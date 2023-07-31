Global Aerosol Caps Market to Reach $553.5 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerosol Caps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aerosol Caps estimated at US$354.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$553.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Personal Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$158 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Household segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Aerosol Caps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$96.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$115.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

