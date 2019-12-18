Global Aerospace Solutions Company Selects Icertis for Enterprise-Wide Contract Management

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis , the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, today announced Satair, a worldwide leader in the commercial aerospace aftermarket, has selected the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform to transform its contracting across the enterprise.

Satair, a subsidiary of Airbus, connects aircraft operators with thousands of suppliers and millions of parts to minimize turnaround time, meet service level agreements and reduce cost of ownership. Satair was looking to optimize customer and supplier relationships by digitally transforming its contracting processes, while improving efficiency and maintaining strict compliance with contract performance and safety standards.

"As a global leader in the aerospace aftermarket, we are dedicated to creating a flexible, dynamic and efficient company which exceeds the customers' needs and expectations at all times," explains Bart Reijnen, Chief Executive Officer, Satair. "By digitizing our contracting process with Icertis, we will gain visibility into commercial obligations across all of our customer and supplier contracts, accelerate our contract turnaround time, better manage risks and improve compliance."

Satair selected the ICM platform to replace its legacy contracting system because of its comprehensive capabilities to manage and monitor contractual commitments, as well as supplier and customer requirements. In addition, by creating a single source of truth for all contracts and delivering intelligent insights, the platform will allow Satair to optimize its relationships across a global portfolio of multi-year agreements, extensions and amendments and manage risk across the organization, while driving improved cost savings, efficiency and compliance.

At the same time, ICM users at Satair will benefit from reduced cycle times with standardized rule-based authoring, increased negotiation effectiveness with redlining and version management, and seamless approvals through dynamic, rule-based workflows.

"In order to thrive in a complex and regulated industry such as aerospace, companies must put contracting and compliance at the center of their organizational processes. We are thrilled that Satair, a world leader in providing parts and services to aircraft owners, has chosen our ICM platform," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "We look forward to working with Satair as they continue to grow and provide essential support to their customers."

Icertis continues to expand rapidly in the aerospace sector like Airbus, Flight Centre Travel Group, Lufthansa and others to its roster of leading customers.

For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. With Icertis, companies accelerate their business by increasing contract velocity, protect against risk by ensuring regulatory and policy compliance, and optimize their commercial relationships by maximizing revenue and reducing costs. The AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by companies like Airbus, Cognizant, Daimler, Microsoft and Sanofi to manage 6.5 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries.

Icertis Media Contact:

Haley Flanagan

Corporate Communications Manager

CorpComm@icertis.com

+1 425-869-7649

SOURCE Icertis

Related Links

http://www.icertis.com

