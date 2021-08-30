Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market Predicted to Generate a Revenue of $20,290.7 Million at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive Report [245 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market. The market is expected to surpass a revenue of $20,290.7 million at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Regional Analysis: Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market

North America Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market is predicted to dominate the market share growing at a CAGR of 20.3% and generating revenue of $6,641.1 million by 2027. North American nations including the U.S. and Canada are the sustainable and well-established countries, which significantly invest in the research and development (R&D) activities.

Download PDF Sample Report of Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market

Key Segments of the Report

The report has divided the market into different segments based on deployment type, services, solutions, verticals, and region. These segments are further categorized into many sub-segments.

Among the deployment type sub-segments, the cloud segment is estimated to be the most lucrative. This segment is projected to surpass $12,184.5 million by 2027. The surging demand for cloud-based APT protection is mainly attributed to its cost-effectiveness, crucial role in disaster recovery, increasing concern regarding the integrated safety standards among the businesses, and availability of cloud security services for both small and large enterprises.

by 2027. The surging demand for cloud-based APT protection is mainly attributed to its cost-effectiveness, crucial role in disaster recovery, increasing concern regarding the integrated safety standards among the businesses, and availability of cloud security services for both small and large enterprises. Among services segment, professional sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable. This segment is anticipated to experience a significant growth with a revenue of $9,387.7 million by 2027, surging from $1,619.5 million in 2019. The increase in usage of technology, the popularity of 5G infrastructure across the globe are some of the factors expected to drive the demand for integrated security, which may eventually flourish the sub-segment market growth.

by 2027, surging from in 2019. The increase in usage of technology, the popularity of 5G infrastructure across the globe are some of the factors expected to drive the demand for integrated security, which may eventually flourish the sub-segment market growth. Among the solutions segment, next-generation firewall (NGFW) platform is estimated to become the most profitable with a revenue as high as $3,938.2 million . The main reason behind this growth is the massive adoption of IoT trend across the globe is increasing the awareness and demand to protect the network infrastructure.

. The main reason behind this growth is the massive adoption of IoT trend across the globe is increasing the awareness and demand to protect the network infrastructure. Among the vertical type, the BFSI segment is expected to garner the highest revenue of $2,624.3 million during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of APT protection technology by the financial institutions globally is one of the main factors enhancing the growth of the segment.

Get Additional 20% OFF on Report Customization: Grab PROMO CODE

Market Dynamics

The global market for advanced persistent threat (APT) protection industry is witnessing massive growth mainly because of the enormously increasing APT like cyber-attacks worldwide. For instance, in October 2020, FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and CISA (Cyber security and Infrastructure Security Agency) have announced the joint alert APT attacks. As per their information, APT actors are targeting critical infrastructure, government networks, and election establishments by chaining vulnerabilities.

The higher cost of advanced persistent threat (APT) protection platform is expected to restrain the growth of the global market, in the forecast period.

On the contrary, the growing cybercrimes in the healthcare sector is creating need for advanced cyber-securities, which is further expected to create positive market opportunities.

Key Market Players and the Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Cisco Systems, Inc. AO Kaspersky Lab. ESET, spol. s r.o. Sophos Ltd. Forcepoint VMware, Inc Microsoft Palo Alto Networks. McAfee, LLC F-Secure

- Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

They are focusing on advanced product developments and merger & acquisition. These are some of the strategies conducted by the startups as well as established business organizations. -

COVID-19 Impact on Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market

According to the report, the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market has witnessed a positive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shutdown across nations and the supply chain disruption has impacted businesses in a drastic manner. While some businesses have lost their grips, others are prospering. The industries such as IT & communications, healthcare, and retail have become vulnerable to APT attacks, during the pandemic which has increased the demand for protection against cyber-attacks and eventually the growth of the APT protection market.

Access our comprehensive analysis of the IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL ADVANCED PERSISTENT THREAT (APT) PROTECTION MARKET

More about Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection

Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection (APT) Market Is Expected To Register Revenue Of $20,290.7 Million By 2027 At A Noteworthy CAGR Of 20.9%.

Best Practices for Advanced Persistent Threat Protection

Upsurge in the Cyber-Attacks in Recent Times to Enhance the Global APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Protection Market Growth by 2027

Related Trending Topics:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

SOURCE Research Dive