Global Adventure Tourism Market 2018-2022: Leading Players are Austin Adventures, G Adventures, Intrepid Travel, Mountain Travel Sobek, Natural Habitat Adventures & REI Adventures

The "Global Adventure Tourism Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global adventure tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 45.73% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Adventure Tourism Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is higher acceptance of online travel agencies. A large number of individuals have started using online portals for making travel bookings. This trend is enabling organizations to carry out bookings in a more organized manner.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising spending capability. The affordability of high-end products and services has increased in developing countries because of the improved spending capability of the population. Therefore, higher disposable incomes in Pacific Rim countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam are expected to drive market growth even further. In addition, the number of working women has increased considerably worldwide.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing adoption of luxury tourism. The global adventure tourism market faces a high threat from the luxury travel market. This is because the global luxury travel market is in its nascent stage and is likely to experience exponential growth during the forecast period. Luxury travel is gaining traction because of the extraordinary experience it encompasses.
Key vendors
- Austin Adventures
- G Adventures
- Intrepid Travel
- Mountain Travel Sobek
- Natural Habitat Adventures
- REI Adventures
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Global tourism market
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CATEGORY
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Domestic adventure tourism
- International adventure tourism
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTRIBUTION TOWARD GDP
- Comparison by contribution toward GDP
- Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by contribution toward GDP
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTRIBUTION TOWARD EMPLOYMENT
- Segmentation by contribution toward employment
- Comparison by contribution toward employment
- Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by contribution toward employment
PART 11: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
- Higher acceptance of online travel agencies
- Personalization of guest data
- Growing instances of stress-related cases
- Launch of low-cost airlines
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
