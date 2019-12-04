Global Advertising, Public Relations, and Related Services Market to 2022 with Profiles of WPP, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, Interpublic Group of Companies

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Advertising, Public Relations, and Related Services Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global advertising, public relations, and related services market.

The advertising, public relations and related services market consists of the sales of advertising, public relations and related services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities. Advertising, public relations and related services establishments undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the advertising, public relations, and related services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global advertising, public relations, and related services market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global advertising, public relations, and related services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global advertising, public relations, and related services market.



Companies in the advertising, public relations and related services market are using events and occasions to increase consumer reach and brand awareness. This includes events such as presidential elections, festivals, sports events such as Olympics and FIFA, or even releases of high budget movies. Use of advertisements, discounts and sales, in such relevant events is expected to add more than $6 billion to the global advertising market in 2017 adding about 1.1% to the year's growth rate for global advertising expenditure.



For instance, in 2014, Walmart introduced limited edition toys during the holiday season before the release of the year's most awaited movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The company also tried to drive sales keeping its stores open 24 hours to host special midnight events .



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vmtnc





