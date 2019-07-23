Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market to 2024 - Rising Demand for Products Offering Comfort and Style

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advanced protective gear and armor market was estimated at USD 14.73 billion in 2018. The market is expected to reach USD 25.57 billion by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The advanced protective gear and armor market is expected to witness steady growth across the globe owing to the high frequency of terrorist activities and related geopolitical events.

Though protective gear remains an integral part of the defense industry, it is not reflected in the expenditure on protective gear; only a small amount is allocated for the purchase of protective gear. It is heavily influenced by the demands from the warfighters and the homeland security requirements, further augmented by the increase in the number of incidents of domestic criminal activities, which has led to a dire need for protective equipment in law enforcement and first response activities.

The evolution of wearables technology is further expected to boost the industry demand for advanced protective gears that are integrated with sensors and other assisting technologies, which can help report any vital stress signals and other information to signal the safety state of the employee. Leading manufacturers in the market have entered the developing economies to fuel the growth of brands, take advantage of the largely untapped potential, and exploit the opportunity to enhance their hold on the global protective gear and armor market.

Rapid advancements and breakthroughs in technology have compelled the companies in the industry to expand their range of offers. Emphasis on mobility and comfort has been a widely-accepted trend across the different manufacturing verticals as ease of movement is very critical in intense situations.

Government policies and standards have re-instated the need for accountability in hazardous events or accidents at work sites. This has compelled corporates and multinationals to take initiatives by introducing personal protective equipment and clothing as part of the industry standard and norm.

Moreover, rising demand for products offering comfort and style, increasing safety awareness across the industries are driving the market. However, increasing threat from low-cost and private label products, low safety compliance in the construction industry, dearth of innovation restraints product differentiation are restraining th market growth.

Scope of the Report



Advanced protective gear and armor market comprises of all the protective gears such as headgears, eye gears, etc. and various sophisticated protective armor and suits used in industries, military to increase the security of a person. The stringent laws and regulations towards work safety environment set by the government have forced the employers to enhance the safety standards to minimize human causalities and provide a better working environment. Different products depending upon the type can be catered to various end-user verticals.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Safety Awareness Across the Industries to Drive the Market Growth

Countries have been making safety regulations more stringent than before. The enforcement of these stringent regulations helped to increase the levels of awareness among both employers and workers across the industries.

Labeling products is aimed at informing the workers regarding the hazards from which these products offer protection. This initiative has resulted in a significant increase in awareness among the industrial workers, particularly within the construction industry.

Considering the direct and indirect monetary losses, organizations that involve in physical risks are persistently insisting their employees on using the correct personal protective equipment to avoid accidental damage.

Replacing a skilled workforce is not an easy task, which further prompts the organizations to stress the importance of their employees using protective equipment. These organizations often conduct safety awareness drives and training sessions to educate their respective workforce regarding the safety and related precautionary measures, which hold critical importance in ensuring the safety of the employees.

Moreover, the personal protective equipment market in the EU is booming with safety goggles and spectacles followed by safety footwear, then again followed by safety headgears and safety protective gloves at last. This shows the market for advanced protected protective gear and armor Market is increasing with continual demands.

Asia-Pacific To Witness a Higher Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets in the global advanced protective gear and armor market. The region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the global markets, with China , Japan , and India leading the growth over the forecast period.

is one of the fastest-growing markets in the global advanced protective gear and armor market. The region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the global markets, with , , and leading the growth over the forecast period. The markets in China and India are expected to be driven by the high demand from the military & defense and law enforcement sectors. Growing budgets for defense and military operations and the presence of a large number of individuals working in these segments are the primary factors expected to influence the demand for protective gear in the military & defense sector.

and are expected to be driven by the high demand from the military & defense and law enforcement sectors. Growing budgets for defense and military operations and the presence of a large number of individuals working in these segments are the primary factors expected to influence the demand for protective gear in the military & defense sector. Local law enforcement is also witnessing growing importance, in turn, driving the demand for personal protective equipment for this personnel. Growing innovations in materials and decreasing costs are also expected to help boost the growth of these products in Asia-Pacific .

Competitive Landscape



The advanced protective gear and armor market is fragmented. There are significant and specific segments of the protective gear and armor market with major players and governmental organizations playing a crucial role in creating and developing regulations and standards. Leading manufacturers in the market have entered the developing economies to fuel the growth of the brands, take advantage of the largely untapped potential and exploit the opportunity to enhance their hold on the protective gear market.



Some of the key players include 3M Co., Kimberly - Clark Corporation, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, Uvex Safety, BAE Systems PLC, Arco Ltd, Bolle Safety, Asatex AG, Honeywell Internation Inc.,JSP Ltd, E.I Du Pont De Nemours and Company,MSA safety Inc, Point Blank Enterprises,among others.

May 2019 - 3M announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries worldwide from a consortium comprised of funds advised by Apax Partners (the Apax Funds), together with controlled affiliates of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) for a total enterprise value of approximately $6.7 billion , including assumption of debt, subject to closing and other adjustments. Acelity is a leading global medical technology company focused on advanced wound care and specialty surgical applications marketed under the KCI brand.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Products Offering Comfort and Style

4.2.2 Increasing Safety Awareness Across the Industries

4.2.3 End-User Preferences for Ergonomic Equipment in Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Threat from the Low-cost and Private Label Products

4.3.2 Low Safety Compliance in Construction Industry

4.3.3 Dearth of Innovation Restraints Product Differentiation

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT - PROTECTIVE GEAR AND ARMOR TYPES

5.1 Foot Protection

5.2 Head Protection

5.3 Eye & Face Protection

5.4 Hearing Protection

5.5 Fall Protection

5.6 Hand Protection

5.7 Respiratory Protection

5.8 Protective Apparel

5.9 Gas Detection



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Thermal

6.1.2 Chemical/Biological

6.1.3 Ballistic

6.1.4 Other Types

6.2 By Use

6.2.1 Industrial

6.2.2 Personal

6.3 By End-user Vertical

6.3.1 Industrial

6.3.2 Oil & Gas

6.3.3 Healthcare

6.3.4 Law Enforcement

6.3.5 Construction

6.3.6 Other End-user Verticals

6.4 Geography



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 3M Co.

7.1.2 Kimberly - Clark Corporation

7.1.3 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd

7.1.4 Uvex Safety

7.1.5 BAE Systems PLC

7.1.6 Arco Ltd.

7.1.7 Bolle Safety

7.1.8 Honeywell Internation Inc.

7.1.9 JSP Ltd.

7.1.10 E.I Du Pont De Nemours and Company

7.1.11 MSA safety Inc.

7.1.12 Point Blank Enterprises



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



