Global Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Pipeline Insights, 2020: Clinical Development Scenario, Growth Prospects and Key Companies

Advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) pipeline insight, 2020 outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) market. A detailed picture of the advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) treatment guidelines.



The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.



In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.



The report provides insights into:



All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stages of development for the advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) treatment.

Advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) market.



Scope of the Report

The advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and moa type for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Key Questions Answered



What are the current options for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)?

How many advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)?

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (industry-industry, industry-academia), mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and their status?

What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)?

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Introduction



2. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Treatment Guidelines



4. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) - Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Acquisition Analysis



5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target



6. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)



7. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)



8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)



9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products



10. Inactive Products



11. Dormant Products



12. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Discontinued Products



13. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table



14. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Key Companies



15. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Key Products



16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



17. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Unmet Needs



18. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Future Perspectives



19. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Analyst Review



