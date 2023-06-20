Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Business Report 2023: Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Commercial Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Military Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$491.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Drop in Aviation Sector Impacts Demand for Commercial Aircraft and Aerospace APU Market

Staged Recovery over Long-Term

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Military APU Market

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020

Aircraft Electrical System: A Prelude

An Introduction to Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Military Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market

Analysis by Application

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Commercial Aviation Industry: The Barometer of Health of the Aerospace Market

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

The Global Commercial Aircraft Market: The Current Scenario

Expanding Aircraft Fleet to Fuel Need for Aircraft APU

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Aircraft APU Market

The Ever-Present Threat of Air Accidents Reinforces the Importance of Aircraft APU

Global Commercial Aircraft Accident Rate: Number of Accidents Per Million Departures for the Years 2010-2019

Despite the Strides Taken in Safe Flying, Ever-Present Threat of Plane Crashes Drives Emphasis on Airworthiness & Plane Maintenance

Aircraft MRO Services' Importance in Airworthiness Management to Drive Opportunities in APU Market

When Aircraft Queue-Up in Hangars Across the World After Idling for Months, A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive Aircraft APU

Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2020 & 2027

Engine MRO Segment Drives Aircraft APU Market

Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Future Growth

Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Military Auxiliary Power Unit Market

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F

Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case

Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Market Expansion

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response

Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market Growth

Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

Dynamics in the Defense Electronics Ecosystem Support Progressive Growth in the Market

A Non-Polluting Auxiliary Power Unit for New Generation Aircraft

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 40 Featured)

AERO GEARBOX INTERNATIONAL

CEF Industries, LLC

Dewey Electronics Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

GE Aviation

Liebherr

Northstar Aerospace

Safran SA

AB SKF

Technodinamika

The Marvin Group

Triumph Group

Raytheon Technologies

