Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Industry Research Report 2023-2032: Socomore's Eco-Friendly SOCOCLEAN - A Game-Changer for Aerospace Maintenance

The global aerospace maintenance chemical market is expected to grow from $7.04 billion in 2022 to $7.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The aerospace maintenance chemical market is expected to reach $9.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The aerospace maintenance chemicals industry, pivotal to ensuring aircraft operational proficiency and safety, is witnessing significant advancements. These chemicals, either organic, stemming from carbon compounds, or inorganic, play a crucial role in aircraft upkeep. Organic chemicals, especially those plant and mineral-based, have found increasing use in activities like cleaning, deicing, and adhesion.

A trend gaining traction in this market is the shift towards green and eco-friendly solutions. Case in point, the US-based Socomore's recent product launch in June 2022 - the SOCOCLEAN AIRCRAFT CLEANERS. Setting itself apart, this product is entirely derived from plant and mineral sources, ensuring no environmental harm. Notably, these cleaners are fully biodegradable within a month, emphasizing its eco-centric design.

Growth in the aerospace maintenance chemicals sector is intrinsically tied to the aviation industry's expansion. Air Transport Action Group's (ATAG) 2022 findings suggest an average annual 3% growth in air travel demand over the next two decades. By 2038, the aviation segment is projected to bolster 13.7 million jobs, contributing $1.7 trillion to the global GDP. This aviation surge naturally signals increased demand for aerospace maintenance chemicals.

North America emerged as the market leader in 2022, backed by heightened air passenger traffic. Airports globally reported a 28.3% jump in passenger numbers in 2021, reaching 4.6 billion, according to Airport Council International (ACI) data. This burgeoning air travel trend underpins the growing need for top-tier aerospace maintenance chemicals.

As the industry gears up to meet the demands, the market's offerings span across epoxies, cyanoacrylates, paint strippers, degreasers, and aircraft washers and polishers. These products ensure aircraft remain corrosion-free and in prime condition, inside and out, affirming their indispensable role in modern aviation.

Major players in the aerospace maintenance chemicals market are

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Arrow Solutions

Dow Chemical Company

Nuvite Chemical Compounds

Florida Chemical

Royal Dutch Shell

Callington Haven

ALMADION International

JACO INDUSTRIALS

Velocity Chemicals

Quaker Chemicals

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Aircraft Spruce

Nexeo Solutions

High Performance Composites & Coatings Pvt Ltd.

