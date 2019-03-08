Global Aerospace Composites Materials Market Report 2019: $3.8 Billion Market Opportunities, Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis, 2013-2024
Oct 07, 2019, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Composites Materials Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aerospace composite materials market is expected to reach an estimated $3.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the aerospace composite materials market looks attractive with opportunities in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft markets. The aerospace composites end product market is expected to reach an estimated $17.2 billion by 2024. Major drivers for this market are the growing demand for lightweight materials to increase fuel efficiency and growth of aircraft with high composites penetration such B787, A350WXB, and A380.
An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the aerospace composite materials industry, includes the recycling of advanced composites.
The report forecasts that carbon fiber based composites is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of carbon composites in commercial aircraft, such as B787 and A350XWB is expected to drive the demand for this segment over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.
Within aerospace composite market, commercial aircraft will remain the largest market by value and volume consumption followed by military aircraft.
North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to a higher demand for newer aircraft and the ongoing replacement of an aging fleet.
Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray, Gurit, and Teijin are among the major suppliers of aerospace composites materials.
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Q.1. How big are the opportunities for composites in the aerospace market by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, others), by reinforcement type (carbon composites, glass composites, aramid composites, others)), manufacturing process (hand lay-up, AFP/ATL, RTM, injection molding, compression molding, others), type of structure (primary structure interior, engine, others), component (wing, fuselage, empennage, engine, interior, rotor blade, radome, landing gear, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this aerospace composite materials market?
Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this aerospace composite materials market?
Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the aerospace composite materials market?
Q.8. What are the new developments in the aerospace composite materials market and which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9. Who are the major players in this aerospace composite materials market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?
Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this aerospace composite materials market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?
Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last have years and what has its impact been on the aerospace composite materials industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Aerospace Market Analysis
2.1: Macro-Level Comparative Economic Analysis
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Aerospace Market Overview
2.4: Regional Analysis
2.5: Recent Trends in the Aerospace Market
2.6: Forecast for the Aerospace Market
3. Commercial Aerospace Market Analysis
3.1: Overview of the Commercial Aerospace Market
3.2: Commercial Aerospace Market Size
3.2.1: Narrow-Body Aircraft
3.2.2: Wide-Body Aircraft
3.3: Market Leaders and Market Share
3.4: Commercial Aerospace Market Trends
3.4.1: Narrow-Body Aircraft
3.4.2: Wide-Body Aircraft
3.5: Commercial Aerospace Market Forecast
4. Regional Aircraft Market Analysis
4.1: Overview of the Regional Aircraft Market
4.2: Regional Aircraft Market Size
4.3: Market Leaders and Market Shares
4.4: Regional Aircraft Market Trends
4.5: Regional Aircraft Market Forecast
5. General Aviation Market Analysis
5.1: Overview of the General Aviation Market
5.2: General Aviation Market Size
5.2.1: Piston Aircraft
5.2.2: Turboprop Aircraft
5.2.3: Business Jet Aircraft
5.3: General Aviation Market Trends
5.4: General Aviation Market Forecast
6. Helicopter Market Analysis
6.1: Overview of the Helicopter Market
6.2: Helicopter Market Size
6.3: Market Leaders
6.3.1: Civil Helicopter Market
6.3.2: Military Helicopter Market
6.4: Helicopter Market Trends
6.5: Helicopter Market Forecast
7. Military Aircraft Market Analysis
7.1: Overview of the Military Aircraft Market
7.2: Military Aircraft Market Size
7.3: Military Aircraft Market Trends
7.4: Military Aircraft Market Forecast
8. Manufacturing Process Analysis
8.1: Overview
8.1.1: Hand Lay-Up
8.1.2: ATP and AFP
8.1.3: Filament Winding
8.1.4: Injection Molding
8.1.5: Compression Molding
8.1.6: Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)
8.1.7: Roll Wrapping
8.2: Market Size by Manufacturing Process
8.3: Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing Process
8.4: General Aircraft Manufacturing Process
8.5: Helicopter Manufacturing Process
8.6: Military Aircraft Manufacturing Process
9. Evolution of Composite Applications in the Aerospace Market
9.1: Evolution of Composite Applications
10. Composite Applications in the Aerospace Market
10.1: Application of Composites in the Commercial Aircraft Market
10.2: Application of Composites in Regional Aircraft
10.3: Application of Composites in General Aviaion
10.4: Application of Composites in Helicopters
10.5: Application of Composites in Defense
10.6: Application of Composites in Space
11. Composite Materials Market Analysis
11.1: Composite Materials Overview
11.2: Business Issues with Composite Materials
11.3: Buy and Fly Weight Analysis
11.4: Composite Shipments by Raw Material Type
11.5: Composite Shipments by Market Segment
12. Composite Materials in the Aerospace Market by Region
12.1: Composite Materials by Region
13. Trends for Composites in the Aerospace Market
13.1: Trend Overview
13.2: Trends of Composites in the Aerospace Market by Segment
13.3: Trends of Composites in the Aerospace Market by Component
13.4: Trends of Composites in the Aerospace Market by Reinforcement
13.5: Trends of Composites in the Aerospace Market by Type of Structure
13.6: Trends of Composites in the Aerospace Market by Region
13.7: Trends in Manufacturing Processes
14. Forecast for Composites in the Aerospace Market
14.1: Forecast Overview
14.2: Forecast for Composites in the Commercial Aerospace Market
14.3: Forecast for Composites in the Aerospace Market by Component
14.4: Forecast for Composites in the Regional Aircraft Market
14.5: Forecast for Composites in the General Aviation Market
14.6: Forecast for Composites in the Helicopter Market
14.7: Forecast for Composites in the Military Aircraft Market
14.8: Forecast for Composites by Reinforcement
14.9: Forecast for Composites in the Aerospace Market by Type of Structure
14.10: Forecast for Composites in the Aerospace Market by Region
14.11: Forecasts in Manufacturing Processes
15. Company Profiles of Leading Players
15.1: Hexcel Corporation
15.2: TenCate Advanced Composites
15.3: Toray Industries Inc.
15.4: Teijin Limited
15.5: Cytec Solvay Group
15.6: Zodiac Aerospace
15.7: Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.
15.8: Elbit Systems
