Global Aerospace & Defense Electronic Test and Measurement Industry Report 2022-2023 & 2027: Technological Advancements in the $2.47 Billion Defense and Commercial Space Sectors Fuel Innovation

15 Sep, 2023, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Electronic Test and Measurement in Aerospace & Defense" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic test and measurement in the A&D market generated revenue of $2,470.7 million in 2022, increasing at a growth rate of 4.9%. 

This study examines key trends in the global electronic test and measurement in the aerospace & defense (A&D) industry from 2022 to 2027 and identifies factors that will drive and restrain growth.

The report discusses 5 test equipment types (general-purpose, data acquisition [DAQ], electrical, environmental, and general-purpose test software) in field, research, and development, and manufacturing applications across the commercial aviation, commercial space, and defense verticals. The base year of this analysis is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

The publisher expects market growth drivers to include high defense budgets in response to global geopolitical tensions, advancements and investments in space activities, and rising demand for future-oriented communication technologies in A&D.

In addition, the industry's sustainability goals, such as electric/hybrid aircraft, will offer growth opportunities to electronic test and measurement players throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Electronic Test and Measurement in the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Sustainability in the Electronic Test & Measurement for A&D Industry

  • United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
  • How Electronic Test & Measurement Participants in A&D Are Addressing their Sustainability Strategy

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Electronic Warfare Systems Test
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Multifunctional Radar Testing
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Transmit/Receive (T/R) Module Testing
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Testing for Next-generation 5G-capable Devices, Systems, and Network Infrastructure
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Standardized Testing
  • Growth Opportunity 6: Satellite Avionics Testing
  • Growth Opportunity 7: AI Test Algorithms

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Distribution Channels
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis: General-purpose Test Equipment

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: DAQ Equipment

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electrical Test Equipment

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Environmental Test Equipment

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: General-purpose Test Software

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

