Global Advanced Wound Care Products Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026

Edition: 15; Released: March 2022

Executive Pool: 11493

Companies: 116 - Players covered include 3M Healthcare; Acelity LP; Cardinal Health; Coloplast A/S; Conmed Corporation; ConvaTec Inc.; Hollister Wound Care; Medline Industries Inc.; Mölnlycke Health Care AB; Organogenesis Inc.; Paul Hartmann AG; Smith & Nephew Plc and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings, Active Wound Care Products); Application (Acute, Chronic); End-Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Advanced Wound Care Products Market to Reach US$12.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Growth in the global advanced wound care market is led by factors including an increasing geriatric population and proliferation of various chronic medical conditions. Advanced wound care products hold high efficacy and capable of improving patient outcomes by promoting healing for different types of wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers. These products are poised to gain attention from payers and patients as they reduce the downstream cost for management and treatment of chronic diabetic wounds. Wound care is expected to benefit from ongoing efforts to improve the healthcare infrastructure. A large number of underserved and rural areas are characterized by high cases of lower extremity wounds due to poor access to care services. The advanced wound care market is slated to be driven by increasing uptake of these products across hospitals. While increased awareness is yielding significant results in developed countries, it is yet to catch pace in developing regions mainly due to significantly lower levels of such marketing initiatives in these regions. This scenario is however likely to change in the coming years with wound management product companies increasingly vying to penetrate these untapped markets.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Wound Care Products estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Moist Wound Dressings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapy Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29% share of the global Advanced Wound Care Products market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

The Advanced Wound Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 38.43% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$693.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Antimicrobial Dressings Segment to Reach $2 Billion by 2026

In the global Antimicrobial Dressings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$135.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

