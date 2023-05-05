Global Aerospace Valves Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2030 - Established Vendors in Aerospace Valves Market Facing Fierce Competition from Local Players

May 05, 2023, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Valves: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aerospace Valves Market to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Aerospace Valves estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Titanium segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Aerospace Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending.
As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
- Drop in Aviation Sector Impacts Demand for Aerospace Valves
- Staged Recovery over Long-Term
- Competitive Scenario: Established Vendors in Aerospace Valves Market Facing Fierce Competition from Local Players
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Aerospace Valves Market Appears Poised to Soar to New Heights: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- COVID-19 Pandemic Clips Wings of Global Aerospace Valves Market
- Interesting Dynamics Means Brisk Business for Global Aerospace Valves Market
- Rising Demand for New Aircraft
- Expansion of Commercial Aircraft Industry
- Frequent Replacement of Aircraft Valves
- Additive Manufacturing as Big Trend
- Volatile Prices of Raw Materials & Limited Innovation
- Opportunity: IoT-Powered Valves
- Analysis by Material
- Analysis by End-Use
- Regional Analysis: Developed Regions, Primary Revenue Contributors
- Developing Markets to Register Improved Growth
- North America Sweeps Aerospace Valves Market with Majority Stake
- Aerospace Valves: An Introductory Prelude
- Types of Aerospace Valves
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Pandemic Impact on the Aerospace Industry and the New Normal
- Post Pandemic, Growing Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth Opportunities
- Aircraft Replacement Demand Supports Growth
- Aircraft MRO Services: Huge Opportunity to Drive Long-Term Growth
- Spurt in Air Passenger Traffic and Need for Modern Aircraft Presents Growth Opportunities
- Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth Prospects
- As the World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War, Military Grade Aerospace Valves are Poised to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs
- Germany's Historic Military Investments in 2022 Exemplifies the Prevailing Global Sentiment that the World is a Dangerous Place Where the Threat of Authoritarian States Can be Resisted Only With Big-Ticket Military Capabilities
- Rising Demand for Fixed Wing Fighter Aircraft: A Favorable Scenario for Aerospace Valves Market
- Zero-Leak Valves for Cutting Emission and Green Energy
- Solenoid Valve Finds Usage in Controlling Tank Pressure for Critical Applications
- Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Enter the Fasteners Ecosystem
- Titanium Evolves as an Important Valve Material
- Aluminum Loosing Sheen as Widely Used Valve Material for Aircrafts
- Advanced Designs for Niche Application Areas of Brake Systems
- Intake and Exhaust Valves Critical for Engine Performance Improvement
- Valves for Engine Lubrication Systems
- Valves in Aircraft Hydraulic Systems Help Maintain Pressure
- Sophisticated Valves Maintain Fuel System Integrity
- Performance is Critical for Spacecraft Valves
- Advanced Technology Offerings for Terrestrial Valves
- Issues & Challenges
- Long-Term Supply Contracts Narrow Operating Margins for Ti Suppliers
- Common Pain Points Experienced by Aerospace Manufacturers
- Need to Improve Valve Efficiency
