Global Aerospace & Defense Coatings Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Demand for Corrosion Resistance in the Bestselling Aircraft Platforms Such as A320, B787, and B777

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace & Defense Coatings Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Aircraft Type; By Resin; By Application; By Form; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace & defense coatings market size is expected to reach USD 1,832.0 million by 2028



Increasing demand for corrosion resistance in the bestselling aircraft platforms such as A320, B787, and B777 (including new variants), which have majority of aluminum content often prone to more corrosion and erosion, is a key driver fueling the demand for aerospace & defense coatings in the global industry.

Additionally, focus of airlines across the world to reduce operational costs and keep their fleet of aircraft in run elevates the demand for aerospace & defense coatings for increasing lifecycle of components.



Strong bounce-back in narrow-body aircraft production rates is likely to s- U.Stantiate the demand in the global industry. For instance, Boeing is very optimistic with ramp-up of production rate of its B737Max aircraft and is expecting it to increase to 31 aircraft per month by early 2022. Similarly, Airbus is forecasting its A320 aircraft production rate to increase from current rate of 40 per month to 43 in Q3 2021 and 45 in Q4 2021.



Major players have been actively investing in R&Ds and developing new and innovative products to gain a competitive edge in the market. In July 2021, PPG Industries, one of the leading coating suppliers, announced launch of PPG BOUNDLESS CA6500 polyurethane topcoats for general aviation market in the USA and Canada.

Some of the key players competing in the global industry:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Argosy International

BASF SE

Brycoat.Inc

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hentzen Coatings Inc.

Hohman Plating

IHI Ion bond AG

Mankiewicz Gebr

Mapaero

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

PPG Industries Inc.

Praxair Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Zircotec Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.2. Data Products



4. Aerospace & Defense Coating Market Insights

4.1. Aerospace & Defense Coating - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Aerospace & Defense Coating Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Advancements in nano-materials

4.2.1.2. Innovations in structural engineering

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High cost of expertise

4.2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.2.5. Aerospace & Defense Coating Market Industry trends

4.2.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Aerospace & Defense Coating Market Assessment by Aircraft

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Aerospace & Defense Coating Market, by Aircraft, 2016 - 2028 (USD Millions)

5.3. Narrow-body Aircraft

5.4. Wide-body Aircraft

5.5. Regional Aircraft

5.6. General Aviation

5.7. Helicopter

5.8. Military Aircraft

5.9. Spacecraft



6. Global Aerospace & Defense Coating Market Assessment by Resin

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Aerospace & Defense Coating Market, by Resin, 2016 - 2028 (USD Millions)

6.3. Epoxy

6.4. Polyurethane



7. Global Aerospace & Defense Coating Market, by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Aerospace & Defense Coating Market, by Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Millions)

7.3. Interior

7.4. Exterior

7.5. Engine



8. Global Aerospace & Defense Coating Market, by Forms

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Aerospace & Defense Coating Market, by Forms, 2016 - 2028 (USD Millions)

8.3. Powder

8.4. Liquid



9. Global Aerospace & Defense Coating Market Assessment by Geography

9.1. Key findings

9.2. Introduction

9.2.1. Aerospace & Defense Coating Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Millions)



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Company Overview

11.2. Financial Performance

11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4. Recent Developments

