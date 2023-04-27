Global Aerospace Ground Handling Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Aerospace Industry Limps Back Onto a Long Road to Recovery, Brightening the Outlook for Grounding Handling Services

DUBLIN, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Ground Handling Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aerospace Ground Handling Systems Market to Reach $228.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Aerospace Ground Handling Systems estimated at US$146.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$228.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cargo & Baggage Handling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$105.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aircraft Handling segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The Aerospace Ground Handling Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.9 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

How Was the Aerospace Industry Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Airline Industry Market Reset & Trajectory - Market Size Outlook (In US$ Billion) For Years 2018 Through 2022

Aerospace Ground Handling System: Definition, Importance, Service Types & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aerospace Industry Limps Back Onto a Long Road to Recovery, Brightening the Outlook for Grounding Handling Services

Innovative Ground Handling Solutions Are the Need of the Hour

Automation Revolutionizes Ground Handling Operations in Airports

Focus On Sustainability Pushes Adoption Of Zero Emission Ground Handling Vehicles Among Airports Around The World

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come

How Airports Are Responding

Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade

