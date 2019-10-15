Global Aerospace Announces the 2020 SM4 Aviation Safety Program

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace insurance, is pleased to announce the 2020 SM4 Aviation Safety Program. For over 10 years, the SM4 program has revolutionized the way insurance specialists help their clients achieve higher levels of operational safety. The newly refreshed program will include an emphasis on the critical issue of business aviation's talent shortage which creates challenges in attracting, mentoring and retaining professionals who can safely manage, maintain, service and fly business aircraft.

In January 2020, SM4 will launch an online safety learning management system (LMS) at no cost to its general aviation policyholders in the United States. To help our industry continue to support the talent of the future, its customized training courses will provide clients with the tools and knowledge to further develop and improve their understanding of safety management, professional performance and support their continuous improvement.

Marilena Sharpell, senior vice president, underwriting and operations executive at Global Aerospace comments, "As a leader in this industry, it is incumbent upon us to continuously improve and advance our SM4 program. The addition of customized online training courses developed in cooperation with our SM4 partners will provide a training roadmap to advance personal and professional development for new and existing employees. Studies have shown the more you invest in your employees, the more engaged they are, and the more likely it is that they will stay. This LMS program was designed specifically to address the critical issue of our clients' ability to attract and retain talent."

The 2020 Program will also provide Elite-level clients with a comprehensive, individual SWOT analysis of their flight operation in order to determine their greatest area of need. After a thorough review of the analysis, clients will be presented with customized safety service offerings from one or more of the SM4 partners. Ms. Sharpell added, "As Elite-level flight departments advance, we recognize that off-the-shelf benefits are a thing of the past. These clients need more targeted, customized benefits as they strive to achieve higher levels of operational safety. To address this need, the Community of Excellence has pulled together to create fully integrated customized safety services."

Since 2010, the company has committed over $5 million to support SM4 and help its clients pursue higher levels of safety. Full program information is available on the SM4 website.

As a specialist aviation underwriting business, Global Aerospace is continuously developing customized solutions and services to benefit our clients and their brokers. To learn more about the 2020 SM4 Aviation Safety Program, visit the Global Aerospace Booth (#C9230) at the NBAA BACE Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 22-24, 2019 or contact your local Global Aerospace underwriter.

