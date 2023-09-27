Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Industry Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030 - Strategic Alliances Foster Innovations with Metal Alloy Segment Leading the Way

27 Sep, 2023, 17:15 ET
Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Aerospace Additive Manufacturing estimated at US$932.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The global aerospace additive manufacturing market has experienced a positive trajectory, building upon a favorable historical review from 2014 to 2021.
This growth is expected to continue, driven by advancements in materials like metal alloys, rubber, plastics, and other material types. These materials contribute significantly to the market's expansion across various applications, such as aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), spacecraft, engines, structural components, and other applications.
Metal Alloy, for instance is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rubber segment is estimated at 17.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Furthermore, the aerospace additive manufacturing market is not limited to a specific application but encompasses a wide range of uses, including aircraft, UAVs, spacecraft, engines, structural components, and various other applications. This diversification contributes to the market's overall growth.
In the USA, the aerospace additive manufacturing market has shown substantial growth, with annual revenues projected to increase. Similar growth trends are observed in Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The 16-year perspective reveals the percentage breakdown of value revenues for these regions, demonstrating their contributions to the market.
Overall, the aerospace additive manufacturing market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with substantial growth opportunities across different geographic regions and applications.
The Aerospace Additive Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$312.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$417.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16% and 16.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
- COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Additive Manufacturing Offers Panacea to Distressed Aviation Industry for Resurgence in Post-COVID-19 Era
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Additive Manufacturing: A Transformative Technology
- Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace Industry: An Introduction
- Benefits of Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Manufacturing
- Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Technology
- Applications of 3D Printing in Aerospace Industry
- Additive Manufacturing Versus Subtractive Processes
- Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Aircraft Manufacturing Leads the Aerospace AM Market
- Developed Economies at the Forefront of Growth in Aerospace AM Market
- Additive Manufacturing Gains Interest among Aircraft OEMs
- Aerospace Additive Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Strategic Alliances between Companies Foster Innovations
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- AM Technology's Role in Lightweight and Complex Parts and Components in Aerospace Industry Drives Market
- Numerous Advantages of Additive Manufacturing Drive Technology Use to Create Spare Parts for Aerospace Industry
- Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039
- Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2020E
- Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Additive Manufacturing Market
- Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019
- Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by Aircraft Type for 2019
- Growing Role of Additive Manufacturing in Commercial Aircraft MRO
- Growing Use of 3D Printing for Aircraft Interiors to Boost Market Prospects
- Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
- Additive Manufacturing Holds Potential to Transform the Defense Industry
- With Drone Usage Rising, AM Technology Emerges to Make Drones Accessible and Affordable
- Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Additive Manufacturing Gains Prominence in Satellite Manufacturing
- Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing Delivers Low Buy-To-Fly Ratios
- H-WAAM Technology Facilitates 3D printing of Large Metal Parts
- FDM Technology: Tremendous Benefits Propel Use in Aerospace Industry
- Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials
- Metal Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Industry Poised for Inevitable Recovery
- 3D Printed Plastic Additives Gaining Traction in Commercial Aviation Sector
- Use of Additive Metal Manufacturing in the Replacement Market
- Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials
- Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential
- Technology Innovations to Boost Market Prospects
- Russian Scientists Strengthen 3D-Printed Aerospace Parts Using Carbon Nanofibers
- In-house Additive Manufacturing Offers Benefits to Aerospace Companies
- Challenges Facing Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market
