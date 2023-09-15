Global Aerospace & Defense Electronic Test and Measurement Industry Report 2022-2023 & 2027: Technological Advancements in the $2.47 Billion Defense and Commercial Space Sectors Fuel Innovation

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Electronic Test and Measurement in Aerospace & Defense" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic test and measurement in the A&D market generated revenue of $2,470.7 million in 2022, increasing at a growth rate of 4.9%.

This study examines key trends in the global electronic test and measurement in the aerospace & defense (A&D) industry from 2022 to 2027 and identifies factors that will drive and restrain growth.

The report discusses 5 test equipment types (general-purpose, data acquisition [DAQ], electrical, environmental, and general-purpose test software) in field, research, and development, and manufacturing applications across the commercial aviation, commercial space, and defense verticals. The base year of this analysis is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

The publisher expects market growth drivers to include high defense budgets in response to global geopolitical tensions, advancements and investments in space activities, and rising demand for future-oriented communication technologies in A&D.

In addition, the industry's sustainability goals, such as electric/hybrid aircraft, will offer growth opportunities to electronic test and measurement players throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Electronic Test and Measurement in the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Sustainability in the Electronic Test & Measurement for A&D Industry

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

How Electronic Test & Measurement Participants in A&D Are Addressing their Sustainability Strategy

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Electronic Warfare Systems Test

Growth Opportunity 2: Multifunctional Radar Testing

Growth Opportunity 3: Transmit/Receive (T/R) Module Testing

Growth Opportunity 4: Testing for Next-generation 5G-capable Devices, Systems, and Network Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 5: Standardized Testing

Growth Opportunity 6: Satellite Avionics Testing

Growth Opportunity 7: AI Test Algorithms

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis: General-purpose Test Equipment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: DAQ Equipment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electrical Test Equipment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Environmental Test Equipment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: General-purpose Test Software

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdquyl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets