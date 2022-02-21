Global Aerostat Systems Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerostat Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerostat systems market reached a value of US$ 11.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 23.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.9% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Aerostats are low-level airborne systems that are used for ground supervision. They are made of large fabric envelops filled with helium or hot air and have an optimal reach of around 4,600 m in height. Aerostat systems are considered suitable for elevating light payloads and are generally used in the form of tactical airborne platforms for radar systems, cameras and communication equipment along with other scientific equipment. These systems are designed and manufactured according to the specific parameter requirements such as operating temperature, wind speed, altitude and payload carrying capacity



Global Aerostat Systems Market Drivers:

Aerostat systems are used for a wide variety of applications including information gathering, surveillance and scientific research. They are cost-effective, durable and eco-friendly as well as have high structural integrity. These are some of the features which are expected to augment the demand for these systems across the globe



Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of investments made by manufacturers for R&D activities. These investments are aimed to improve the functioning of aerostat systems in adverse environmental conditions such as extreme cold or heat



There are numerous organizations which have started employing intelligent video surveillance systems owing to several advantages offered by them, such as object recognition and video analytics. Other than this, the demand for high-quality aerostat systems has also escalated on account of rising territorial disputes in regions like Asia Pacific



Governments across the globe have started promoting the utilization of aerostat systems for different military applications which include reconnaissance and border security. Additionally, these systems are increasingly being used for communicating signs that indicate natural disasters, civil unrest and crimes within a country



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aerostat systems market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on payload, sub-system, product type, propulsion system and class



Breakup by Payload:

Surveillance Radar

Inertial Navigation System

Thermal Imaging Camera

Electro-Optical Sensor

Electronic Intelligence

Communication Intelligence

Breakup by Sub-System:

Aerostat

Ground Control Station (GCS)

Payload

Breakup by Product Type:

Balloon

Airship

Hybrid

Breakup by Propulsion System:

Powered Aerostats

Unpowered Aerostats

Breakup by Class:

Compact-Sized Aerostats

Mid-Sized Aerostats

Large-Sized Aerostats

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aerostar International, Inc., ILC Dover LP, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lindstrand Technologies Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation., RosAeroSystems, International Ltd., RT Aerostat Systems Inc., TCOM L.P., Worldwide Aeros Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, etc.



