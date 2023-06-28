Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise of Context Aware Aircraft to Broaden Demand for Antennas

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Parts Manufacturing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Aerospace Parts Manufacturing estimated at US$608 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Aerostructures, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$495.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Engines segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $188.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Aerospace Parts Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$188.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$146.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$83.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automation, the Central Theme in the Manufacturing Industry in 2022 & Beyond

Global Manufacturing Industry Sways to the Automation Tune: Global Opportunity for Industrial Automation (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Competition

Aerospace Engine - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Slowly Recovering Commercial Aviation Industry Amid Continuing Challenges Brightens the Outlook for Aircraft Supply Chain OEMs for 2023

A Steady, Although Slow, Recovery Trajectory of Commercial Aviation to Bring Hope to OEMs in the Commercial Aircraft Supply Chain: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded by Airlines Worldwide industry (In Million) for Years 2018 Through 2023

As the World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War, It is Uninterrupted Growth for OEMs in the Military Aircraft Supply Chain

Military Aircraft Supply Chain to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)

Putin's Nuclear Sabre Rattling Puts the World on Edge & Defense Spending on Top of the Priority List in an Increasingly Nervous, Multipolar World: Global Inventory of Nuclear Warheads by Country for the Year 2022 (In Units)

Machining Centers Evolve as Preferred Tools for Manufacturing Critical & Complex Aircraft Parts & Components

Strong Opportunities for Microporous Insulation in Aircraft Parts Manufacturing

A Strong Aircraft MRO Market to Ensure Steady Demand Flow for Replacement Aircraft Parts & Components

Robust Spending on MRO Opens a Parallel Opportunity for Maintaining a Strong MRO Inventory Comprising of Spare/Replacement Parts & Components: Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Aircraft PMA Parts Usage Becomes Widespread

Aging Aircraft Fleet, an Opportunity for Fleet Upgrades and Replacement Parts & Components

Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet for 2020 & 2030

Additive Manufacturing Storms Into the Spotlight in the Aerospace Sector. Here's Why

A Massive Shift to Additive Manufacturing Practices Represents an Overarching Trend in the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market: Global Opportunity for Aerospace Additive Manufacturing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

With Airlines Making Investments in Cabin Makeovers & Modifications, Demand for Cabin Components to Witness Growth

Aerospace Valves in the Spotlight

Overview & Outlook of the Often Neglected Workhorse of Aircraft Engineering - Fasteners

The Rise of Context Aware Aircraft to Broaden Demand for Antennas

Robust Outlook for the Future of Connected Aviation to Open Up Aircraft Connectivity Challenges & New Opportunities for Antenna Manufacturing: Global Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for the Years 2021, 2025 & 2029

Innovative Aircraft Engines Grow in Commercial Value in Both Civilian & Military Sectors

The Most Important Part of Aerospace Manufacturing is Material Innovation. Here's Why

Blockchain Storms Into the Spotlight for Aerospace Parts Tracking

How Artificial Intelligence is Changing the Aerospace Manufacturing Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

