Global Advanced Space Composites Market Report 2021-2031: Opportunities in the Advancement in 3D Printing Technology for Space Industry & Adoption of New Material to Manufacture Space Electronics

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Space Composites Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Platform, Component, Material, Manufacturing Process, Services, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced space composites market was valued at $845.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $2,881.9 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 11.94%.

The major driving factors for the huge revenues generated by the companies are the growing satellite launches and deep space activities, along with the rising usage of commercial off-the-shelf components.

Advanced composites offer cost-effectiveness, high strength to weight ratio, multifunctionality, and various properties in terms of thermal insulation and ablation. High modulus carbon fiber reinforced laminates are one of the majorly used composites for many composite spacecraft applications. In human crew capsules, composite panels are used to provide the thermal protection system (TPS) required for vehicle re-entry.

The temperature capability and low thermal expansion offer additional benefits by reducing the amount of TPS material required, which reduces the weight of the vehicle. Carbon fiber laminates are widely used on satellites and payload support structures. For instance, satellite bus structures are made using aluminum honeycomb sandwich panels with either carbon fiber or aluminum face sheets.

Also, high-modulus, high-thermal conductivity carbon fiber laminates with low moisture absorption resins, typically cyanate ester, are always used for manufacturing optical benches and other spacecraft structures, which must sustain dimensional stability for accuracy. These advanced composites help in maintaining extreme dimensional stability over extreme temperature when the spacecraft is in space.

Apart from this, RF reflectors and solar array substrates also use high-modulus carbon fiber laminates in order to achieve stiffness and dimensional stability.

Market Segmentation

Global Advanced Space Composites Market by Components

The commercial end users are continuously working on developing efficient and cost-effective satellites as well as developing reusable launch vehicles.

The structure component segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2031. The factor contributing to this growth is the increased focus of the space companies to develop reusable launch vehicles and small launch vehicles (SLVs).

Global Advanced Space Composites Market by Region

North America is expected to dominate the global advanced space composites market during the forecast period. The factor attributing to the growth of this region is the presence of the key companies highly engaged in developing and providing advanced materials for space applications.

Additionally, the continuous technology advancement by key players in the satellite industry is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the region's companies are in long-term relationships with space agencies and are engaged in programs that will propel the space sector.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global advanced space composites market?

What is the scope for new original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other players to enter the advanced space composites market?

What are the driving and challenging factors attributing to the growth of the advanced space composites market?

Which application and end user are expected to be leading the advanced space composites market by 2031?

What was the market value of the regions in the advanced space composites market in 2020, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the R&D initiatives and investment scenarios in the advanced space composites market?

How is the advanced space composites industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?

Key Companies Profiled

Composite Companies:

Applied Composites

ACPT Inc. (Advanced Composite Products and Technology)

AdamWorks, LLC

Airborne

Cecence Ltd

Cimarron Composite

CST Composites

HyPerComp Engineering

Infinite Composites Technologies

Matrix Composites (an ITT Company)

Microcosm, Inc.

Peak Technology

RUAG Group

Stelia Aerospace North America Inc.

Toray Advanced Composites

Hexcel Corporation

TRB

Satellite Companies:

Airbus S.A.S

Boeing

GomSpaceA/S

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

Launch Vehicle Companies:

Arianespace

Blue Origin

Firefly Aerospace Inc.

Relativity Space

ROCKET LAB USA

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

Virgin Galactic

Markets

Industry Outlook

Global Advanced Space Composites Market: Overview

Futuristic Trends on Space Composites

Moon Fibers

Reusable Launch Vehicles (RLVs)

Sub-Orbital Transportation

On-Orbit Manufacturing

Investment and Startup Scenario

Leading Companies and Certifications

Regulatory Framework

NASA's Design and Manufacturing Guideline for Aerospace Composites

Key Composite Suppliers and Platforms

Supply Chain Analysis

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Growing Satellite Launches and Deep Space Activities

Rising Usage of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Component

Business Challenges

High Cost Associated with Development and Designing of Space Components

Business Strategies

Product Developments

Market Developments

Corporate Strategies

Contracts, Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Acquisitions

Other Developments

Business Opportunities

Advancement in 3D Printing Technology for Space Industry

Adoption of New Material to Manufacture Space Electronics

Applications

Global Advanced Space Composites Market (by Platform)

Market Overview

Satellites

Small Satellite (0-1,200 kg)

Medium Satellite (1,201-2,200 kg)

Large Satellite (Above 2,201 kg)

Launch Vehicles

Deep Space Probes and Rovers

Global Advanced Space Composites Market (by Component)

Market Overview

Payloads

Structures

Antenna

Solar Array Panels

Propellant Tanks

Spacecraft Module

Sunshade Door

Thrusters

Thermal Protection

Others

Products

Global Advanced Space Composites Market (by Material)

Market Overview

Fiber Types

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Resin Type

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Nanomaterials

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) and Metal Matrix Composites (MMC)

Others

Global

Analysis of Advanced Space Composites Market (by Manufacturing Process)

Market Overview

Automated Fiber Placement (ATL/AFP)

Compression Molding

Additive Manufacturing

Others

Global Analysis of Advanced Space Composites Market (by Service)

Repair and Maintenance

Manufacturing

Design and Modeling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilxxyb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

