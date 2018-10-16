Global Aerospace Foams Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aerospace Foams in US$ Million.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591564



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 40 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Aerofoam Industries

- Armacell International S.A.

- BASF SE

- Boyd Corporation

- ERG Materials and Aerospace Corp.

- Evonik Industries AG



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591564



AEROSPACE FOAMS MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definition and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Foams: A Versatile & Important Engineering Material

Continued Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for the A&D Industry

Table 1: Definite Signs of Strengthening GDP Recovery from the Hitherto Persistent Stagnation Bodes Well for the Favorable Growth of Aircraft Parts & Supply Chain Solutions: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2014 to 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Opportunities for Aerospace Foams in Aircraft Manufacturing Get an Encouraging Boost from High Order Backlogs

Table 2: Large Order Backlogs & Robust New Orders Keep the Aircraft Assembly Line Busy, Spurring Robust Gains for Aerospace Foam: Number of Aircraft Orders for Airbus & Boeing for the Years 2010, 2013, 2015 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: The Enduring Bull Run of Aircraft Delivery Growth Fuels Opportunities for Aerospace Foam in Aircraft Production: World Commercial Aircraft Deliveries (In Units) for the Years 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017 and Cumulative for 2018-2037 Period (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Issues

Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Presents Opportunities Across the Aircraft Manufacturing Supply Chain

Table 4: Healthy Gains in Commercial Aviation Lays the Foundation for Strong Opportunities in Aircraft Manufacturing & Its Allied Markets in the Supply Chain: Global Commercial Airline Revenues (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Peek Into Secondary Market Forces in the Commercial Aviation Sub-Sector Supporting the Business Climate for Aerospace Foams

Growing Number of Low Cost Carriers Spur Demand for New Low-Margin Aircraft

Table 5: Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) Fly High on Low Fares & Open Up Opportunities in Small Aircraft Manufacturing, Establishing a Favorable Business Climate for Aerospace Foams: Global LCC Seat Capacity (In Billion Seats) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Population Explosion, Emerging Middle Class & Urbanization: The Megatrends Driving Air Travel

Table 6: Growing Population, Rising Popularity of Air Travel, Increase in Air Traffic & Parallel Rise in Aircraft Manufacturing Activity to Benefit Demand for Aerospace Foams: Global Population (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2035 & 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Rapid Urbanization Sets the Stage for Aviation Expansion: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide as Measured by Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2018 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: With the Booming Middle Class Travelling for Pleasure, Aerospace Technologies are Poised to Receive a Boost: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2022 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Continuing Quest for Quieter Cabins Fuels Interest in High Performance Aerospace Foams

Focus on Aircraft Cabin Retrofits to Differentiate the Airline Brand Image Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Fast-Growing UAV Market Spurs Demand for Advanced Aerospace Grade Foams

Table 9: Robust Production of UAVs Fuels the Industry's Need for Genuine Aerospace Grade Materials: Global UAV Production Volume and Value (In US$ Million & Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth in High Net Worth Individuals Bodes Well for Sales of Private Jets & Volume Consumption of Aerospace Foam

Foam Insulation Assumes Critical Importance in Luxury Jets

Expected Growth in High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): A Critical Driver for Jet Planes

Table 10: Rising Number of HNWIs Bodes Well for Sales of Jet Planes: Global Number of Ultra HNWIs by Geographic Region for the Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Jet Plane Deliveries to Strengthen Opportunities for Aerospace Foams

Table 11: Rise in Jet Deliveries to Strengthen the Market for Aerospace Foams in the Jet Plane Manufacturing Sub-Sector: Number of Global Business Jet Deliveries for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Healthy Global Defense Spending Outlook to Spur Opportunities for Aerospace Foams in Military Aircraft

Table 12: Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the Resulting Increase in Defense Spending for Peace as well as War to Indirectly Spur Growth in Demand for Aerospace Foams: Global Military Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stringent Emission Regulations & Rising Aviation Fuel Prices Encourage Aircraft Upgrades, Triggering Rise in New Orders

Table 13: Recovery in Aviation Fuel Prices After A 3-Year Slump & The Resulting Shrinking of Profit Margins Throws Fleet Management Emphasis on Upgrades to Energy Efficient Models: World Aviation Fuel Cost as Measured by Fuel Expenses as a % of Total Airline Operating Expenditure for the Years 2013 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expected Recovery in Global Trade Brightens the Outlook for Freighter Aircraft Orders

Table 14: Projected Recovery in Global Trade & the Resulting Growth in Air Freight Transport to Drive Market Opportunities for Aerospace Foams in Upstream Production Activities: Global Value of Merchandise Exports (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Continuous Technology Innovations in Materials Remains Crucial to Future Growth in the Market

Market Outlook



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Aerospace Foams

Types of Foams

Polyurethane Foam

Types of Polyurethane Foam

Properties and Applications of Polyurethane Foams

Melamine Foam

Aerospace Applications of Melamine Foam

Metal Foams

Characteristics and Properties of Metal Foams

Pros and Cons of Metal Foams:

Classification of Metal Foam

Aluminum Foam

Copper Foam

Silicon Carbide Foam

Carbon Foam



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Players

Aerofoam Industries (USA)

Armacell International S.A. (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Boyd Corporation (USA)

ERG Materials and Aerospace Corp. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

General Plastics Manufacturing Company (USA)

Grand Rapids Foam Technologies (USA)

Greiner Aerospace GmbH (Germany)

Mueller (USA)

Polymer Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Rogers Corporation (USA)

SABIC Innovative Plastics Holding BV (Netherlands)

Sekisui Voltek, LLC (USA)

Solvay Specialty Polymers (USA)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Zotefoams Plc (UK)

4.2 Product Introductions

BASF Launches World's First Particle Foam

General Plastics Launches LAST-A-FOAM® FR-4800 Tooling Board

General Plastics to Launch LAST-A-FOAM® Rigid Foam Series

Rogers Introduces BISCO® HT-350 Silicone Foam Solution

General Plastics Unveils LAST-A-FOAM® FR-3800 FST

Boyd Launches Densified SOLIMIDE® Foam

4.3 Recent Industry Activity

TransDigm Acquires Skandia

One Rock to Acquire FXI

Evonik to Expand its Performance Foams Business



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Aerospace Foams by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Aerospace Foams by Geographic Region - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6.1 The United States

Market Analysis

Table 18: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: The US Historic Review for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 20: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Canadian Historic Review for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 22: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Japanese Historic Review for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4 Europe

Market Analysis

Table 24: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European Historic Review for Aerospace Foams by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: European 14-Year Perspective for Aerospace Foams by Geographic Region - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 27: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: French Historic Review for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 29: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: German Historic Review for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 31: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Italian Historic Review for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 33: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: The UK Historic Review for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 35: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Spanish Historic Review for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 37: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Russian Historic Review for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 39: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Plenty of Opportunities Aerospace Foams Vendors

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aerospace Foams by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Aerospace Foams by Geographic Region - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China to Dominate the Global Commercial Aircraft Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Chinese Historic Review for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Robust Commercial Aviation Sector Creates Opportunities for Aerospace Foams

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.6 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Buoyant Commercial Airlines Market to Spur Demand for Aircraft, Aerospace Foams

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Rest of World Historic Review for Aerospace Foams Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 40 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 45) The United States (21) Europe (20) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (7) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591564



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

