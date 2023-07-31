Global Aerosol Caps Market to Reach $553.5 Million by 2030

The global market for Aerosol Caps estimated at US$354.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$553.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.


The global market for Aerosol Caps estimated at US$354.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$553.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Personal Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$158 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Household segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Aerosol Caps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$96.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$115.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

The report covers profiles of 34 key players in the industry including:

  • Aspire Industries
  • Clayton Corporation
  • Cobra Plastics, Inc.
  • Global Closure Systems
  • Lindal Group Holding GmbH
  • Media Manoeuvre Pvt., Ltd.
  • Mitani Valve Co., Ltd
  • Plasticap
  • Precise Packaging
  • Rackow Polymers Corporation
  • RPC Group Plc.
  • Weener Plastics Group BV

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerosol Caps by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Aerosol Caps by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Aerosol Caps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic Region -  Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Personal Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Household by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Household by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Household by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for  Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Paints by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Paints by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Paints by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive & Industrial by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Automotive & Industrial by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive & Industrial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region -  Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
  • World Aerosol Caps Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3sh1q

