Global Aerogel Market 2018-2022 with American Aerogel, Aspen Aerogels, Aerogel Technologies, BASF, Cabot & Nano Technology Dominating

The global aerogel market to grow at a CAGR of 18.63% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Aerogel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing use of apparels for colder provinces. Aerogel can be extensively used by mountaineers who carry heavy luggage to protect themselves from harsh conditions. Additionally, aerogel exhibit several properties like fire and water resistance, thermal resistance, and flexibility, which makes it ideal for winter clothing.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for light-weight and thinner substitute. Several countries such as the US, South Korea, and Germany are focusing on minimizing their energy consumption. The demand for insulation materials is expected to increase owing to the growing adoption of different energy consumptions and insulation standards.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of production. The high manufacturing cost of aerogels is one of the major challenges to the growth in the global aerogel market. The manufacturing cost of silica aerogels is principally linked to three key factors.

Key vendors

American Aerogel

Aspen Aerogels

Aerogel Technologies

BASF

Cabot Corporation

Nano Technology

