Aerogel is popularly known as frozen smoke. Basically, it is a dry and solid framework of gel based on silica, polymer, carbon, and other materials. Aerogel can withstand the pressure of up to 4,000 times its own weight. It is an excellent thermal insulator because of its high internal surface area, while its low density makes it light in weight.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global aerogel market to grow at a CAGR of 18.63% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aerogel market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



Technavio's report, Global Aerogel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• American Aerogel

• Aspen Aerogels

• Aerogel Technologies

• BASF

• Cabot Corporation

• Nano Technology



Market driver

• Growing demand for light-weight and thinner substitute

Market challenge

• High cost of production

Market trend

• Growing use of apparels for colder provinces

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



