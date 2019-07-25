Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Packaging Technologies - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced Packaging Technology Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2026

The growth factors include increasing demand for fresh and quality packaged food, manufacturer concern for the longer shelf life of the food products, imminent requirement for size reduction in electronic devices, less power consumption. However, the heating problem in devices restrains the market growth.

Advanced packaging technology is intended to the commercial reality for most integrated-circuit (IC) manufacturers is that node migrations and changes in wafer sizes are slowing down even as capital expenditures are increasing. One way for manufacturers to preserve their edge on their circuits' small sizes, low costs, and high performance is to incorporate newer chip-packaging options such as 2.5-D integrated circuits (2.5DICs) and 3-D integrated circuits (3.0DICs) into their production processes.

Based on Technology, the active packaging technologies systems anticipated with foods, pharmaceuticals, and several other types of products. They help extend shelf life, monitor freshness, display information on quality, improve safety, and improve convenience. Active packaging involves in having active functions beyond the inert passive containment and protection of the product. Intelligent and smart packaging usually involves the ability to sense or measure an attribute of the product, the inner atmosphere of the package, or the shipping environment.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a healthy rate, being a major revenue provoking region during the forecast period, primarily owing to the growing population and the customer-side demand.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Flip Chip

5.3 2.5D Integrated Circuit

5.4 Fan Out Silicon in Package

5.5 2D Integrated Circuit

5.6 Wafer Level Chip Scale Package

5.7 Other Types



6 Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smart and Intelligent Packaging

6.2.1 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

6.2.2 Freshness Indicators

6.2.3 TTI Tags & Labels

6.2.4 Oxygen and CO2 Indicators

6.2.5 Other Technologies

6.3 Active Packaging

6.3.1 Temperature Control Packaging

6.3.2 Modified Atmosphere Packaging

6.3.3 Active Packaging Systems

6.3.3.1 Ethylene Absorbers

6.3.3.2 Moisture Scavengers/Absorbers

6.3.3.3 Oxygen Scavengers

6.3.4 Active Releasing Systems

6.3.4.1 Carbon Dioxide Emitters

6.3.4.2 Antioxidant Releasers



7 Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerospace & Defense

7.3 Consumer Electronics

7.4 IT & Telecommunication

7.5 Industrial

7.6 Healthcare

7.7 Automotive & Transport

7.8 Other End Users



8 Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 3M Company

10.2 Crown Holdings, Inc.

10.3 Amcor Limited

10.4 PakSense Inc.

10.5 Thin Film Electronics ASA

10.6 CCL Industries Inc.

10.7 Sealed Air Corporation

10.8 Vitsab International AB

10.9 Landec Corporation

10.10 Timestrip U.K. Ltd.

10.11 LCR Hallcrest LLC

10.12 Bemis Company, Inc.

10.13 Temptime Corporation

10.14 Cryolog S.A.

10.15 SYSCO Corporation



