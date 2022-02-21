Global Aerostat Systems Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Feb 21, 2022, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerostat Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aerostat systems market reached a value of US$ 11.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 23.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.9% during 2022-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Aerostats are low-level airborne systems that are used for ground supervision. They are made of large fabric envelops filled with helium or hot air and have an optimal reach of around 4,600 m in height. Aerostat systems are considered suitable for elevating light payloads and are generally used in the form of tactical airborne platforms for radar systems, cameras and communication equipment along with other scientific equipment. These systems are designed and manufactured according to the specific parameter requirements such as operating temperature, wind speed, altitude and payload carrying capacity
Global Aerostat Systems Market Drivers:
Aerostat systems are used for a wide variety of applications including information gathering, surveillance and scientific research. They are cost-effective, durable and eco-friendly as well as have high structural integrity. These are some of the features which are expected to augment the demand for these systems across the globe
Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of investments made by manufacturers for R&D activities. These investments are aimed to improve the functioning of aerostat systems in adverse environmental conditions such as extreme cold or heat
There are numerous organizations which have started employing intelligent video surveillance systems owing to several advantages offered by them, such as object recognition and video analytics. Other than this, the demand for high-quality aerostat systems has also escalated on account of rising territorial disputes in regions like Asia Pacific
Governments across the globe have started promoting the utilization of aerostat systems for different military applications which include reconnaissance and border security. Additionally, these systems are increasingly being used for communicating signs that indicate natural disasters, civil unrest and crimes within a country
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aerostat systems market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on payload, sub-system, product type, propulsion system and class
Breakup by Payload:
- Surveillance Radar
- Inertial Navigation System
- Thermal Imaging Camera
- Electro-Optical Sensor
- Electronic Intelligence
- Communication Intelligence
Breakup by Sub-System:
- Aerostat
- Ground Control Station (GCS)
- Payload
Breakup by Product Type:
- Balloon
- Airship
- Hybrid
Breakup by Propulsion System:
- Powered Aerostats
- Unpowered Aerostats
Breakup by Class:
- Compact-Sized Aerostats
- Mid-Sized Aerostats
- Large-Sized Aerostats
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aerostar International, Inc., ILC Dover LP, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lindstrand Technologies Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation., RosAeroSystems, International Ltd., RT Aerostat Systems Inc., TCOM L.P., Worldwide Aeros Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Aerostat Systems Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Payload
5.5 Market Breakup by Sub-System
5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Propulsion System
5.8 Market Breakup by Class
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Payload
6.1 Surveillance Radar
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Inertial Navigation System
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Thermal Imaging Camera
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Electro-Optical Sensor
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Electronic Intelligence
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Communication Intelligence
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Sub-System
7.1 Aerostat
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Ground Control Station (GCS)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Payload
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Product Type
8.1 Balloon
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Airship
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Hybrid
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Propulsion System
9.1 Powered Aerostats
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Unpowered Aerostats
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Class
10.1 Compact-Sized Aerostats
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Mid-Sized Aerostats
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Large-Sized Aerostats
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
15.1 Key Price Indicators
15.2 Price Structure
15.3 Margin Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Aerostar International, Inc.
16.3.2 ILC Dover LP
16.3.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
16.3.4 Lindstrand Technologies, Ltd.
16.3.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation.
16.3.6 RosAeroSystems, International Ltd.
16.3.7 RT Aerostat Systems, Inc.
16.3.8 TCOM L.P.
16.3.9 Worldwide Aeros Corporation
16.3.10 Raytheon Company
16.3.11 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd
