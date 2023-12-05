Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: In-house AM Offers Benefits to Aerospace Companies, Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Additive Manufacturing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Aerospace Additive Manufacturing estimated at US$932.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Metal Alloy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rubber segment is estimated at 17.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry, highlighting the decline in global airlines' performance in 2020 compared to 2019. It also explores how additive manufacturing is emerging as a solution to help the distressed aviation industry recover in the post-COVID-19 era. The competitive landscape of the additive manufacturing market is presented, categorizing players based on their market presence, including strong, active, niche, and trivial competitors.

The document provides an introduction to additive manufacturing as a transformative technology and its applications in the aerospace industry. It outlines the benefits of additive manufacturing for aerospace manufacturing and examines various technologies used in aerospace additive manufacturing. The report delves into the key applications of 3D printing in the aerospace sector and highlights the differences between additive manufacturing and subtractive processes.

The global aerospace additive manufacturing market's prospects and outlook are discussed, with a focus on aircraft manufacturing as the leading segment. It notes that developed economies are at the forefront of growth in the aerospace additive manufacturing market and highlights the increasing interest among aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in additive manufacturing.

The report includes insights into the competitive landscape of the aerospace additive manufacturing market, featuring the percentage market share of key competitors in 2022. It also discusses recent market activity and strategic alliances between companies fostering innovations in the aerospace additive manufacturing sector.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $312.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR



The Aerospace Additive Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$312.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$417.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16% and 16.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AM Technology's Role in Lightweight and Complex Parts and Components in Aerospace Industry Drives Market

Numerous Advantages of Additive Manufacturing Drive Technology Use to Create Spare Parts for Aerospace Industry

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2020E

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Additive Manufacturing Market

Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by Aircraft Type for 2019

Growing Role of Additive Manufacturing in Commercial Aircraft MRO

Growing Use of 3D Printing for Aircraft Interiors to Boost Market Prospects

Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Additive Manufacturing Holds Potential to Transform the Defense Industry

With Drone Usage Rising, AM Technology Emerges to Make Drones Accessible and Affordable

Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Additive Manufacturing Gains Prominence in Satellite Manufacturing

Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing Delivers Low Buy-To-Fly Ratios

H-WAAM Technology Facilitates 3D printing of Large Metal Parts

FDM Technology: Tremendous Benefits Propel Use in Aerospace Industry

Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials

Metal Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Industry Poised for Inevitable Recovery

3D Printed Plastic Additives Gaining Traction in Commercial Aviation Sector

Use of Additive Metal Manufacturing in the Replacement Market

Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials

Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential

Technology Innovations to Boost Market Prospects

Russian Scientists Strengthen 3D-Printed Aerospace Parts Using Carbon Nanofibers

In-house Additive Manufacturing Offers Benefits to Aerospace Companies

Challenges Facing Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market

