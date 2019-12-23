Global Aerospace Materials Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Aerospace Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.



1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Aluminum Alloys, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.5 Billion by the year 2025, Aluminum Alloys will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$707.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$489.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aluminum Alloys will reach a market size of US$302.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aleris Corporation (USA) ; Arconic, Inc. (USA) ; ATI Metals (USA) ; Constellium SE (Netherlands) ; Kaiser Aluminum (USA) ; Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan) ; Rio Tinto Group (UK) ; Solvay S.A. (Belgium) ; Teijin Limited (Japan) ; Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)







AEROSPACE MATERIALS MCP10

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aerospace Materials: An Introductory Prelude

Changing Material Mix as Fuel Economy Throws the Spotlight on Aircraft Lightweighting

Materials Used in Aircraft Manufacturing

US Dominates the Market

Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/ Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerospace Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Aleris Corporation (USA)

Arconic, Inc. (USA)

ATI Metals (USA)

Constellium SE (Netherlands)

Kaiser Aluminum (USA)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)

Rio Tinto Group (UK)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Presents Opportunities Across the Aircraft Manufacturing Supply Chain

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion for the Years 2011 to 2025F

Improving Military Budgets to Spur Demand for Aerospace Materials

Global Military UAV Production in Units by Country/Region: 2018

Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years 2018 & 2028

Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well for Aerospace Materials Market

Growth of Low-Cost Carriers: An Opportunity for Aerospace Materials Market

LCC Short Haul Market as % of Total Seat Capacity by Region

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Aerospace Materials Market

Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by Aircraft Type for 2019

3D Printing Eases Stringent Material Requirement Criteria in Aerospace Parts Manufacturing

List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications

Aging Aircraft Expand Opportunities for Engineering Materials

Aging Aircraft & the Ensuing Need to Ensure Airworthiness of Older Airplanes to Spur Opportunities in the MRO Services Market: Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2

and 2023-2028

Composites: The Dominant Aerospace Material Category

World Market for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) (In 000 Metric Tons) by Application for the Years 2017 & 2022

Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites Evolving as Mainstream Aerospace Material

Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight of Modern Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787

Evolution of Composite Materials as % of Aircraft Mass for Select Fighter Aircrafts

Evolution of Composite Materials as % of Aircraft Mass for Select Commercial Aircrafts

Advanced Composites Storm into the Spotlight

Nanocomposites Quickly Evolve into Advanced Solutions in Aircraft Construction

Carbon Continues to Make Gains as Best-in-Class Aerospace Composites Material

Asian Companies Dominate Aerospace-Grade Carbon Fiber Production

Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors

Emergence of New & Unconventional Composites for Use in Aircraft Interiors

Graphene: The Next Generation Material for Aerospace Industry

Latest Developments in Aerospace Graphene Materials Space

Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Renders Improved Outlook for Aluminium Alloys

Newer Titanium Alloys Gain Traction in Aerospace Application for Engine Parts and Airframes

New Aluminum Alloys to Emerge for Aircraft Manufacture

Superalloys Emerge as Key Manufacturing Materials for Aircraft Engines

Nickel Alloys Combine Immense Strength and Extreme Temperature Tolerance

Steel Alloys Lend Traction in Producing Long-Lasting Fasteners & Landing Gear Bolts

Alloy 321: Top-of-Class Steel Alloy that Can Endure Extreme Temperatures

Magnesium Alloys Gain Attention with Favorable Casting Characteristics

Aircraft Electrical Systems: The Stronghold Application for Copper & Copper Alloys

Composites not the Panacea for Better Aircraft Manufacture as There are Few Disadvantages As Well

Growing Use of Composites in Airframes Challenge MRO Providers to Seek for Improved Tools and Techniques

Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions to Give Edge to Ultra-Lightweight Materials

ICAO Seeks to Reduce Aircraft Energy Intensity: Energy Intensity of International Aviation Industry (in MJ/RTK Equivalent) for 2010-2030





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION









