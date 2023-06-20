Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Business Report 2023: Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

20 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Commercial Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Military Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$491.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What's New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
- COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Drop in Aviation Sector Impacts Demand for Commercial Aircraft and Aerospace APU Market
- Staged Recovery over Long-Term
- Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Military APU Market
- Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020
- Aircraft Electrical System: A Prelude
- An Introduction to Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Military Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market
- Analysis by Application
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Commercial Aviation Industry: The Barometer of Health of the Aerospace Market
- Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market
- The Global Commercial Aircraft Market: The Current Scenario
- Expanding Aircraft Fleet to Fuel Need for Aircraft APU
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039
- Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Aircraft APU Market
- The Ever-Present Threat of Air Accidents Reinforces the Importance of Aircraft APU
- Global Commercial Aircraft Accident Rate: Number of Accidents Per Million Departures for the Years 2010-2019
- Despite the Strides Taken in Safe Flying, Ever-Present Threat of Plane Crashes Drives Emphasis on Airworthiness & Plane Maintenance
- Aircraft MRO Services' Importance in Airworthiness Management to Drive Opportunities in APU Market
- When Aircraft Queue-Up in Hangars Across the World After Idling for Months, A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive Aircraft APU
- Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2020 & 2027
- Engine MRO Segment Drives Aircraft APU Market
- Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Future Growth
- Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Military Auxiliary Power Unit Market
- Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F
- Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case
- Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Market Expansion
- Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response
- Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market Growth
- Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027
- Dynamics in the Defense Electronics Ecosystem Support Progressive Growth in the Market
- A Non-Polluting Auxiliary Power Unit for New Generation Aircraft
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 40 Featured)
- AERO GEARBOX INTERNATIONAL
- CEF Industries, LLC
- Dewey Electronics Corporation
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- GE Aviation
- Liebherr
- Northstar Aerospace
- Safran SA
- AB SKF
- Technodinamika
- The Marvin Group
- Triumph Group
- Raytheon Technologies
