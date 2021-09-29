Global Aerospace Bars Markets, 2021-2026 - Focus on Titanium & Alloys, Aluminum & Alloys, and Steel & Alloys

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Bars Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The development of lightweight bars for critical applications, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Materials in the aerospace industry are used in various milled forms, such as sheet, plate, bar, and strip, for a wide range of applications. Bars are majorly used in applications such as engines, fasteners, exhaust ducts (for helicopters), and landing gear.

They come in various shapes, sizes, and diameters, best fitting the application at hand. The selection of material is dependent on several parameters including temperature resistance, lightweight, durability, strength, etc. Titanium & alloys, aluminum & alloys, and steel & alloys are the three major materials used by bar manufacturers.



Covid-19 Impact

Till 2019, the aerospace industry was at its peak with unending demand and insatiable orders. But the industry was hit with the B737 MAX grounding in 2019 disrupting its value chain. The industry stakeholders expected to head towards their old ways of smooth business soon; however, in 2020, the pandemic hit the industry hard, causing unimaginable losses.

For the last couple of years, the industry seemed to be revolving around a vicious circle of obstacles and downhill trajectories leading to massive supply chain disruption, production halts, and deferring orders. The aerospace bars market followed suit and logged a massive decline of -26.9% in 2020, creating a lag of 4 to 5 years in the market (unlike our pre-COVID estimates that suggested a healthy growth in the market, aligning with the market's movement at the time).



Despite the current situation continues to challenge the overall market environment, the long-term outlook still seems fruitful, well backed by the industry's buoyant nature and strong fundamentals. The lift of Boeing's B737 MAX in October 2020, gradual opening up of travel restrictions, rebounding aircraft deliveries, and Airbus' reports of the first quarter suggest that the crisis is not yet over but gradually healing.

Boeing reported lower losses in its first quarter of 2021 amid signs of a recovery in commercial aerospace and the company's defense business posted strong results. 2021 seems like a key inflection point for the industry as vaccine distribution is continuously accelerating, enabling a robust recovery. The aforementioned are some key factors signaling towards the aerospace bars market's take off to a healthy recuperation at a propitious rate of 7.5% to reach US$ 2.1 Billion in 2026.



Key Players

The market for aerospace bars is gradually consolidating as the major companies are performing mergers & acquisitions to quickly gain the leading position and to tap the growing opportunities in this briskly expanding market.

The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, bar manufacturers, component/part manufacturers, tier players, distributors, aircraft and engine OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies.

The key players in the aerospace bars market include

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Arconic Inc.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Constellium SE

Haynes International Inc.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Sandvik AB

Titanium Metals Corporation (PCC)

Voestalpine Bohler Welding

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

Aerospace-Bars-Market-Key-Players

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Aerospace Bars Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Aerospace Bars Market Segmentation

2.2. PEST Analysis

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. Market Drivers

2.6. Market Challenges



3. Aerospace Bars Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Aerospace Bars Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. Real GDP Loss vs Aerospace Bars Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic Scenarios

3.5. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)

3.6. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Market Consolidation Level

4.2. Regional Competitive Dynamics

4.3. Market Share Analysis

4.4. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.5. Geographical Presence

4.6. New Product Launches

4.7. Strategic Alliances

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Aerospace Bars Market Trend and Forecast by Platform Type (2015-2026)

5.1. Segment's Analysis

5.2. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.5. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.6. Helicopter: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.7. Spacecraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.8. UAV: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Aerospace Bars Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (2015-2026)

6.1. Segment's Analysis

6.2. Titanium & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Aluminum & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.4. Steel & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Aerospace Bars Market Trend and Forecast by Shape Type (2015-2026)

7.1. Segment's Analysis

7.2. Round Bars: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Flat Bars: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4. Square Bars: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



8. Aerospace Bars Market Trend and Forecast by Sales Channel Type (2015-2026)

8.1. Segment's Analysis

8.2. Direct Sales: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3. Distributor Sales: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



9. Aerospace Bars Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)



10. Strategic Growth Opportunities

10.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.2. Emerging Trends

10.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

10.4. Strategic Implications

10.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



11. Company Profile of Key Players

