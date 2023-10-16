Global Aerospace Materials Market to Garner a Valuation of USD 72.68 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting 8.11% CAGR, With North America Leading the Market Due to Presence of Key Manufacturers, Projects Kings Research

News provided by

Kings Research

16 Oct, 2023, 09:59 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report published by Kings Research, the global Aerospace Materials Market was valued at USD 38.95 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 72.68 billion in revenue by 2030, growing at an 8.11% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace industry to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions stands out as a prominent factor driving market expansion. This demand is primarily fueled by the rising need for materials like carbon fiber composites that can meet these sustainability goals while maintaining aircraft performance and safety standards.

The aerospace materials market is a dynamic industry driven by the demand for durable, lightweight, and efficient materials used in the construction of various aerospace components and systems. These materials are essential for ensuring the safety, performance, and longevity of aircraft, spacecraft, and other aerial vehicles.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/request-sample/aerospace-materials-market-216

Trending Now: Plataine and NIAR ATLAS partner to promote aerospace innovation through digital transformation

In March 2023, Plataine, a leading provider of AI and Industrial IIoT-based manufacturing optimization solutions, partnered with the Advanced Technologies Lab for Aerospace Systems (ATLAS), part of the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University, to promote aerospace innovation through digital transformation.

The companies set out to explore ways to use Plataine's technology to track carbon fiber materials and improve the digitization of the composite process. NIAR ATLAS researchers were to examine how Plataine's technology can help manufacturers and advanced material vendors drive innovation. The partnership will build on NIAR's advanced manufacturing research and development, and Plataine will make full use of ATLAS's state-of-the-art machines, software, and processing technologies.

This collaboration has the potential to revolutionize the aerospace industry by helping manufacturers produce higher-quality products more efficiently. This will lead to lower costs and shorter turnaround times for aircraft manufacturers, which will ultimately benefit consumers.

Have an Inquiry? Get in Touch with us @ https://www.kingsresearch.com/enquiry/aerospace-materials-market-216

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global aerospace materials market emphasize acquisitions as their key strategy for corporate growth. Numerous operations, including investing in research and development, expanding manufacturing facilities, and supply chain optimization, are included in numerous strategic objectives relating to growth and investments. For instance, ThyssenKrupp Materials Services purchased Westphalia DataLab GmbH in December 2022 to bolster its digital supply capabilities. ThyssenKrupp aimed to increase the scope of its operations both inside and outside the corporation with this acquisition.

Major players in the global aerospace materials market include:

  • Hexcel Corporation
  • thyssenkrupp Materials NA, Inc.
  • Röchling
  • DuPont
  • Huntsman International LLC
  • Toray Advanced Composites
  • Alcoa Corporation
  • Novelis
  • SGL Carbon
  • ATI

Ask for Customization: https://www.kingsresearch.com/customization/aerospace-materials-market-216 

Extensive Application of Aluminum to Aid Aerospace Materials Market Proliferation

By material type, the market is categorized into aluminum, steel, titanium, composites, and others.

Aluminum is expected to dominate the segment due to its low weight, high strength-to-weight ratio, and resistance to corrosion. It is commonly used in aircraft components, as it enables designers to decrease weight and improve fuel efficiency, making it a superior choice over steel and other materials. Moreover, aluminum is a preferred material in the aerospace industry as it is easily accessible, reasonably priced, and offers high quality and performance.

Increasing International Air Travel to Propel Aerospace Materials Demand in Commercial Aircraft

Based on aircraft type, the market is segregated into commercial, military, rotorcraft, space, business & general aviation, and helicopters.

The commercial aircraft segment is expected to dominate the revenue and material demand due to the rise in international air travel. The market demand has also increased considerably on account of the mounting prevalence of air travel in emerging nations.

Purchase this Premium Research Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/buy-now/216 

High Government Expenditures in North America to Spur Market Growth

North America holds the lion's share in the global aerospace materials market. The abundance of aerospace manufacturing firms, technological advances, and rising government spending on aerospace research are contributing to regional industry expansion. The market is expanding as a result of the rising demand for lightweight, high-performance materials such as composites, titanium, and aluminum alloys. Given the rising demand for effective and high-performance materials in the production of aircraft, North America is expected to lead the aerospace materials industry, with long-term growth prospects.

Rising Demand for Aeronautical Materials in Europe to Promote Aerospace Materials Market Expansion

Europe is a prominent market for aerospace materials due to the region's concentration of top aerospace firms and major investments in new technology. The market is growing as a result of the rising demand for lightweight and high-performance materials such as composites, titanium alloys, and aluminum alloys. In 2020, the demand for aeronautical materials decreased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and other geopolitical problems in the continent.

