Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Strategic Analysis Report 2023 Featuring 3D Systems, Arconic, CRP Technology, EOS, ExOne, GE Additive, GKN Additive, Optomec, & Stratasys

Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Aerospace Additive Manufacturing estimated at US$932.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Metal Alloy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $312.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR
The Aerospace Additive Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$312.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$417.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16% and 16.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
- Additive Manufacturing Offers Panacea to Distressed Aviation Industry for Resurgence in Post-COVID-19 Era
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Additive Manufacturing: A Transformative Technology
- Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace Industry: An Introduction
- Benefits of Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Manufacturing
- Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Technology
- Applications of 3D Printing in Aerospace Industry
- Additive Manufacturing Versus Subtractive Processes
- Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Aircraft Manufacturing Leads the Aerospace AM Market
- Developed Economies at the Forefront of Growth in Aerospace AM Market
- Additive Manufacturing Gains Interest among Aircraft OEMs
- Aerospace Additive Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Strategic Alliances between Companies Foster Innovations
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- AM Technology's Role in Lightweight and Complex Parts and Components in Aerospace Industry Drives Market
- Numerous Advantages of Additive Manufacturing Drive Technology Use to Create Spare Parts for Aerospace Industry
- Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market
- Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Additive Manufacturing Market
- Growing Role of Additive Manufacturing in Commercial Aircraft MRO
- Growing Use of 3D Printing for Aircraft Interiors to Boost Market Prospects
- Additive Manufacturing Holds Potential to Transform the Defense Industry
- With Drone Usage Rising, AM Technology Emerges to Make Drones Accessible and Affordable
- Additive Manufacturing Gains Prominence in Satellite Manufacturing
- Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing Delivers Low Buy-To-Fly Ratios
- H-WAAM Technology Facilitates 3D printing of Large Metal Parts
- FDM Technology: Tremendous Benefits Propel Use in Aerospace Industry
- Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials
- Metal Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Industry Poised for Inevitable Recovery
- 3D Printed Plastic Additives Gaining Traction in Commercial Aviation Sector
- Use of Additive Metal Manufacturing in the Replacement Market
- Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials
- Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential
- Technology Innovations to Boost Market Prospects
- Russian Scientists Strengthen 3D-Printed Aerospace Parts Using Carbon Nanofibers
- In-house Additive Manufacturing Offers Benefits to Aerospace Companies
- Challenges Facing Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market
