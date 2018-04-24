Global Aerogel Market 2018-2022 with American Aerogel, Aspen Aerogels, Aerogel Technologies, BASF, Cabot & Nano Technology Dominating

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global aerogel market to grow at a CAGR of 18.63% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Aerogel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing use of apparels for colder provinces. Aerogel can be extensively used by mountaineers who carry heavy luggage to protect themselves from harsh conditions. Additionally, aerogel exhibit several properties like fire and water resistance, thermal resistance, and flexibility, which makes it ideal for winter clothing.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for light-weight and thinner substitute. Several countries such as the US, South Korea, and Germany are focusing on minimizing their energy consumption. The demand for insulation materials is expected to increase owing to the growing adoption of different energy consumptions and insulation standards.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of production. The high manufacturing cost of aerogels is one of the major challenges to the growth in the global aerogel market. The manufacturing cost of silica aerogels is principally linked to three key factors.
Key vendors
- American Aerogel
- Aspen Aerogels
- Aerogel Technologies
- BASF
- Cabot Corporation
- Nano Technology
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FORM
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 2017-2022
- Oil and gas
- Construction
- Automotive, marine, and aerospace
- Daylighting and LVHS
- Performance coating
- Others
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE 2017-2022
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing use in apparels for colder provinces
- Growing applications in the daylighting segment
- Potential alternate for conventional insulation materials
- Growing demand from LVHS segment
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
