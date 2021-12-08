Global Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market (2021 to 2026) - Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hose and tube assemblies in the aerospace industry serve the purpose of a conduit through which fluid is conveyed. Tubes are used in the stationary application; where long and relatively straight runs are possible. They are widely used in the aerospace industry for fuel, oil, coolant, oxygen, instrument, and hydraulic lines. Similarly, hoses are used to connect moving parts with stationary parts, where they are subject to considerable vibration or where a great amount of flexibility is required. In the aerospace industry, tubes are usually rigid fluid lines made-up of materials, such as stainless steel, Inconel, titanium, copper, and aluminum. On the other hand, hoses are flexible fluid lines usually made-up of rubber (EPDM, neoprene, etc.) and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).



The aerospace hose and tube assemblies market fell victim to the pandemic's wrath and declined by a massive -28% in 2020, dragging the market behind by at least half a decade. That being said, the industry is on its way to healing which is quite apparent in recent events. The aerospace giants, Airbus and Boeing's recouping revenues, climbing production rates of key aircraft programs, and easing up of traveling restrictions are some of the key factors indicating the commencement of regaining normalcy. A similar impact is likely to be witnessed in the aerospace hose and tube assemblies market, which is likely to grow at a promising CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026 to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2026.



Based on the product type, the market is segmented as hose assemblies and tube assemblies. Tube assemblies are further segmented into steel & alloys, titanium & alloys, nickel & alloys, and others; whereas hose assemblies are into Teflon, rubber, and others. Overall, tube assemblies captured the greater share of the market in 2020 and are expected to maintain their leads by 2026. Tubes are used in stationary applications; where long and relatively straight runs are possible. They are widely used for fuel, oil, coolant, oxygen, instrument, and hydraulic lines. Titanium & alloys dominated the tube assemblies market, whereas Teflon took the lead in the hose assemblies market. Titanium tubes are used in high-pressure areas as they can endure pressure ranging from 0-4000 psi.



Based on the application type, we have segmented the market as fuel conveyance, air conveyance, hydraulic conveyance, and others. Hydraulic conveyance is estimated to remain the largest and fastest-growing application segment over the next five years. Commonly used materials in hydraulic tubing include aluminum (typically 6061T6), corrosion-resistant steel (CRES alloys, such as 300 series and more robust materials, such as 21-6-9), and titanium (such as 3AI-2.5V).



In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace hose and tube assemblies during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, hose and tube suppliers, and airlines. All the major hose and tube assemblies' suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the OEMs in order to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.



Eaton Corporation plc

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Smiths Group plc

PFW Aerospace GmbH

Leggett & Platt, Inc

AMETEK, Inc

Unison Industries

Stelia Aerospace

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.



Market Structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

1. Executive Summary



2. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Environment Analysis

2.1. Supply Chain Analysis

2.2. PEST Analysis

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Challenges



3. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. Real GDP Loss vs Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic Scenarios



4. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Assessment (2015-2026)

4.1. Platform-Type Analysis

4.1.1. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.2. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.3. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.4. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.5. Helicopter: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.6. UAV: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.7. Spacecraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2. Product-Type Analysis

4.2.1. Hose Assemblies: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.2. Tube Assemblies: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Material-Type Analysis

4.3.1. Tube Assemblies: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.1.1. Steel & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.1.2. Titanium & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.1.3. Aluminum & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.1.4. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2. Hose Assemblies: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2.1. Teflon: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2.2. Rubber: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2.3. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4. Pressure-Type Analysis

4.4.1. High-Pressure Assemblies: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4.2. Low-Pressure Assemblies: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.5. Application-Type Analysis

4.5.1. Fuel Conveyance: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.5.2. Air Conveyance: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.5.3. Hydraulic Conveyance: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.5.4. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.6. Regional Analysis



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1. Market Consolidation Level

5.2. Competitive Landscape

5.3. Market Share Analysis

5.4. Product Portfolio Analysis

5.5. Geographical Presence

5.6. New Product Launches

5.7. Strategic Alliances

5.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Platform Type

6.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

6.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

6.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Pressure Type

6.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Application type

6.1.6. Market Attractiveness by Region

6.1.7. Market Attractiveness by Country

6.2. Growth Matrix Analysis

6.3. Strategic Implications

6.4. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



7. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

7.1. Ametek, Inc.

7.2. Eaton Corporation

7.3. Flexfab, LLC

7.4. ITT Inc.

7.5. Leggett & Platt, Inc.

7.6. Parker-Hannifin Corporation

7.7. PFW Aerospace GmbH

7.8. Safran S.A.

7.9. Smiths Group Plc

7.10. STEICO Industries Inc

7.11. Stelia Aerospace

7.12. Unison Industries, LLC



8. Appendix

