nanofibers market revenues

3.7.1 Global revenues for nanofibers, by market 2018-2032

3.7.2 Global revenues for nanofibers, by regions 2018-2032

3.8 Technology analysis

3.8.1 Types of nanofibers

3.8.2 Classification of nanofibers

3.8.3 Synthetic polymer nanofibers

3.8.4 Natural polymers

3.8.5 Carbon nanofibers

3.8.6 Other types of nanofibers

3.9 Upscaling nanofibers

3.10 Synthesis of nanofibers

3.10.1 Electrospinning

3.10.2 Electro-hydrodynamic direct writing

3.10.3 Electrospray Deposition

3.10.4 Centrifugal jet spinning

3.10.5 Centrifugal multi-spinning

3.10.6 Plasma-induced synthesis

3.10.7 CO2 laser supersonic drawing

3.10.8 Solution blow spinning

3.11 Nanofibers Technology Readiness Levels (TRL)

3.12 Markets for polymer nanofibers

3.12.1 Markets and application summary

3.12.2 Filter media

3.12.3 Textiles

3.12.4 Medical and healthcare

3.12.5 Other markets

3.13 Polymer nanofibers

4 CARBON NANOFIBERS

4.1 Properties

4.2 Synthesis

4.2.1 Chemical vapor deposition

4.2.2 Electrospinning

4.2.3 Template-based

4.2.4 From biomass

4.3 Markets

4.3.1 Batteries

4.3.2 Supercapacitors

4.3.3 Fuel cells

4.3.4 CO2 capture

4.4 Companies

5 CELLULLOSE NANOFIBERS

5.1 Cellulose

5.2 Nanocellulose

5.3 Properties of nanocellulose

5.4 Advantages of nanocellulose

5.5 Manufacture of nanocellulose

5.6 Production methods

5.7 Types of nanocellulose

5.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

5.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)

5.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)

5.7.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

5.7.5 Synthesis

5.8 Cellulose nanofibers pricing

5.9 Markets for cellulose nanofibers

5.9.1 Composites

5.9.2 Automotive

5.9.3 Buildings and construction

5.9.4 Paper and board packaging

5.9.5 Textiles and apparel

5.9.6 Biomedicine and healthcare

5.9.7 Hygiene and sanitary products

5.9.8 Paints and coatings

5.9.9 Aerogels

5.9.10 Oil and gas

5.9.11 Filtration

5.9.12 Rheology modifiers

5.9.13 Other markets

5.9.13.1 Printed, stretchable and flexible electronics

5.9.13.2 3D printing

5.9.13.3 Aerospace

5.9.13.4 Batteries

5.10 Cellulose nanofiber company profiles

6 REFERENCES