Browse the Complete Report Here: https://www.kingsresearch.com/aerospace-materials-market-216 

Key points from TOC:

Chapter 1 Introduction of The Global Aerospace Materials Market 

1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Segmentation
1.3 Research Timelines
1.4 Limitations
1.5 Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection
3.1.1 Secondary Sources
3.1.2 Primary Sources
3.1.3 Research Flow
3.2 Subject Matter Expert Advice
3.3 Quality Check
3.4 Final Review
3.5 Bottom-Up Approach
3.6 Top-down Approach

Chapter 4 Global Aerospace Materials Market Outlook

4.1 Market Evolution
4.2 Overview
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Drivers
4.3.2 Restraints
4.3.3 Opportunities
4.3.4 Challenges
4.4 Pricing Analysis
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6 Value Chain Analysis
4.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 6 Global Aerospace Materials Market, By Material Type

Chapter 7 Global Aerospace Materials Market, By Application

Chapter 8 Global Aerospace Materials Market, By Geography

Chapter 9 North America 

Chapter 10 Europe 

Chapter 11 Asia Pacific 

Chapter 12 Middle East & Africa 

Chapter 13 Latin America 

Chapter 14 Global Aerospace Materials Market Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview
14.2 Key Developments
14.3 Key Strategic Developments
14.4 Company Market Ranking
14.5 Regional Footprint
14.6 Industry Footprint

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

15.1 thyssenkrupp Materials NA, Inc.
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Financial Overview
15.1.3 Material Type Benchmarking
15.1.4 Recent Developments
15.1.5 Winning Imperatives
15.1.6 Current Focus & Strategies
15.1.7 Threat from competition
15.1.8 SWOT Analysis

15.2 Hexcel Corporation
15.2.1 Key Facts
5.2.2 Financial Overview
15.2.3 Material Type Benchmarking
15.2.4 Recent Developments
15.2.5 Winning Imperatives
15.2.6 Current Focus & Strategies
15.2.7 Threat from competition
15.2.8 SWOT Analysis

15.3 SGL Carbon
15.3.1 Key Facts
15.3.2 Financial Overview
15.3.3 Material Type Benchmarking
15.3.4 Recent Developments
15.3.5 Winning Imperatives
15.3.6 Current Focus & Strategies
15.3.7 Threat from competition
15.3.8 SWOT Analysis

15.4 Röchling
15.4.1 Key Facts
15.4.2 Financial Overview
15.4.3 Material Type Benchmarking
15.4.4 Recent Developments
15.4.5 Winning Imperatives
15.4.6 Current Focus & Strategies
15.4.7 Threat from competition
15.4.8 SWOT Analysis

15.5 DuPont
15.5.1 Key Facts
15.5.2 Financial Overview
15.5.3 Material Type Benchmarking
15.5.4 Recent Developments
15.5.5 Winning Imperatives
15.5.6 Current Focus & Strategies
15.5.7 Threat from competition
15.5.8 SWOT Analysis

-----Continued

Browse Complete TOC: https://www.kingsresearch.com/toc/aerospace-materials-market-216 

Explore More Related Reports:

Aerospace Fasteners Market: The global Aerospace Fasteners Market's value in 2022 is estimated to be USD 6.90 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach a valuation of USD 11.39 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.46% during the period from 2023 to 2030.

Aerospace Foams Market: The global Aerospace Foams Market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.85% from 2023 to 2030.

Aerospace Titanium Market: The global Aerospace Titanium Market was valued at USD 4,141.5 million in 2022 and is projected to register a valuation of USD 7,007.5 million by 2030, depicting a CAGR of 6.93% through the review period of 2023-2030.

About Us:

Kings Research stands as a renowned global market research firm. With a collaborative approach, we work closely with industry leaders, conducting thorough assessments of trends and developments. Our primary objective is to provide decision-makers with tailored research reports that align with their unique business objectives. Through our comprehensive research studies, we strive to empower leaders to make informed decisions.

Our team comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and a wealth of knowledge in various industries. At Kings Research, we offer a comprehensive range of services aimed at assisting you in formulating efficient strategies to achieve your desired outcomes. Our objective is to significantly enhance your long-term progress through these tailored solutions.

Contact Us

Kings Research
Phone: (+1) 888 328 2189
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: https://www.kingsresearch.com
Blog: https://www.kingsresearch.com/blog
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

SOURCE Kings Research

Also from this source

Global Stripping Machine Market to Reach USD 631.4 Mn by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.01%, with Europe Dominating the Industry Due to Presence of Leading Players, States Kings Research

As per the latest report released by Kings Research, the global Stripping Machine Market size is estimated to grow from USD 431.1 million in 2022 to...

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market to Surpass USD 15.35 Billion by 2030, Growing at a Staggering 23.10% CAGR, Driven by Favorable Government Programs to Promote Use of Fuel Cells, Estimates Kings Research

As per the latest report published by Kings Research, the global Fuel Cell Technology Market size was recorded at USD 3.57 billion in 2022 and is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.