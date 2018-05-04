Global Adventure Tourism Market 2018-2022: Leading Players are Austin Adventures, G Adventures, Intrepid Travel, Mountain Travel Sobek, Natural Habitat Adventures & REI Adventures

The global adventure tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 45.73% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Adventure Tourism Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is higher acceptance of online travel agencies. A large number of individuals have started using online portals for making travel bookings. This trend is enabling organizations to carry out bookings in a more organized manner.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising spending capability. The affordability of high-end products and services has increased in developing countries because of the improved spending capability of the population. Therefore, higher disposable incomes in Pacific Rim countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam are expected to drive market growth even further. In addition, the number of working women has increased considerably worldwide.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing adoption of luxury tourism. The global adventure tourism market faces a high threat from the luxury travel market. This is because the global luxury travel market is in its nascent stage and is likely to experience exponential growth during the forecast period. Luxury travel is gaining traction because of the extraordinary experience it encompasses.



Key vendors

Austin Adventures

G Adventures

Intrepid Travel

Mountain Travel Sobek

Natural Habitat Adventures

REI Adventures

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Global tourism market

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CATEGORY



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Domestic adventure tourism



International adventure tourism

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTRIBUTION TOWARD GDP



Comparison by contribution toward GDP

Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by contribution toward GDP

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTRIBUTION TOWARD EMPLOYMENT



Segmentation by contribution toward employment

Comparison by contribution toward employment

Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by contribution toward employment

PART 11: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

Higher acceptance of online travel agencies

Personalization of guest data

Growing instances of stress-related cases

Launch of low-cost airlines

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rdwrwd/global_adventure?w=5



