Global Aerospace Plastics Market, By Polymer Type, By Aircraft Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Aerospace Plastics Market, By Polymer Type (Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Polyphenyl Sulfide (PPS), Polycarbonate (PC), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Others), By Aircraft Type (Commercial , Military), By Application ( Cabin Interiors, Flight Deck & Cockpit and Structures), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955437/?utm_source=PRN







The global aerospace plastics market stood at $ 12 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness sluggish growth during 2020 - 2025.The COVID-19 outbreak across the globe has had an adverse impact on aerospace plastics market, globally.



Due to this crisis, manufacturing industries stopped production as supply chain got disrupted, workforce dislocation and steep decline in the demand was observed, which has also made it challenging to predict the recovery trajectory in future.Aerospace industry no doubt can be considered as one of the most affected industries like hospitality as consumer demand has dropped significantly and led to a huge impact on aerospace plastics industry.



In addition, lack of standardization in manufacturing technologies and trained personnel is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.



The market for aerospace plastics has been segmented into polymer type, aircraft type, application and region.Based on type of polymer type, the market is segmented into PEEK, PMMA, PC, PPS and ABS.



Among these polymer types, PEEK is dominating the market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) is an economical alternative to polycarbonate and is expected to register comparatively higher growth during forecast period.



In the aerospace industry, it is extensively used in manufacturing the canopies, windshields, etc., of the aircraft. Further, for the military aircraft, PMMA is used as a substitute for glass to manufacture airplane windows. Further, based on aircraft type, the market is bifurcated into commercial and military. Among these sub segments, commercial aircraft is expected to command majority market share between 2020 and 2025.

Based on region, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America and rest of the world.Among these regions, North America is the leading market for aerospace plastics, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.



Notably, the demand is higher in North America, as key aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Bombardier are based in the region. Some of the leading companies operating in the Aerospace Plastics market are SABIC, Victrex plc, Drake Plastics Ltd, Solvay, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Vantage Plane Plastics, Quadrant Engineering Plastics, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Aerospace Plastics market, in terms of value and volume.

• To forecast global Aerospace Plastics market based on polymer type, aircraft type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global Aerospace Plastics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global Aerospace Plastics market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Aerospace Plastics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Aerospace Plastics.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading aerospace plastic manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global aerospace plastics market.

The analyst calculated the market size of aerospace plastics using a top-down approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecasted for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Aerospace Plastics manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to aerospace plastics market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Aerospace Plastics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Polymer Type:

o Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

o Polycarbonate (PC)

o Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

o Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

o Polyphenyl Sulphide (PPS)

o Others

• Market, by Aircraft Type:

o Commercial Aircraft

o Military Aircraft



• Market, by Application:

o Cabin Interiors

o Flight Deck & Cockpit

o Structures (Wings & Rotor blade, Airframe & Fuselage and Empennage)



• Market, by Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- Germany

- Russia

- France

- Italy

o Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

o Rest of the World

- Brazil

- Saudi Arabia

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Aerospace Plastics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955437/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

